Living Poetry Project – poetry as a tool for emotional healing among Gen Z

“Poetry is a very vulnerable art form and has so much power to help us touch our emotional world and find words for what so often goes unspoken. It’s also a powerful reflective tool. When a poem touches us and we feel ‘I know that feeling too’, we may all of a sudden understand ourselves in a new way and also feel less alone in our mad world. Poetry is a powerful healing,” says trauma-informed educator and poet Natalia Rachel.

The rise of poetry as a tool for emotional healing and self-expression is becoming more prevalent, particularly among Gen Z as they struggle to find ways of navigating the intersections of relationships, trauma and modern love.

To this end, initiatives like University of NSW (UNSW)’s Living Poetry Project, launched as part of this year’s SEXtember festival, have been created, a platform whereby students are encouraged to use poetry to explore their experiences with consent and self-discovery.

According to the National Arts and Participation Survey, one in four (25%) of students surveyed in 2021 reported that their sexuality/relationship education was very or extremely relevant.

Meanwhile, 84% of Australians recognise the impacts of arts and creativity, with growing appreciation of the value of the arts in terms of our wellbeing and happiness and dealing with stress, anxiety and depression.

So what does all of this have to do with poetry?

At the Living Poetry Project, students worked with Rachel to transform their feelings into verse. This initiative taps into the broader cultural movement of young people turning to creative arts for healing, similar to the work of poets like Rupi Kaur and Lang Leav.

Their work will be showcased on campus and online during SEXtember, the annual sexual health and relationship festival that originated in 2019 by UNSW Sydney.

“I’d been deep in the process of writing poetry as part of my next book Love Sex Poetry Peace,” Rachel tells ArtsHub, explaining the genesis of the Living Poetry Project. “At the time, the poetry was part of my own process of recovering from heartbreak. I was sharing some of the poems with a few women in my circle and some of the reflections I received included the idea that these poems would be a powerful reflective tool or conversation starter for others.

“Our conversation led to the notion that, as youths or young adults, we never had space given to unpack our relational or romantic world, and just how powerful it could be to provide a creative processing space for university students. Perhaps it could empower them to set better boundaries, be more honest or vulnerable, or become more self-aware about self-destructive patterns. Perhaps there would be less domestic violence, relationship inequity or divorce.

“My peer and friend Eleasha Mah from UNSW is quite a visionary. As the Creative Programs Manager (Music Performance) at UNSW, she envisaged a program where we would blend music, poetry and health/social services. After a few conversations with the UNSW Health Promotion Team, the Living Poetry Project was born. The words ‘Living Poetry’ belong to one of my pieces ‘Souls and Bones’ that I had read to [Mah], and she said the idea of ‘living poetry’ really spoke to her. So we decided to name the program this way. We also reached out to the award-winning composer Sophia Christopher to underscore the final piece ‘Salt Sweet’.”

This pilot program at the university seeks to address emerging sexuality and the attendant emotions experienced by those in the liminal states between adolescence and adulthood.

Following a call-out for students to share their experiences of dating and relationships through poetry and music, four student volunteers had the opportunity to attend three workshops with Rachel.

Their collaborations resulted in a series of poems, a short film and a response by Rachel to the students’ poetry – scored by Christopher.

The film will screen during SEXtember, with individual poems being shared with student peers via a large installation on campus and online.

“The Living Poetry Project has been designed to inspire deeper conversations around love, sex and relationships. I hope the students who participate learn more about their relational blueprint, find some healing or shift towards giving and receiving healthy love. There’s a lot of love to unearth and there’s also a lot of darkness that needs to be validated and brought to light. From an artistic perspective, I hope the project awakens the students’ raw, authentic voices. It was beautiful watching their process of leaning in and walking bravely through the creative doorways I offered,” says Rachel.

The Living Poetry Project is part of UNSW’s lived experience storytelling project Untold Stories, in which UNSW students and staff have shared their personal experiences and journeys to recovery with the aim of helping and inspiring others going through similar experiences.

Student feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, Rachel points out, “While all of them were excited to join, there was some trepidation about having vulnerable works on display for all to see. We’ve worked through resistance and creative blocks, and watched their voices emerge, first onto the page and then into their audio and video recordings.

“Each student had their own series of emotional and creative breakthroughs during the process. The UNSW team also held an incredibly safe and collaborative space every step of the way ensuring that each student felt a sense of agency and ownership of their work, deciding how comfortable they were with sharing it via different mediums. One of the students mentioned it was a life-changing experience. Another wrote to me … and let me know they felt good, proud.”

Listen to the student poems here:

‘Momento Mori‘ by Ella

‘Pendulum‘ by Wil

‘The Chase‘ by Antoinette

‘Funeral‘ by Wen Pei

Find out more about The Living Poetry Project.

