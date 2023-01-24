Is your institution colour blind ready?

In December last year, the Centre Pompidou (Paris) and US company EnChroma announced that EnChroma Colour Blind Glasses would be offered to anyone who required them, when visiting the celebrated French museum.

The collaboration was a first in France, enabling vision impaired visitors to have a full gallery experience. However, Pompidou was not the first to do so. The EnChroma Colour Accessibility Program has been introduced to nearly 200 public institutions globally (including libraries, schools and universities), with around 80 major museums offering the colour ‘correcting’ visitor experience.

Among them is the Chau Chak Wing Museum in Sydney – which introduced the glasses last year, and is the only organisation in Australia to date to do so. A spokesperson for the museum tells ArtsHub that the EnChroma glasses are available to anyone who visits the museum, adding that they ‘have been used by staff and students partaking in our object-based learning program (largely students) and visitors’, confirming that 67 visitors have used them since they were introduced to the museum last year.

The glasses do not need to be pre-booked for use at the museum, which is located on the campus of Sydney University. ‘The glasses are free and visitors can ask to borrow them at the museum’s front desk or in the museum classrooms,’ says the spokesperson.

A visitor wearing EnChroma glasses at the Chau Chak Wing Museum. Photograph: Louise M Cooper/The University of Sydney

‘Given that one in 12 men and one in 200 women are colour blind, we hope that by adopting the glasses we are making the exhibitions even more accessible and engaging for our audiences.’

Based on visitor experiences to date, the spokesperson says the glasses have offered an ‘opportunity to see greater vibrancy, contrast and range of colour spectrum’.

Colour blindness and the arts

Those statistics of 8% of men and 0.5% of women being colour blind equates to about 350 million people globally. In Australia, about 549,000 people (or 2.2% of the population) are colour blind or have a colour vision deficiency.

It is estimated that 40% of people who are colour blind remain undiagnosed by the time they leave high school.

Those numbers count. A statement from Centre Pompidou says, ‘With over three million annual visitors, an estimated 128,000 guests to the Centre Pompidou are colour blind.’

Based in California, EnChroma developed the glasses in 2010, in order to enable users to perceive an expanded range of clear, vibrant colour in artworks, through the use of optical filters. But the pick-up has been on the slow side over the past decade, and it is hoped that with Centre Pompidou coming on board, it will lead to other institutions considering to adopt the technology.

Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma, says it is important that institutions embrace inclusion practices, and that celebrated institutions should lead by example.

‘We are thrilled that one of the world’s foremost visionaries in arts and culture – the Centre Pompidou – is demonstrating its commitment to accessibility and inclusion for those with colour vision deficiencies by loaning EnChroma glasses to guests,’ he says in a formal statement.

The current price could be one of the barriers: the glasses retail for between US$299 and US$514, with different pairs required for indoors and outdoors. But a sweetener is that EnChroma donates an additional pair of glasses for every pair an organisation purchases.

What does being colour blind mean?

Being colour blind doesn’t mean one can’t see colour; it means a capacity to perceive the full range of colour distinctions is impaired. While people with normal colour vision see over one million shades and hues of colour, colour blind people see only an estimated 10% of them. The most common form is red-green colour blindness, followed by a blue-yellow deficiency.

It’s not the best diagnosis for an artist… or is it? Edgar Degas, John Constable, Pablo Picasso and Clifton Pugh were all colour blind. It is also speculated that Vincent Van Gogh had a colour perception abnormality, and both Claude Monet and Mary Cassatt developed cataracts, which damaged their ability to tell colours apart, despite continuing to paint.

In terms of contemporary artists, those with colour blindness include Irish painter Paul Henry, Peter Milton, comic book artists Tim Sale and Albert Uderzo and, most interestingly, contemporary British artist Neil Harbisson, who has achromatopsia (and sees no colour at all).

But colour blindness need not be a limitation. Harbisson uses a high-tech headset that measures colour frequency and transmits it as sound. Rather than seeing colour, he hears it.

To quote Picasso: ‘Painting is a blind man’s profession; he paints not what he sees but what he feels.’