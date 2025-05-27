Liverpool Powerhouse launches new identity for Western Sydney arts

Liverpool City Council has officially unveiled a bold new identity for its flagship arts venue, rebranding the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre as Liverpool Powerhouse – Home of the Arts and Creative Industries.

Described by Liverpool Mayor Ned Mannoun as a “full-blown cultural reboot”, the rebrand reflects Council’s ambition to position Liverpool as a leading player in the state’s creative economy.

“Liverpool’s creativity hub is now in full powerhouse mode,” said Mannoun in a statement. “The name isn’t just a facelift – it’s a declaration of intent.”

Liverpool Powerhouse signals a strategic shift

The rebranding signals a broader strategic shift to support Liverpool’s cultural growth and increase the visibility of its arts offerings on a national and international stage. According to the Council, the Liverpool Powerhouse will continue to deliver performances, exhibitions and events, while expanding its reach as a home for creative industries.

“This is about putting Liverpool where it belongs – front and centre as a creative and cultural leader,” Mannoun said.

The venue’s existing commitment to the city’s cultural diversity and local talent will remain a core focus. Council affirmed its intention to use the new branding to attract greater partnerships, visitation and industry investment.

Liverpool Powerhouse promises food, art, events

As part of the precinct, the restaurant Bellbird continues to provide a culinary drawcard for visitors and the Powerhouse Artisans and Growers Market draws large crowds each weekend. Annual festivals and large-scale events already attract tens of thousands of people, and the Council says the rebranding will make the venue “easier to find, easier to promote, and harder to ignore”.

“It’s not just a venue for locals – it’s for Greater Sydney and beyond,” Mannoun said. “The new identity will help us welcome tourists, artists and audiences from across Australia and the world.”

Council has flagged that the new identity will roll out across the 2025 calendar of events, including major exhibitions, performances and cross-sector partnerships.

“The transformation reflects Council’s vision to support and showcase the city’s rich cultural diversity, homegrown talent and community spirit on the largest possible stage,” Mannoun concuded.

The Liverpool Powerhouse is located on the Georges River at Casula, NSW. For more information about upcoming programs and events, visit the Liverpool Powerhouse website.