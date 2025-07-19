News

Ken Done, 85, takes on surfers’ spirit at HOTA, Gold Coast

Gold Coast’s HOTA will soon welcome the joyous paintings of Ken Done in Ken Done: No Rules.
19 Jul 2025 9:00
Celina Lei
Ken Done, an 85-year-old Caucasian man standing smiling with his arms crossed on top of his chest inside a studio with canvas, paint, and a work in progress.

Ken Done in his studio. Photo: Luisa Brimble.

One of Australia’s most recognisable artists, Ken Done, is set to bring his joyful paintings to the Gold Coast with a landmark exhibition at HOTA, Home of the Arts.

The 85-year-old is known for iconic depictions of the Sydney Harbour, alongside reflective paintings of his home and garden. Ken Done: No Rules includes paintings from the 1980s to today, largely drawn from Done’s personal collection.

Done’s artistic flair emerged early in his teens. At 14 years old, he left school to enter the National Art School in East Sydney, and commenced his prolific career as an art director and designer five years later, travelling across New York, London, and Sydney. Becoming a painter full time at the age of 40, Done opened his first solo exhibition in 1980.

Ken Done: No Rules marks a 45-year journey. ‘I’m delighted to be having such a major exhibition in such a beautiful gallery,’ says Done. ‘To have the chance to see works from over 40 years shown together is very special for me and I hope it brings pleasure to a wide audience.’

For over four decades, Done has created art according to his own philosophy ‘that an artist can – and should – create their own rules’.

In Ken Done: No Rules, a selection of iconic paintings will come alive through animation, offering a new way to experience the artist’s vibrant universe.

In a celebration of art, fashion and collaboration, the exhibition also features a selection of garments from Done Zone, the 2023 collaborative collection between the artist and renowned Australian fashion label Romance Was Born.

Experience Gold Coast Head of Arts and Culture Yarmila Alfonzetti says ‘Ken Done’s work has long been a part of the fabric of Australian visual culture, and it’s a joy to bring this expansive and deeply personal exhibition to the Gold Coast.’

Ken Done: No Rules is set to be an exhibition for all ages, opening on 13 September 2025 and running until 15 February 2026 at HOTA, Surfers Paradise.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

