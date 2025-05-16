News

 > News

High hopes for Aboriginal art in major New York auction

Sotheby’s is once again working with Tim Klingender Fine Art in what they hope will be another record-breaking auction featuring Emily Kam Kngwarray.
16 May 2025 11:40
Celina Lei
An Aboriginal dot painting with earthy tones.

Visual Arts

Emily Kam Kngwarray, ‘Untitled’, detail, 1990. Sotheby’s New York May 2025. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the names people who have died.

Sotheby’s New York is hosting a major auction of Aboriginal art following a two-year hiatus, curated by the team at Tim Klingender Fine Art in acknowledgement of the late Australian art dealer Tim Klingender.

Klingender was known for playing a fundamental role in building an international market for Aboriginal art, establishing Sotheby’s Aboriginal Art Department in 1996 and consulting on numerous auctions. The first auction dedicated to Aboriginal art in the US was held by Sotheby’s in 2019, achieving a total US$2.8 million (AU$4.37 million).

Klingender died tragically in a boat accident in 2023, and this is the first Aboriginal art auction honouring his legacy to be held following his death.

Klingender’s final auction for Sotheby’s in New York, May 2023, broke the record for the highest grossing sale of Aboriginal art, as well as breaking artists’ records for 13 individual artists.

Highlights from the upcoming New York City auction on Tuesday 20 May (US time) include a suite of works by the late Emily Kam Kngwarray, the most significant of which – a two-metre tall painting from 1990 – has a high estimate of over AU$1 million. (US$500,000-700,000).

Straightening the Spears at Ilyingaungau (1990) by Turkey Tolson Tjupurrula (1942 – 2001), regarded as a work from the most influential series on the style of Pintupi painting; the late Johnny Warangkula Tjupurrula’s Water and Tucker (1972); and Bush Plum (2015) by Angelina Pwerle, now aged 86, are among the highest valued lots.

Read: 4 Aboriginal arts and culture centres underway … or not

The current auction record for an Aboriginal artwork is AU$2.4 million for Clifford Possum Tjapaltjarri’s Warlugulong, purchased by the National Gallery of Australia from Sotheby’s in 2007.

Works by contemporary living Aboriginal artists including Richard Bell, Tracey Moffatt and Judy Watson are also included in the auction.

Works have been sourced from private collections across Australia, Europe and the United States.

The auction is slated for 20 May 4pm EDT at Sotheby’s New York; learn more.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

A metal object that looks like a view finder positioned by the water.
News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week: famous opening lines, Venice Biennale curator's death, a 75-25 arts space…

Celina Lei
A close up of a mirror ball.
Sponsored

A celebration of contemporary Australian painting

Two winning artists speak of their works in The Bayside Painting Prize.

Thuy On
An installation of different free standing lights and a few on tan-coloured panels inside a space with high ceiling.
Reviews

Exhibition review: 100 Lights, Melbourne Design Week, Meat Market Stables

Enter a world (well three galleries-worth) of illumination in this dedicated exhibition of light.

Celina Lei
A group shot of artists with Cr Kim Ross and Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen at the new creative hub.
News

Creative hub for and co-designed by emerging artists now open

A new creative hub has welcomed its inaugural cohort, having previously engaged them in the process of designing their dream…

ArtsHub
Koyo Kouoh: a dark skinned middle aged woman sitting in an art gallery with paintings behind her. She is wearing a white dress and has long braided hair. Venice Biennale 2026 curator.
News

Art world in shock after sudden death of 2026 Venice Biennale curator

The international art world is mourning the death of curator Koyo Kouoh, who was set to lead the 2026 Venice…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login