News

 > News

Adelaide Guitar Festival announces 2025 program

Adelaide Guitar Festival program features world premieres, first-time appearances and a broad celebration of guitar-led music.
3 Jun 2025 14:34
David Burton
A photo of Lior, who will be at the Adelaide Guitar Festival. He is a young man with olive skin and dark, curly hair. He wears a blue t-shirt.

Music

Lior will be joined by a suite of Australian artists for the Adelaide Guitar Festival. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

The 2025 Adelaide Guitar Festival will take place from 10 September to 12 October, with its program spanning classical, blues, rock, country and more. Hosted by Adelaide Festival Centre, the Festival includes Australian debuts, world premieres and returning favourites and coincides with Adelaide’s 10th anniversary as a UNESCO City of Music.

Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan says the program reflects a mix of established and emerging artists. “Whether it’s a performance in Adelaide or in our stunning regions when we go on the road, it’s a thrill to host brilliant artists from Australia and across the globe,” he says.

John Butler and Emma Donovan open Adelaide Guitar Festival

The program begins with John Butler performing at Her Majesty’s Theatre on 10 September. Making his Adelaide Guitar Festival debut, Butler will present material from his new studio album Prism with a full band. Emma Donovan joins as a special guest.

On 11 September, ABC presenter Zan Rowe will host Riffing with Zan Rowe, a panel-style performance event featuring conversations and live music from Troy Cassar-Daley, Kathleen Halloran, Slava Grigoryan and Catalonian guitarist Lau Noah, who is making her first appearance in Australia.

Cassar-Daley returns on 12 September in a shared bill with Nancy Bates. Bates will debut songs from her new album Share Your Love, joined by her band and collaborators. Cassar-Daley will perform with his full band, bringing to the stage material from his extensive back catalogue.

Adelaide Guitar Festival features tribute to Led Zepplin

A one-off tribute performance of Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti album will take place on 13 September. Featuring members of the Southern Cross Symphony and a cast of local musicians, the concert will include the full album and selected hits from the band’s discography.

On 14 September, Lau Noah returns for a full-length performance in a double bill with Australian singer-songwriter Lior, who will present work from his latest album The Blue Parade.

Classical music takes centre stage at Adelaide Guitar Festival

Classical guitar also features in the program, with Duo Siqueira Lima performing at Elder Hall on 13 September. The Brazilian-Uruguayan pair will be joined by Young Taek Jo, winner of the 2024 Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition.

The Consonance concert on 14 September includes the premiere of a new suite by South Australian composer Anne Cawrse performed by Aleksandr Tsiboulski, alongside violinist Elizabeth Layton. Additional performances will come from Slava and Sharon Grigoryan, as well as the Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra, with guest artist Lior.

The Classical Guitar Competition final also takes place on the morning of 14 September, with free public entry.

Adelaide Guitar Festival goes regional

The Festival will also present performances across Adelaide’s live music venues through its Guitars in Bars initiative and extend its reach through the On the Road regional tour, travelling to South Australia’s south-east, including Mount Gambier, from 4-12 October.

Douglas Gautier AM, Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director, acknowledges the city’s position as a UNESCO City of Music. “There is much to enjoy at this year’s Festival, which celebrates the guitar in its many forms,” he says.

South Australian Minister for Arts, Andrea Michaels, also welcomes the program, saying, “It’s wonderful to welcome visitors to experience the innovative music scene in Adelaide… I encourage everyone to get out and about and enjoy the Adelaide Guitar Festival this September.”

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Reviews

Music review: Beth Gibbons, RISING, Hamer Hall

The celestial vocal stylings of Portishead's lead singer shone in a concert drawn from her first solo album.

Madeleine Swain
A band on stage with a video screen behind them. There are two men standing on either side of the frame.
Reviews

Performance review: Vandemonian Lags, Melbourne Recital Centre

A reprisal of a musical production by Mick Thomas and friends about Tasmanian convicts and their stories.

Thuy On
Classical musicians like Australian duo TwoSet Violin are finding thousands of fans on TikTok. The photo shows two younger Asian-Australian men, both formally dressed and holding violins by their sides in their left hands, and violin bows in their left. The two men are standing in a wooden studio surrounded by light and a single, standing spotlight illuminates the scene.
Features

The TikTokification of classical music

Young musicians are trading the concert hall for the scroll, using short-form video to reshape the future of classical music…

David Burton
Mr Squiggle, puppet with a pencil as a nose, and a black board with a sad expression.
News

Mr Squiggle and K-pop megastars heading to Canberra in 2 new exhibitions

What do Mr Squiggle – a famous puppet – and Korean pop culture have in common?

ArtsHub
Ensemble in various period costumes from 1927 dancing on stage in Cloc Musical Theatre's 'Nice Work If You Can Get It'.
Reviews

Musical review: Nice Work If You Can Get It, The National Theatre

Socialites and bootleggers jive to the songs of George and Ira Gershwin.

Kim Hitchcock
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login