Museum takes a stand on displaying body parts

The University of Sydney’s Chau Chak Wing Museum has chosen to remove mummified body parts from display.
9 Apr 2024
Gina Fairley
Image is a sarcophagus in a display of Egyptian artefacts.

Visual Arts

Chau Chak Wing Museum, University of Sydney, Egyptian collection display. Photo: Suppllied.

Following deep deliberation and consultation, the University of Sydney’s Chau Chak Wing Museum has this week formally announced its decision to remove unwrapped mummified body parts from its Egyptian galleries

This comes at a time when Egyptian exhibitions are trending at an all-time high in Australia, with major shows currently at the National Museum of Australia and the Australian Museum, and soon to open at NGV (National Gallery of Victoria) International.

With Chau Chak Wing located in a learning institution, the decision bears great weight for future generations and museological practice.

‘For hundreds of years body parts in museum collections have been treated as objects,’ said Dr Melanie Pitkin, Senior Curator of the Museum’s Nicholson Collection.  ’We have become so accustomed to seeing them on show that we often forget they once belonged to living people.’ 

The Museum is home to Australia’s largest permanent collection of Egyptian antiquities, a holding of more than 5000 items, including mummified human and animal remains. More than 300 items are on display at any one time.  

Among them there are two mummified bodies (Meruah and Horus), their 3D visualisations generated from CT scans, and CT scan data of another mummified body (Mer-Neith-it-es). Materials excavated from the coffin of Mer-Neith-it-es, including an endocast (internal cast) of the skull, resin and wax ear, and glazed pottery beads, have also been removed.   

Due diligence

Pitkin said the changes come ‘after extensive research into attitudes towards the ethics and display of human remains undertaken with Museum visitors, and Egyptian communities locally and abroad’.

The Museum conducted a survey with its audience, and also hosted an intensive focus group with 17 members of the Egyptian-Australian community from Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide to ascertain cultural response to the displays.

Further, an in depth survey for local Egyptians who have visited the Chau Chak Wing Museum was undertaken to ensure due diligence in the decision.  

A spokesperson for the Museum said that they are also planning to reframe the language and messaging around human remains. ‘This includes the renaming of “The Mummy Room” in consultation with Egyptian communities,’ they advised. 

Pitkin continued: ‘The word “mummy” derives from the Arabic word mūmiya, meaning bitumen, which refers to how a mummified body looked after resins were applied. It’s a colonial term embraced when Egyptomania took hold in Western cultures in the 19th century.  

‘In renaming the room, we’d like to focus more on the transformation of the body into an eternal being, which is the whole point of mummification, rather than the body itself. We also encourage visitors to critically reflect on the ethical complexities museums face when caring for human remains.’  

Read: Why do Australians love Egyptian blockbusters … still?

What next?

The unwrapped ancient Egyptian mummified body parts that will be removed from display will be returned to the Museum’s collection store.  

In their place, a selection of ancient Egyptian funerary faces from coffin lids and masks, which covered the deceased and helped transform them into eternal beings, will be put on display.

The Museum welcomes continued feedback on these actions, and wishes to remain transparent in its actions.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor.

