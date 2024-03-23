Landscape work that encourages ‘concentrated looking’ wins 2024 National Photography Prize

Norway-born Sydney-based artist Ellen Dahl is the winner of the $30,000 National Photography Prize this year, presented by the Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA) today (23 March).

Four Days before Winter is part of Dahl’s ongoing project, titled Field Notes From The Edge, which explores the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard. It is the northernmost settlement on the planet, where the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is situated, but it is also fastest warming place on Earth – with temperatures climbing twice as fast as the rest of the Arctic and six times above the global average.

2024 National Photography Prize guest judge, photographer, artist and curator, Nici Cumpston OAM told ArtsHub the day before Dahl’s win was revealed, that ‘the image takes [viewers] directly to the place’.

She continued, ‘Each beautifully created image has been presented on a different medium, whether it’s onto a light box, or imprinted on a large-scale fabric hanging in the MAMA gallery.

‘Dahl is looking at that particular place and the effects of climate change on the melting of the permafrost within the Arctic region, and the work is really strong and dynamic. It’s an important subject matter from another part of the world that leads to what’s happening within our own environment here in Australia.’

MAMA CEO Blair French has come across Dahl’s works before, and said, ‘It had stuck with me.’

He explained, ‘When we talk about big climate issues and environmental impact here [in Australia], it’s an element of the landscape that’s not familiar. But being from Aotearoa, the glacial mountainous landscape and what they signal for the frightening nature of global climate change is something I’m more familiar with.

’Whenever we encounter “landscape photography”, what stands out is [work] that very quietly reveals a sense of concentrated looking – not a snapshot or fleeting [moment], but a sense of being in a place and space for extended periods of time. It’s there in [Dahl’s] work and, therefore, really holds you, and you, even unconsciously, want to spend time with it,’ said French.

‘Field Notes From The Edge/Here Now’, 2023. Archival pigment print on backlit film, custom made acrylic lightbox. From the series ‘Four Days Before Winter’ by Ellen Dahl, winner of the National Photography Prize 2024, Murray Art Museum Albury. Photo: Jeremy Weihrauch.

Dahl is an academic at the Sydney College of the Arts and a PhD candidate at School of Creative Art, University of Tasmania. She is a two-time finalist of the Josephine Ulrick and Win Shubert Photography Award, and showed Four Days Before Winter at the 2022 Fauvette Loureiro Memorial Scholarship finalists exhibition. Dahl is represented by Dominik Mersch Gallery in Sydney.

Four Days Before Winter is now on view at MAMA alongside pieces by 13 other finalists. Dahl’s pieces will be acquired into the museum’s collection.

Also announced is the recipient of the $5000 John and Margaret Baker Fellowship, Olga Svyatova. Originally from Russia, Svyatova is also now based in Sydney and their work, Они/They is ‘uncanny’ and ‘quite humorous’, said Cumpston.

She continued, ‘Small images have been paired together from [Svyatova’s] family archive with more recent images of their life here in Australia… There’s a lot going on, and it’s a brave act to make work that is small nowadays, as opposed to large scale – there’s a real intimacy where you’re drawn right in.’

Svyatova once wrote on Они/They, ‘See, I am the kind of Millennial who returns to look at the millions of photos that I [have] taken with my iPhone… For very special photos, I have a folder in my iPhone called They. I look at it on the “bad days”, to remind myself that I have Them. I have Them all in my life and I am not alone.’

From the series ‘Они/They’, 2022, by Olga Svyatova, recipient of John and Margaret Baker Fellowship. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

More than the prize money

The National Photography Prize is the longest running initiative of its kind in Australia, and French, who has worked at the Australian Centre for Photography, Artspace, Museum of Contemporary Art and most recently Carriageworks, said it’s an important event sector wide.

He told ArtsHub, ‘MAMA has a very strong and proud history of supporting Australian artists working with photography, and a really important and growing collection. We’re thrilled that Ellen’s work is going to form part of that.’

French continued, ‘While the National Photography Prize and exhibition is a really important moment, we will now able to work with Ellen into the future, so it’s the beginning of a long relationship.

‘MAMA has made the whole project [beyond the prize itself] of value to the artists. It’s not just prize money, but the ability to present a really considered and substantial body of work, not just single images – which may be how we encounter photography most of the time, but artists rarely operate that way.’

Finalists of the National Photography Prize will also receive exhibition fees to exhibit, and subsidised for travel to attend the opening. French said it goes to make the Prize a ‘career moment’, and that the attendance and opportunity to connect with others ‘acts as a platform or a springboard’ for industry and peer relationship building.

Cumpston said the exhibition itself should be something people look forward to. ‘It’s a really intriguing exhibition and each series of work is unique. The artists are pushing what you would normally think you’re going to see in a photography exhibition.’

Congratulating this year’s winners, she added, ‘I want to commend Ellen on her practice and choice of medium of expression through the photographic image. It’s honest and really resonates with me.

’For Svyatova, I hope the fellowship encourages them to continue to make more work – I’d love to see more of this series.’

French added, ‘It’s not easy being an artist and hopefully this prize is a sign that there are people out there who really value what you’re doing and see something quite special.’

The 2024 National Photography Prize finalists are: Alex Walker and Daniel O’Toole, Ali McCann, Ali Tahayori, Ellen Dahl, Ioulia Panoutsopoulos, Izabela Pluta, Kai Wasikowski, Nathan Beard, Olga Svyatova, Rebecca McCauley and Aaron Claringbold, Sammy Hawker and Skye Wagner.

The 2024 National Photography Prize exhibition is on view at MAMA until 1 September 2024.