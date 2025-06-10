King’s Birthday Honours List 2025

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains the name of a person who has died.

Moving swiftly on from the controversial honour granted to Australia’s most recent former Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who can now add an AC after his name, ArtsHub will instead focus on the figures in the arts and entertainment industry who can join him on that figurative podium…

The departure of Phillip Adams after over 30 years at the helm of Late Night Live last year may be still being mourned by his devoted listeners, but at least he can now take a couple of prestigious letters away with him.

As can South Africa’s loss/Australia’s gain, writer J M Coetzee. Although, considering the author already picked up a Nobel Prize, no less, back in 2003 and was the first writer to be awarded the Booker Prize twice (for Life & Times of Michael K in 1983, and for Disgrace in 1999), a simple Companion of the Order of Australia in the General Division may not be quite as meaningful as it is for…

… one of Australia’s most successful cinema couples – the multi award-winning designer Catherine Martin (four Oscars, five BAFTAs and counting) and her director/producer husband Baz Luhrmann, who both can now add an AC to their names.

Meanwhile, another creative known for his flamboyant and eye-catching productions, including the cult film to end all cult films, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the newly octogenarian Jim Sharman becomes an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the General Division. For these and more recipients honoured for their services to the arts read on…

Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) in the General Division

Mr Phillip Andrew Adams AO, Gundy NSW

For eminent service to broadcast media, to journalism, to the arts, to cultural leadership, and to the community.

Adams is the former host of Late Night Live, ABC Radio National, 1991–2024 and a weekly columnist in The Weekend Australia.

Dr John Maxwell Coetzee

For eminent service to the arts, particularly literature, to literary studies, to tertiary education, and to animal welfare.

Coetzee has been the Professor of Literature in the Department of English and Creative Writing at the University of Adelaide, since 2002. His first novel was Dusklands in 1974 and his most recent The Pole and Other Stories published in 2023. Apart from the 2003 Nobel Prize and his two Booker Prizes, he also won the Christina Stead Prize for Fiction (Australia) for Summertime in 2010.

Mr Bazmark Anthony Luhrmann

For eminent service to the arts as a filmmaker, to the theatre, to cultural heritage, and to the development of artistic talent.

Luhrmann’s most notable films are Elvis, 2022, The Great Gatsby (2013), Australia (2008(, Moulin Rouge! (2001), Romeo + Juliet (1996) and Strictly Ballroom (1992). While his professional partner and spouse Catherine Martin has been the big winner at the Oscars and BAFTAs, Luhrmann did win the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Moulin Rouge! in 2001.

Mrs Catherine Martin, Miami, Queensland

For eminent service to the arts, to costume, production and set design, and to fostering emerging artistic talent.

Martin’s four Academy Awards to date were for: Best Costume Design, The Great Gatsby (2013), Best Production Design, The Great Gatsby (2013), Best Costume Design, Moulin Rouge! (2001) and Best Production Design, Moulin Rouge! (2001).

Her British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs) were for: Best Costume Design, Elvis (2022), Best Costume Design, The Great Gatsby (2013), Best Production Design, The Great Gatsby (2013), Best Production Design, Romeo + Juliet (1997), Best Costume Design, Strictly Ballroom (1992) and Best Production Design, Strictly Ballroom (1992).

Ms Wendy Elizabeth McCarthy AO, Potts Point NSW

For eminent service to children and youth, to health, to the arts, to business, to the community, and to women’s leadership.

McCarthy has held many roles in the sector, including Trustee, Adelaide Festival Centre (1996-2000), Chair, Circus Oz (2007-2017), Chair, Symphony Australia (2000-2003), former Council Member, Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the General Division

Mr Anthony David Buckley AM, Point Clare NSW

For distinguished service to the cinematic arts as a producer, director and editor, and to film preservation.

Working in the Australian film industry since the 1960s as a producer, director and editor, Buckley’s resume includes producing Oyster Farmer (2004), Dad and Dave: On Our Selection (1995), Bliss (1985) and The Killing of Angel Street (1981).

Mr Bruce Gordon

For distinguished service to the media and television industries, and as a benefactor for sports and the arts.

Gordon’s roles in the television industry includes: Programming Executive and President International TV Sales, Paramount (1974-1992), owner and Deputy Chair, WIN Corporation (since 1979), Principal Shareholder, Nine Entertainment Company (current) and, formerly, owner, Channel Nine, Perth and Adelaide.

Professor Corbett Marshall Lyon, Vic

For distinguished service to architecture, to the arts as a benefactor and administrator, and to tertiary education.

Marshall was the Founding Director of Lyon Lyon and Hilbert and Lyon + Lyon, (1981-1989), Lyons (since 1996) and Lyon Architects (1993-1996). He has also been a Fellow, NGA Foundation, National Gallery of Australia (since 2007), a member of Museums Australia (since 2015), a Board Member of the Robyn Boyd Foundation, 2011-2012, an adviser for the Venice Architecture Biennale Task Force (2003-2005) and Chair, NGV Contemporary Trustee Working Group, (2014–2016), plus Emeritus Trustee (since 2021).

The late Mr James Daniel Remedio, Bendigo Victoria

For distinguished service to the First Nations broadcast media industry, and to the Indigenous community of Australia.

The proud Torres Strait Islander man died in 2023 following a distinguished career in the First Nations broadcasting industry, including as Board Member and Former General Manager, Queensland Remote Aboriginal Media, QRAM, Black Star Radio 96.7FM (c 2020–2023), Chief Executive Officer/Manager, First Australians Media Enterprises, Kool N Deadly 3KND, Melbourne (c 2015–2020 and Chief Executive Officer/Manager, Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association, Radio, AliceSprings (c 2000s–2010s and 2020–2023).

Mr James David Sharman

For distinguished service to the performing arts as a writer and director.

The stage and screen writer, and director, has over 80 productions to his credit, including the musicals: Hair (Sydney, Tokyo and Boston) (1969-1970), Jesus Christ Superstar (Sydney and London) (1972) and The Rocky Horror Show (Sydney, London, Los Angeles and New York) (1973-1974). He also directed the film version of the latter in 1975, such operas as Cosi Fan Tutte (2009 and 2012), Death in Venice (1980, 1991 and 2005), and theatre productions like Three Furies: Scenes From the Life of Francis Bacon (2005), A Cheery Soul (Major Revival), Sydney (1979) and King Lear (1971). He was also the Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival of the Arts (1982) and is currently the Patron of the Future Centre at the National Institute of Dramatic Art.

Mr Michael John Smith, WA

For distinguished service to business governance, to the management consulting sector, to sports administration, and to the arts.

Smith’s arts roles include as Chair, Barking Gecko Theatre (late 1980s), Patron, CO3 Contemporary Dance Australia (current), Director, Creative Partnerships Australia (2013–2018) and Chair, Perth International Arts Festival (2006–2012).

Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division

Mr David Hugh Armstrong, Gordon NSW

For significant service to the not-for-profit sector, to the arts, and to the financial sector.

Armstrong is a current benefactor at The Australian Museum and was President of Trustees (2018-2022) and trustee (2014-2022). He is also currently the Chair of the Opera Australia Capital Fund Limited, and has been a Director since 2013.

Ms Catherine Ann Baldwin, Collinswood SA

For significant service to culture and the arts, and to charitable organisations.

Baldwin’s many and varied roles in the sector include Founding Chair, Ngutu College (since 202), Interim Chief Executive Officer, Ananguku Arts and Culture Aboriginal Corporation (2022), Chair, Adelaide Youth Orchestras (since 2016), Executive Director, Bangarra Dance Theatre (2010-2014), Chair, Young People and the Arts Australia (2006-2012) and Administrator, Jigsaw Theatre Company and Canberra Youth Theatre (1979-1982).

Ms Greta Jessie Bradman, Vic

For significant service to the performing arts in a range of roles, and to psychology.

Bradman’s association with Opera Australia includes such roles as: Board Member (current), Principal Soprano (2016-2017) and Guest Artist and Soloist, (2010–2013). At Arts Centre Melbourne she is a Non-Executive Director (since 2019) and, at the ABC, the presenter of programs like Mindful Music (since 2024) and Classic Weekend Brunch with Greta Bradman (since 2016). Other roles include Trustee at the Victorian Arts Centre Trust (since 2019) and a Board Member of Arts Wellbeing Collective (2017–2020).

Dr Elizabeth Cameron Dalman OAM, Bungendore NSW

For significant service to contemporary dance as a director, performer and teacher.

Dalman was the Founder and Inaugural Artistic Director of Australian Dance Theatre, Adelaide (1965–1975) and is a current mentor. She was also Senior Associate Artist and Mentor, Australian Choreographic Centre, Canberra (1995–2000) along with various roles at Mirramu Dance Company, including co-Founder and Artistic Director (since 2000).

Ms Anne Elizabeth Flanagan, NSW

For significant service to the arts, particularly the museums and galleries sector.

Flanagan has been a Biennale of Sydney Board Member (since 2017) while at the Art Gallery of NSW her roles have included Life Governor (since 2021), was an adviser on the Sydney Modern Project and Deputy Director (2010–2015). She was also on the Board of Bundanon Trust (2015–2024) and Chair of the Project Control Group.

Mr Guy Ian Ghouse, Bassendean WA

For significant service to music performance and education.

Ghouse is a guitarist and songwriter who has been working in the Noongar language since 2012. His albums include Kalyakoorl (2012), Bindi Bindi (2015), Koorlangka (2020) and Koort (2021). He has also worked with Western Australian Opera, co-writing Wundig wer Wilura (Wundig and Wilura) (2024) and Koolbardi wer Wardong (The Magpie and the Crow) (2020). His awards include: Best Guitarist, West Australian Music Awards (2020) and Indigenous Act of the Year, Western Australian Music Industry (WAMi) Awards (2013, 2014, 2015,

2016, 2018 and 2022).

Mr Iain Andrew Grandage, White Gum Valley WA

For significant service to the arts as a composer and artistic director.

The composer was the Artistic Director of Perth Festival (2020–2024) and Port Fairy Spring Music Festival (2016). Among his many scores are: Cloudstreet, The Secret River, The Rabbits (in collaboration with Kate Miller-Heidke), Babes in the Wood and the feature film Runt (2024). He is also Honorary Research Fellow at the Conservatorium of Music, the University of Western Australia.

Iain Grandage. Photo: Jessica Wyld.

Ms Teresa Plane, Narrabeen NSW

For significant service to palliative care, and to the arts.

Plane service to the arts includes as an actor and playwright for Short + Sweet (2016) and as a radio presenter on 2RPH (since 2016).

Dr Cherie Dawn Romaro

For significant service to the broadcast media, particularly radio, and to the community.

Romaro’s experience stretches back to Music Director, 6PR Perth (early 1970s) and includes Founder, International Media Communications (since 2008), consultant/adviser, ABC Radio (2021–2024), General Manager, Classic Hits 2CH, EON Broadcasting Sydney (2018–2020) and Group Content Director, Australian Radio Network (1992–2000).

Mr Kenneth Bruce Rowland, Vic

For significant service to music as a composer, arranger and conductor.

Rowland’s best known films include Weekend with Kate (1990), The Man from Snowy River (1982), Phar Lap (1983), The Man from Snowy River II – Return to Snowy River (1988), The Cup (2011), Prey (2007), Lightning Jack (1994) and Gross Misconduct (1993).

Mr Noel Francis Staunton, Alexandria NSW

For significant service to the performing arts, particularly as a director and producer.

Staunton has had a long association with National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), including an eight-year stint on the Board. He was Chair (2019–2023) and Deputy Chair (late 2010s). Other committee and advisory roles include: Chair, Theatre Advisory Board, Create NSW (current) and member, Opera and Classical Music Panel, The Helpmann Awards, Live Performance Australia. As a creative director and producer for four decades his other roles include Artistic Director, Brisbane Festival (2010–2015) and Chief Executive Officer, Sydney Dance Company (2007-2010).

Ms Linda Joy Thompson, East Melbourne Vic

For significant service to the performing arts, particularly to opera.

Thompson has been the Artistic Director, Stage Director and Producer at Australian Contemporary Opera since 2008. She was head of Classical Voice at Monash University (2001–2008) and the Founder of Opera Ensemble. She held various principal guest artist roles and was also Principal Soprano, Orchestra Victoria, Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, Australian Ballet and Opera

and Ballet Orchestra (1992-2013).

Mr Kim Walker, NSW

For significant service to the performing arts, particularly as a performer and director.

Walker is the Executive Director and Head of Dance at National Aboriginal Islander Skills Development Association (since 2007), was the Revival Director of Turandot (2019) for Opera Australia, CEO (2008–2013) and Artistic Director (1998–2007) at Flying Fruit Fly Circus, along with various choreographer and dancer roles at such organisations as Sydney Dance Company, Melbourne Theatre Company, Sydney Theatre Company. Board memberships include Ausdance (since 2017), Create NSW Dance and Physical Theatre Board (2019) and Tertiary Dance Council of Australia (since 1985).

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division

Emeritus Professor Robert Baines

For service to the creative arts, particularly as a jeweller, and to education.

Baines has been a jeweller and artist goldsmith for over 50 years. His exhibitions include Fake News and True Love: Fourteen Stories by Robert Baines, Museum of Artsand Design, New York (2019). At RMIT University, School of Art he is Emeritus Professor, Design and Social Context and a former Professor, Art, Gold and Silversmithing.

The Late Mr Peter Wykes Burgis, NSW

For service to music through sound archiving.

Among his roles, Burgis was the Vice-President (1981-1987) of the International Association of Sound Archives, the Founder and Chairman (1979–1984) of the Australasian Sound Recordings Association, and Director of Sound Recordings, Sound and Radio Branch (1984-1992) at the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia.

Ms Louisa Catherine Coppel, St Kilda East Vic

For service to the film and television industry.

Coppel is the Founder and Director of The Big Picture Strategic Services (since 2006). Other roles include Chair, Docklands Studios Melbourne (since 2023), Board Director at both VicScreen (2020–2023) and Chunky Move (1999–2006) and Director, Melbourne Film Office, Victorian Film Commissioner (1998–2003).

Mr Roy Coulthard, Stirling North SA

For service to the Indigenous community.

Coulthard has been a Master Carver at Yurtu Ardla Project since 2019, was the Mulka Man, Change Media, Mulka Arts project (2019) and is an Adnyamathanha Elder. Awards and recognition include: Male Elder of the Year, NAIDOC South Australia Awards (2019), Lifetime Achievement Award, National NAIDOC Awards (2010) and Elder of the Year, NAIDOC Awards (2002 and 2006).

Ms Jane Frances Crawley, Newport Vic

For service to the arts and cultural equity.

Crawley’s art sector roles include Board Member, ArtsPay Foundation (since 2022), Member/Leader, Strategic Plan and Fundraising and Partnerships Strategy Committee, Tilde Melbourne – Trans and Gender Diverse Film Festival (since 2024), Chair, Victorian Live Music Roundtable (2017–2020), Mentor, Emerging Leaders (emerging female-identified leaders from the arts and financial services sectors) (since 2015) and various roles at Creative Victoria, including Executive Director, Creative Industries (2019-2021).

Professor Gary David Crew

For service to literature as an author.

The writer of over 80 internationally published novels and illustrated young adult fiction books has also been the Emeritus Professor of Creative Writing, the University of the Sunshine Coast for 20 years. He is a co-Patron, Fellowship of Australian Writers Queensland and a facilitator of national and international writing and literature workshops. Ned Kelly Award for Crime Writing, 1997. His many awards include the: New South Wales Premier’s Literary Award, Strange Objects (1991), Children’s Book of the Year Award: Picture Book – First Light (1994) and The Watertower (1995) and the Children’s Book of the Year Award: Older Readers – Strange Objects (1991) and Angel’s Gate (1994).

Mrs Deborah Gay Cruickshank, WA

For service to dance as a teacher and benefactor.

For the Royal Academy of Dance Australia, Cruickshank has been the Founder and Patron, Gay Cruickshank Prize Scholarship (since 1986). She was the Chair, Advisory Panel of Western Australia (1986-1993) and is current benefactor for The Australian Ballet and the West Australian Ballet (where she is also Patron).

Mr Mark William Ford, Parkdale Vic

For service to music education, and to the arts.

After lecturing and conducting at the Victorian College of the Arts (1997-1998), Ford held numerous music teaching roles at institutions including Wesley College, Mowbray College and St Leonard’s College Melbourne, where he was the Head of Bands and Manager, Percussion Department (2019–2024).

Mr Bill Forrest, Princes Hill Vic

For service to urban planning, the arts, and to the community.

Forrest was on the Castlemaine State Festival Board (2017–2024) and Chair of the Goods Shed Committee, 2017-2024. He was also a Board Member and Deputy Chair of Melbourne Chamber Orchestra (2021-2024).

Emeritus Professor Ivor Indyk

For service to Australian literature.

The critic, lecturer, editor and publisher has been with Giramondo Publishing Company and HEAT magazine since 1996 and a Emeritus Professor at Western Sydney University since 2023. He was also the Whitlam Chair and Director, Writing and Society Research Centre (2005–2023) and the co-Founder of the Sydney Review of Books in 2013.

Mr Phillip Ivanov, Melbourne Vic

For service to the creative arts in Victoria.

Known as DJ Ransom, Ivanov has been the resident DJ at Revolver Upstairs Nightclub, Chapel Street, Melbourne, since 1997. He has also been a solo artist, group member and manager, on multiple albums, EPs and singles since 1989. He was the owner of Crookneck-Records Label (1998–2009) and has owned Strait Up Records since 1989. Curating art and photography exhibitions celebrating Melbourne street art and culture since c1980, he is also a painter, has has had multiple exhibitions since 1986.

Mr Gopinath Suryanarayanan Iyer, Mount Waverley Vic

For service to music.

Iyer was awarded the Victorian Multicultural Award for Excellence for Contribution to Arts in 2010, and has been part of the Iyer Brothers, Carnatic Music Ensemble for 50 years. He is the co-founder and organiser of Melbourne Veena Festival (since 2017), performed at the Melbourne Recital Centre and is a member of the Advisory Panel for the Federation of Indian Music and Dance Victoria (since 2008).

Mr Kenneth James Kitching, Coniston NSW

For service to the performing arts, particularly through music.

The steel guitarist, who has been in the industry since the 1960s has a slew of awards to his name, including: Roll of Renown, Australian Country Music Hall of Fame (2004), Jerry Byrd Lifetime Achievement Award, Steel Guitar Hall of Fame Inc, St Louis (2001), New South Wales Country Music Award (1992) and Life Member, Steel Guitar Australia (1979).

Mr Nicholas Stewart Linke, SA

For service to arts administration, and to the law.

Linke has had numerous boards governance roles in the sector, including Restless Dance Theatre (Board Member 2009–2024 and Chair 2015–2024), Adelaide Central School of Art (Deputy Chair, current and Governor, since 2009) and South Australian Living Artists Festival (Chair 2015–2022 and Board Member, 2011–2022). Additional Board roles include Adelaide Fringe (since 2016), Adelaide Food Fringe (2019–2024), May Gibbs Children’s Literature Trust (since 2018), Kindred (current), Global Arts and Health Alliance (current) and Raising Literacy Australia (2007–2017). He also received the National Arts Community Pro Bono Award, Arts Law Centre of Australia (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018 and 2013).

Mr Terence Maloon, ACT

For service to the museums and galleries sector.

Maloon was awarded the Chevalier des Arts et Lettres from France (2004). His roles in the sector include: Director, Drill Hall Art Gallery and University Art Collection, Australian National University (2013–2023), Senior Art Critic, Sydney Morning Herald (1982-1987), Lecturer, Art History and Theory, Sydney College of the Arts (1981–1983), Lecturer in 19th Century European Art History, University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa (1980) and Lecturer in Complementary Studies, St Martin’s School of Art, London (1976–1980).

Mrs Margaret Madden Morrison, Mordialloc Vic

For service to the performing arts through theatre.

The co-Founder and Director/Writer at Legends of the Skies (LOTS) Theatre Incorporated since 2013, has also been a Theatre Reviewer, Melbourne Observer newspaper (since 2014), Arts Leader, Warragul Technical Regional College (1989–2005) and Head of Drama, Mentone Girls Secondary College (1979–1989).

Ms Karen Moses, NSW

For service to the energy industry.

Moses has also had a series of governance roles in the arts sector, including: Chair, Belvoir Street Theatre (since 2024), Non-Executive Director, Music in the Regions (since 2021), Director, Sydney Symphony Orchestra (2016–2022), Chairman, Sydney Dance Company (2012–2019) and Former Chairman, NSW Artform Board for Dance and Physical Theatre (c2019).

Mr Garth Nix, NSW

For service to literature as an author.

The author of over 40 books including the Old Kingdom series (including 7 novels), 1995-2021; The Seventh Tower series (including 6 books), 2000-2001; and The Keys to the Kingdom series (7 books), 2003–2010, was also a National Library of Australia Ambassador (2018). Among the many prizes won are a slew of Aurealis Awards, the Ditmar Award, Best Novel 2021, Best Australian Novel (2002), the Golden Duck Award for Excellence in Children’s Science Fiction (1999) and the Australian Book Industry Award, Book of the Year for Older Children (2021).

Mr Leslie Angus Peterkin, Stockton NSW

For service to the creative arts.

The ceramic artist founded Bakehouse Pottery and Galleria Artisans, Tyalgum in 1980 and worked there until 2001. Previously he spent a decade at Studio 52A (1970–1980) and founded Ceramics Commission, Old Sydney Town in 1974. Among his exhibitions are: Faces in the Crowd: more Mosman stories, Mosman Library (2024), The Elements Fulfilled, Grafton Regional Gallery (1999), Northern Resonances, Hyper Clay Gulgong (1998) and Artists of the Tweed, Tweed Regional Gallery (1994). He also has had a long career in education with roles at Mosman Evening College in the 60s, Shore School, Tyalgum Public School and Lindisfarne Grammar School.

Mr Malcolm John Sanders, Skipton Vic

For service to the visual and performing arts through administrative roles.

Sanders’ experience includes as Senior Manager, Regional Partnerships, Regional Arts Victoria (2013–2024), former Manager of Performing Arts, Centre of Adult Education (1997–2003), former General Manager, St Martins Youth Arts Centre (2003–2007), General Manager, Courthouse ARTS Geelong, 2007–2013) and former General Manager, Bharatam Dance Company (1994–1997). He is also the Chair and a Judge on the Arts Crafts and Cookery Committee at the the Melbourne Royal Show.

Dr Nur Shkembi, Vic

For service to the visual arts.

Shkembi is currently a teacher and guest lecturer, Master of Art Curatorship, Department of Art History, at the University of Melbourne. Plus she was a Founding Team Member, Inaugural Art Director, Exhibition Manager and Foundation Curator at Islamic Museum of Australia (2010–2015).

Ms Kirsten Anne Williams, ACT

For service to the arts through music.

Williams has been the Concertmaster for Canberra Symphony Orchestra since 2019 and was previously Lead at both Kingsland Strings and Canberra Symphony Youth Chamber Orchestra. Other professional music roles include Lead, Women in Music Program, Australian National University (2021), Head of Strings, Hume Conservatorium (c2020), Associate Concertmaster, Sydney Symphony Orchestra (2000–2019), former Associate Leader, Australian Chamber Orchestra and former Director, US and Canada Tour, Australian Youth Orchestra.

Have we missed anyone? If there are any names we have missed, please contact editor@artshub.com.au and let us know!

