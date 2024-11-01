News

 > News

International report on book-buying trends

How does Australia compare to other countries in terms of book purchasing habits?
1 Nov 2024 9:00
Thuy On
A photo of a bookshelf full of books.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Ria, Unsplash.

Share Icon

A co-venture from the EIBF (European and International Booksellers Federation) and RISE Bookselling (Resilience, Innovation and Sustainability for the Enhancement of Bookselling) has recently released a report: ‘Study on Consumer Behaviour – Booking-buying Trends, Reading Habits and Customer Needs.’

It’s the first comprehensive study of its kind and compares the book-buying market across 19 territories, across the US, Europe and Oceania, with a mission to “guide and support booksellers through the sharing of data, research and best practices across national borders”.

This three-year project was handled by Belgian market research company, Listen, and presented at the Frankfurt Book Fair. Countries represented include: Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

The study highlights the results for a specific country against the overall average results of those surveyed. Its remit was to offer a snapshot of the buying and reading habits in each location, as well as a chance for comparison between the markets. 

The presentation of ‘Consumer Behaviour’ at Frankfurt Book Fair.

‘Consumer Behaviour’ says in its introduction that it “takes into consideration that globalisation and the digital revolution have undoubtedly changed the way people purchase and consume goods, including books, thus transforming today’s retail environment and customers’ buying habits…”

Samples of around 500 respondents were collected from each contributing country, with 9500 people surveyed in total, with an age range between 18 and 55+.

Drilling down to Australian-specific statistics, the report notes that a majority of Australian respondents have read (80%) and purchased (64%) a book in the past 12 months, placing them slightly below the 19-country average of 85% and 72% respectively.

The traditional physical book remains the preferred format, although ebooks and audiobooks are more popular here compared to the study average.

As with the other countries studied, fiction dominates the book-buying cohort across all sales channels, followed by biographies and memoirs. Most Australian respondents purchase from both online and from brick-and-mortar stores. Similar statistics worldwide reveal that buyers are not averse to buy secondhand books, but the new book market is the predominant preference.

Read: Greek-Australian poet Π.O. wins 2024 Patrick White Literary Award

When asked why they enjoy purchasing in independent bookstores, the top three Australian responses are: “The wide selection of books”, “the ease in buying” and the “enjoyable atmosphere”.

For more information on RISE Bookselling and the EIBF.



Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital News Television All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
Illuminated face within a space suit looking sky wards. Arts news
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Two panels. On left is author Zoe Kean. She is wearing a brown hat and black top. She has brown hair and is smiling. On the right is the cover of her book, 'Why Are We Like this?' the font is dark pink, the background light green. There are fish swimming across it.
Reviews

Book review: Why Are We Like This?, Zoe Kean

This wonderful book offers a super abundance of insights into why we are the way we are.

Erich Mayer
Two panels, On the left is photo of Rupi Kaur, an Indian-Canadian woman. She has long black hair and is wearing an off the shoulder green top. On the right is her book, Milk and Honey, in red and pink. There are bee illustrations on it.
Reviews

Book review: Milk and Honey: 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition, Rupi Kaur

The bestselling Instapoet returns with an anniversary edition of her debut book.

Thuy On
A bar, with stools and lots of bottles and shelving.
News

WA Literary Coasters initiative

A call-out to WA writers to submit work to appear on coasters around the state.

Thuy On
a group of young people in a room comparing notes on computers. a red-haired woman is in the foreground putting sticky notes on a whiteboard. writers' room
Career Advice

Inside the writers' room

Getting a toe in the door of the writers' room can be challenging , but these successful writers share some…

Daniel Herborn
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login