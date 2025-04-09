Inaugural Aussie Global Book Crawl

From 21 to 27 April 2025, the Global Book Crawl (GBC) will unite bookstores and book lovers around the world in a celebration of literature, community and culture.

A book crawl will take you through a city or region’s local bookshops. Participants visit multiple shops, connecting with the local book culture and discovering stores yet unknown. With your GBC (Global Book Crawl) Passport available from 14 April, you can collect a stamp at every bookshop visited during the week and be in the running to win book prize packs or gift vouchers.

This year, Australia will join the event. There’ll be seven different Aussie Book Crawls taking place in Sydney, Newcastle, Blue Mountains, Melbourne, north-east Victoria, Mornington Peninsula and Hobart, alongside global crawls in Firenze, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, Malaga, Basel, Brooklyn and many others.

Mark Rubbo, Readings Chairman and Global Book Crawl Australian organiser, says, “From Blackheath to Mornington, Australia’s bookshops are community hubs and places of discovery. We are proud to be joining bookshops around the world to entice our communities to discover the vibrancy and diversity of our bookshops, from the much-loved Abbey’s in Sydney to the proudly small Paperback Bookshop in Melbourne, there’s a bookshop for everyone on the Global Book Crawl.”

The objective is for participating bookstores to strengthen community bonds with book lovers in their area and, through collaboration with other stores, create a united front that celebrates and supports authors, readers and publishers: the whole local book ecology.

For further information visit Global Book Crawl.