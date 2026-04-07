MTG: Secrets of Strixhaven – Exclusive Card Preview

Magic: The Gathering (MTG) is heading back to the magical school of Strixhaven for its next set, Secrets of Strixhaven, and that means players who love slinging spells have plenty of treats on the way.

Strixhaven itself is split into five colleges, each of which have their own styles of magic. Lorehold students are all about adventuring, and cast red and white spells. Prismari students are artistic, and cast blue and red spells. Quandrix students use maths to cast magic, and their spells are green and blue. There’s also Silverquill students, who specialise in verbal magic, and cast white and blue spells, and Witherbloom students, who cast nature spells in green and black.

If you’re perhaps looking for a new ‘school of magic’ themed adventure with bright, creative ideas, then Secrets of Strixhaven provides plenty of lore to pore over, and lots to inspire.

Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, ScreenHub has an exclusive card to reveal from this new set, with some beautiful artwork to boot.

New MTG: Secrets of Strixhaven card reveal – Deluge Virtuoso

Everyone, please welcome Deluge Virtuoso, a two generic mana, one blue mana Creature – Human Wizard with some very handy abilities.

Image: Justine Cruz / Wizards of the Coast.

Like most folks, I think blue is the enemy while playing MTG, if only because there’s one particular player in my pod who goes freak mode with powerful spells in every match, but given the beauty of this card, and its useful, lighter-touch mechanics, I can certainly appreciate it.

Deluge Virtuoso looks like a card that will be fairly useful in most formats, as it’s fairly low cost, and has two super useful abilities on board.

First up, when Deluge Virtuoso enters the battlefield, you may tap a target creature an opponent controls and put a stun counter on it. That gives you some room away from big scary creatures for at least a turn, letting you push back any devastating attacks and/or clearing some runway to get damage through.

The card’s secondary effect is that whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell while it’s on the battlefield, it gets a +1/+1 counter, to become at least a 3/3 attacker or defender. If the instant or sorcery is worth five or more mana, you can actually add a +2/+2 counter, so it becomes a 4/4.

While this effect only lasts until end of turn, getting the timing right and watching your triggers will help to buff your attack or defence, and strike out at the right moment.

There’s certainly a place for this card in any deck that utilises blue, or for anyone who just wants to gaze on something pretty.

Deluge Virtuoso: Full art reveal

Here’s the full art for Deluge Virtuoso, as created by the talented Justine Cruz.

Image: Justine Cruz / Wizards of the Coast.

Even if you don’t win your latest round of MTG, you can certainly still flex with this card – look at the Deluge Virtuoso’s beautiful sleeves, and the way the water dances off her fingers. This card rules.

Those keen to hunt down Deluge Virtuoso, and to discover everything else awaiting in MTG: Secrets of Strixhaven won’t have to wait long.

Pre-release events for this set begin on 17 April, with the full release dropping on 24 April. You can check out any local pre-release events happening near you with the WPN Locator.

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