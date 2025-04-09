News

 > News

Inaugural Aussie Global Book Crawl

Australia joins a world-wide network of bookstore crawls.
9 Apr 2025 14:25
Thuy On
A bookshop/libary with books also shelved in overhead arches.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Will Ma, Unsplash.

Share Icon

From 21 to 27 April 2025, the Global Book Crawl (GBC) will unite bookstores and book lovers around the world in a celebration of literature, community and culture.

A book crawl will take you through a city or region’s local bookshops. Participants visit multiple shops, connecting with the local book culture and discovering stores yet unknown. With your GBC (Global Book Crawl) Passport available from 14 April, you can collect a stamp at every bookshop visited during the week and be in the running to win book prize packs or gift vouchers.

This year, Australia will join the event. There’ll be seven different Aussie Book Crawls taking place in Sydney, Newcastle, Blue Mountains, Melbourne, north-east Victoria, Mornington Peninsula and Hobart, alongside global crawls in Firenze, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, Malaga, Basel, Brooklyn and many others.

Mark Rubbo, Readings Chairman and Global Book Crawl Australian organiser, says, “From Blackheath to Mornington, Australia’s bookshops are community hubs and places of discovery. We are proud to be joining bookshops around the world to entice our communities to discover the vibrancy and diversity of our bookshops, from the much-loved Abbey’s in Sydney to the proudly small Paperback Bookshop in Melbourne, there’s a bookshop for everyone on the Global Book Crawl.”

Read: Australian literary festivals in 2025

The objective is for participating bookstores to strengthen community bonds with book lovers in their area and, through collaboration with other stores, create a united front that celebrates and supports authors, readers and publishers: the whole local book ecology.

For further information visit Global Book Crawl.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Reviews

Book review: Mother Tongue, Naima Brown

Motherhood, womanhood and the power of words.

Ella Pilson
Two panels. On the left is author Kirsten Alexander. She has brown hair and a light blue top and is smiling. On the right is the cover of her book 'After the Fall.' It features a window, through which you can see a landscape.
Reviews

Book review: After the Fall, Kirsten Alexander

A story about benevolent and malevolent connections and the elasticity of morality.

Paul Cowling
A young woman with fair skin and medium length brown hair standing in front of abstract landscape paintings and smiling.
News

Opportunities and awards

National Still Life Award entries open, call-out for art on billboards in NYC, plus winners of emerging composer wards.

Celina Lei
News

Stella Prize shortlist 2025

For the first time since its inception, the Stella Prize shortlist comprises all POC authors.

Thuy On
Modern painting that resembles an eye. Arts news watch
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login