Khaled Sabsabi: first details of Venice Biennale presentation

Creative Australia has announced the first details of Khaled Sabsabi’s presentation in the Australia Pavilion for the 61st Venice Biennale, the La Biennale di Venezia, curated by Michael Dagostino.

In a historic first for an Australian representative, as announced by the Venice Biennale, Sabsabi will also present a work in the Biennale Arte 2026’s main exhibition, In Minor Keys, curated by the late Koyo Kouoh. The selection of artists for participation in the main exhibition is made through a curatorial process managed by the biennale.

Sabsabi’s presentation at the Australia Pavilion will be titled conference of one’s self and will be on exhibition from 9 May to 22 November 2026. The work explores spirituality, migration and the vastness of shared humanity.

Sabsabi brings more than 35 years of practice engaged with experiences of spirituality, migration, displacement and social justice. He has worked with Dagostino on numerous projects over many years and their collaboration arises from shared migrant experiences in Western Sydney, one of Australia’s most culturally diverse areas.

‘conference of one’s self continues my poetic inquiry into spiritual and mundane journeys amidst commonality and difference, [and] the work is an invitation to move towards a transformation where collective emotions and experiences may meet,’ Sabsabi said.

‘Both works [for conference of one’s self and In Minor Keys] are an invitation to audiences to move through the spaces at their own pace, encountering shifts in ambiance, rhythm, and perception that encourage pause, listening, and reflection. In these spaces, the possibility to come together and to contemplate our collective humanity emerges.

‘Western Sydney and Venice are home to diverse communities and migrant histories shaped by resilience, existence and coexistence. These histories have anchored the broader conceptual framework of these artworks.

‘After Michael and I were notified of the decision to withdraw our appointment to represent Australia at La Biennale di Venezia, I continued to produce the original Australia Pavilion work independently in Bangkok, with the support of the arts community.

‘Before our reinstatement, Koyo Kouoh invited me to present this work in the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, In Minor Keys, as it did not yet have a home. Michael and I were later reinstated, with a second large-scale work, conference of one’s self, realised for the Australia Pavilion. Although the two works will be presented in different locations, they speak to one another and emerge from the same concept.’

Sabsabi also thanked the ‘Australian and International art sector for their continuous support’, noting: ‘Through their support, I was able to create artworks that would resonate through Venice and beyond.’

In a further statement shared on social media and in an email to supporters of his crowdfunding campaign, he added: ‘With this news under embargo for almost nine months, we can now properly thank you for your generosity and support over the past year. Your donations directly funded the work presented in In Minor Keys and my time working in Bangkok before we were recommissioned. Without that backing, I would not have been able to accept the invitation to exhibit.’

Sabsabi also gave heartfelt thanks to Dagostino. ‘He has been with me since the very first ideas for these works began to take shape, and has stood beside me through a year marked by uncertainty, public scrutiny, and profound professional upheaval,’ he said. ‘I couldn’t have done it without you brother.’

Australia Pavilion curator Michael Dagostino said: ‘Khaled’s work physically welcomes the audience in a world that rejects fixed ideologies, embracing the Tasawwuf (Sufi) sensibility that everything flows and nothing remains static.

‘Having worked with Khaled for over 25 years, his practice has always focused on empathy and bringing people together to foster conversation and understanding. These artworks in Venice are at once monumental and meditative and continue his decades-long pursuit to create unifying work, balancing poetic resonance with profound respect.’

‘The exhibition invites viewers to critically engage with contested histories and contemporary social realities through a lens of mysticism and optimism.

‘The guiding principle of conference of one’s self is the interconnectedness of the inner and outer self. The exhibition takes inspiration from the 12th century Tasawwuf (Sufi) allegory The Conference of the Birds by Farid al-Din Attar, which recounts an arduous pilgrimage resulting in a cathartic realisation: that the divine exists within the seekers themselves.

‘By transforming the Pavilion into an immersive, multisensory encounter, Khaled invites visitors to reflect upon a shared human unity. The work will honour Australia’s modern history as one inextricably linked to global migratory patterns. Khaled’s conference of one’s self will mark 72 years since Australia’s first participation in La Biennale di Venezia.’

The 61st Venice Biennale runs from 9 May to 22 November 2026, with Khaled Sabsabi presenting work at the Australia Pavilion, curated by Michael Dagostino, and in the international exhibition In Minor Keys, curated by Koyo Kouoh.

