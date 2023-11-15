MPavilion 10 off and running

Celebrating its 10th iteration, the initiative by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, which sees a different architect every year commissioned to create a temporary pavilion in Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Gardens, revealed this year’s structure to the media this morning (Wednesday 15 November) .

Read: Pritzker-winning architect selected for 10th MPavilion

Designed by Tadao Ando, this year’s pavilion is noticeably sturdier than those of his predecessors, with Ando’s signature concrete being the featured material.

At a noticeably more modest media event than previous years, with Ando not in attendance, attendees were introduced to the project by its executive architect, Sean Godsell, who was also the architect commissioned by Naomi Milgrom and her titular Foundation for the very first MPavilion back in 2014.

Following Milgrom’s introduction, Godsell explained his involvement in the project, saying that taking what could be seen as a support role on a project is not something he would usually consider, but in this instance his admiration for Ando’s work persuaded him otherwise.

Interior view of MPavilion 10 designed by Tadao Ando, located in Queen Victoria Gardens. Image: John Gollings, courtesy of MPavilion.

He then shared some of Ando’s words about the project:

‘When I first saw the site’s image, I thought it was an excellent environment for people to gather. I believe architecture has the power to facilitate connections. Here in Melbourne, I imagined architecture that could inspire people to realise the wonder of nature surrounding the pavilion where the sky, water and the people become one. And dialogue is fostered beyond the boundary of the pavilion and into the garden,’ said Ando.

‘I hope the people of Melbourne and throughout Australia will further contemplate the nature of architecture and culture from the experience here. Today, much of architecture is built for the economy and businesses of sale and rent. However, I believe architecture should be more than just a business. It should touch and connect human hearts and leave those who gather here feeling better about today.

This is a scene of eternity one will remember in their hearts. If possible I hope this Pavilion will prompt a discussion about such power that architecture has.’

Taking questions, Godsell found himself mostly having to field discussions about Ando’s use of concrete and the implications that has for sustainability, but was joined by Milgrom to reiterate that one of the founding principles of the entire MPavilion program is that the structures can be disassembled and reconstructed elsewhere after their Queen Victoria Gardens tenure.

Read: Numbers speak: MPavilion and Dark Mofo romping in on stats

This has been the case for all previous MPavilions with seven already finding new permanent homes, explained Milgrom.

Previous commissions

2014 – Sean Godsell Architects

2015 – AL_A

2016 – Studio Mumbai

2017 – OMA

2018 – Carme Pinós

2019 – Glenn Murcutt

2020 – the car park year, when COVID-19 inspired an alternative to the usual format

2021 – MAP studio

2022 – all(zone)

Program

The official launch tomorrow (16 November) will include a smoking ceremony and public celebration featuring Deborah Cheetham Fraillon and the Dhungala Children’s Choir performing the 10th song of the Wominjeka Song Cycle, with the opening weekend showcasing a number of creative responses to Ando’s design, including the MPavilion Quilt Challenge and Geometry in Perspective, in which designer Thomas Pavitte will encourage visitors to view the architecture through “window” cutouts to frame and capture views.

Following the opening weekend, for the next five months MPavilion will become the site of over 150 design, craft, fashion, food, literature, music and theatre events running right the way through until 28 March 2024.

Visit the program

Commissions

A quiet launch notwithstanding, the range of commissions that MPavilion initiates along with the programmed events in the pavilion continues to grow. This year the list of commissions includes the by now familiar Chair (Davidov Architects), Uniform (DNJ Paper), Music (long-time MPavilion collaborator Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO), Food (Minako Asai), Writing (Michael Gentle), Children’s (Polyglot Theatre), Unity Lab (Ilianna Ginnis), Craft and Design 1 (Qaymi Arts and Craft), Craft and Design 2 (Yoko Ozawa) and Photography (John Gollings).

Circle Square Group Chair Commission designed by Davidov Architects. Image: Supplied.

To learn more about the commissions

