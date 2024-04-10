News

Indian Performing Arts Convention returns to Monash University

The Indian Performing Arts Convention returns to Australia for performances and workshops grounded in music and dance.
10 Apr 2024
Clara Copland
The Indian Performing Arts Convention. Image is a man of Indian appearance with dark eyeliner, shirtless and wearing green baggy pants and a red and gold sash around his waist dancing with bents knees and an outstretched hand.

Performing Arts

Christopher Gurusamy. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

Celebrating Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam dance in a variety of performances, the Indian Performing Arts Convention (IPAC) returns on 18 May 2024 to Monash University Performing Arts Centres (MPAC).

There will be workshops, concerts, showcases and lecture demonstrations by performers from India, Singapore and Australia to choose from. Audiences both new to or familiar with Indian music and dance are welcome and will be catered for in the line-up.

For the first time, MPAC will present Three Bright Stars featuring leading Indian classical artists Dr S Sowmya, Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi and Rama Vaidhyanathan. Their concert highlights popular and rare compositions to celebrate Carnatic vocal and violin music, in addition to the Bharatanatyam dance form. They will be joined by well-known Australian percussionist Ravi M Ravichandhira OAM.

Dr S Sowmya. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

IPAC is the result of a collaboration between MPAC, the Academy of Indian Music Australia and the Apsaras Arts dance company in Singapore. Apsaras Arts is a leading Indian dance company recognised for its international productions. The Academy of Indian Music Australia supports Indian arts and culture, encouraging musicians, dancers and enthusiasts alike to collaborate. MPAC hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, acting as a centrepiece to Melbourne’s south-east community for the arts.

Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

The Indian Performing Arts Convention returns from 18-26 May. Tickets.

