Hugo Weaving to star in new Irish-Australian co-production at STC

Starring Hugo Weaving as an authoritarian leader whose dictatorship is on the verge of collapse, and acclaimed Irish actor Olwen Fouéré as his self-absorbed First Lady, Austrian playwright Thomas Bernhard’s The President makes its Australian premiere at Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre this April.

Weaving is well-known to Australian audiences due to his film work in the likes of Proof, The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings as well as stage productions such as Sydney Theatre Company’s Uncle Vanya, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Wonnangatta and Waiting for Godot.

Fouéré, whose character is more concerned about her dead dog rather than the recent assassination attempt against her and her husband as the play opens, is an actor, artist and director whose extensive practice navigates theatre, film, the visual arts, music, dance theatre and literature. She has received numerous awards and nominations including Irish Times Best Actress, Dublin Theatre Festival Best Actor and the Dublin Theatre Festival Samuel Beckett Award.

The President is the first-ever collaboration between Sydney Theatre Company (STC) and Ireland’s Gate Theatre (the current Executive Director of which, Colm O’Callaghan, was formerly a Company Manager with STC for five years).

In a media statement, O’Callaghan and Róisín McBrinn, Gate Theatre Artistic Director, said: ‘We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with the world-renowned Sydney Theatre Company, the first time our companies have co-produced together. In the coming years, one of the goals we have set for international work at the Gate is to create reciprocal co-productions with a meaningful exchange at the heart of them. The President, which features the best of both Irish and Australian actors and creatives, does just that. We are excited for both Irish and Australian audiences to experience this production in 2024.’

The President was first produced in 1975, a time of political unrest in Western Europe, and comes to Sydney fresh from its Dublin season at the Gate which, alongside Ireland’s national theatre The Abbey and Galway’s Druid Theatre, is one of the country’s major theatre companies.

Its Irish season has been generally well-received, with The Irish Times praising the production’s ‘heroic performances’ and The Irish Examiner saying of Bernhard’s writing: ‘Bernhard strips the political details to their most basic – just “anarchists” versus a conservative regime – the better to reveal the crass stupidity of megalomania, and how unaccountable power corrupts and maddens.’

Weaving is no stranger to Irish-Australian co-productions, and has previously performed in the Irish famine film Black ’47. He told The Irish Examiner earlier this month that he believes there is a strong affinity and cultural resonance between the two countries.

‘This is the third production I’ve done now, where there’s been a mix of Australians and Irish, and it feels like an easy fit. There’s a lot in Australian culture that has come from Ireland, and there’s a sense of humour and a sense of musicality in the language I think,’ Weaving said.

The President is helmed by leading Irish opera and theatre director Tom Creed, with the Australian members of the cast and creative team including Sydney-based set designer Elizabeth Gadsby, dramaturg Tom Wright and Helpmann Award-winning actor Julie Forsyth.

The late Thomas Bernhard, who wrote The President against a backdrop of political assassinations in Spain, terrorist attacks by Italy’s Marxist–Leninist Red Brigade and the violence of Germany’s Baader–Meinhof Group, is widely considered to be one of the most important German-language authors of the postwar era. He published nine novels, 18 plays and five volumes of poetry during his lifetime and was awarded numerous German and European literary prizes. He died in 1989.

The President runs from 13 April to 18 May 2024 at the Rose Packer Theatre, Sydney.