Limited-time projections to cast city into the unexpected

White Night returns to Ballarat for the first time since 2019, offering a night of free activities.
18 Apr 2024
White Night returns to Ballarat. Photo: Supplied. Floral projections cast onto a building during the night, featuring vintage portraits that have flowers as eyes. A crowd gathers outside.

Visual Arts

White Night returns to Ballarat. Photo: Supplied.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders should be advised that the following article contains reference to a deceased person.

White Night Ballarat returns on 1 June from 6pm to midnight to cast the historic city in an unexpected night with nearly 40 projections, and over 100 artists and performers.

The after-dark event features laser beams, mapped projections, interactive artworks and two concert stages in a visual and entertainment feast.

Featured artworks include Still Here by the late Gunditjmara, Yorta Yorta and Barkindji artist, Josh Muir, joyful projections by local artist, Deborah Klein, and Slow Curtain by Melbourne-based visual artist and photographer, Lisa Walker.

White Night Ballarat’s all-night music program spotlights JAZZPARTY, Tek Tek Ensemble, The ReChords, Troy Firebrace, Parvyn, The Counterfeit, James Ellis and the Jealous Guys across its two stages. Local Ballarat artists Yacht Club DJs, Sami and Lashes will also make an appearance.

White Night Ballarat is brought to the city by major events organisation, Accolade, which first staged the festive spectacle in Melbourne in 2013, inspired by Paris’ Nuit Blanche festival, which began in 2002.

Accolade’s Artistic Director and Creative Producer Andrew Walsh AM says of this year’s White Night Ballarat, ‘This is a celebration of the unexpected. Ballarat is set for six hours of illuminated magic, ready to glow bright for this alluring winter experience. We encourage everyone to explore, discover and be dazzled and to take yourself, your friends, your family on a serendipitous adventure.’

In 2019, White Night Ballarat attracted more than 40,000 visitors to the region and this is will be its comeback after a four-year hiatus.

Read: Underground Festival returns June 2024

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos says, ‘With a program featuring more than 100 artists, White Night Ballarat will be an incredible evening of culture and community.

‘Events like this create an incredible boost for the local economy, with restaurants, businesses and accommodation buzzing with the energy of White Night, as thousands of visitors enjoy the spectacle and explore everything on offer in the region.’

Also part of the program is a dedicated White Night Bites trail, with local culinary offerings available.

White Night Ballarat is free to attend; view the full program.

