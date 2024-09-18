News

Going for baroque in 2025: Australian Brandenburg Orchestra celebrates its 35th anniversary

From Handel and Bach to new collaborations and commissions, the Brandenburg’s 2025 season promises to excite and delight.
18 Sep 2024
Richard Watts
Venezuelan-born male soprano Samuel Mariño opens the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra's 2025 season. Wearing a green velvet waistcoat, a pale pink shirt and a cravat, Mariño - who has light brown skin, dark eyes and curly black hair - parts a pair of white lace curtains and gently smiles at the camera.

Venezuelan-born male soprano Samuel Mariño opens the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra’s 2025 season. Photo: Diana Gomez.

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, renowned for performing music from the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries on period instruments, features classic works by Handel, Bach, Vivaldi and Albinoni in its newly launched 2025 season alongside contemporary circus and the ancient living language, Yolŋu.

“In our signature fusion of classical and contemporary style, we present a series of thrilling ways to engage with the Baroque in 2025,” says the Brandenburg’s co-founder and Artistic Director, Paul Dyer.

“From a male soprano who will dazzle you with energy and colour, to the Brandenburg soloists showcasing their virtuosity, to the raw power of the entire orchestra, to the interplay between musical and physical storytelling in collaboration with Circa, and to the profound depths and heights of the Brandenburg Choir, Season 2025 promises a powerful and moving journey through the Baroque.’

Six concerts have been programmed for 2025, the Orchestra’s 35th year, including the return of acclaimed Venezuelan-born, Paris- and Berlin-based soprano Samuel Mariño, whose 2022 performances with the Brandenburg generated rave reviews.

Mariño opens the season with a gender-defying program at City Recital Hall, Sydney and Melbourne Recital Centre in February, featuring a celebration of the power of woman, from monarch to femme fatale, and including Handel’s arias ‘Ma quando tornerai’ from Alcina and ‘Ah me! I now repent’ from Semele.

Read: Take a step back in time with historically informed performance

Other season highlights include Water, the debut of a new work by Australian composer Nick Wales and Arnhem Land songman and waterway custodian Rrawun Maymuru (whose earlier collaboration, Nyapillilngu (Spirit Lady) featured in Sydney Dance Company’s 2017 production Ocho and won the Indigenous Language Award at the 2020 National Indigenous Music Awards). Their latest collaboration features in the concert Water Music alongside Handel’s 1717 piece of the same name, which was commissioned by England’s King George I to accompany a royal flotilla on the River Thames, and which so delighted the monarch he demanded it be played repeatedly on the night of its premiere.

Circa & The Art of Fugue, a performance blending the internationally acclaimed physicality of Brisbane circus company Circa with Johann Sebastian Bach’s hypnotic and unfinished The Art of Fugue, will premiere at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) on Tuesday 5 August before additional performances at Melbourne Recital Centre and Sydney’s City Recital Hall.

Those seeking a more traditional concert experience will doubtless flock to Baroque Unleashed, featuring beloved Baroque hits and hidden gems unearthed from the archives.  

The Brandenburg’s co-founder and Managing Director, Bruce Applebaum, says: “As we usher in another exciting new chapter in the Brandenburg evolving narrative, our latest season reflects deeply on the theme of ‘Life’ – a concept both vast and intimately personal. In this quickly changing world, we offer moments of reflection as we delve into life’s profound questions, as always in the Brandenburg’s uniquely bold and energised style.’

Subscriber tickets are on sale now for the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra’s 2025 season; individual tickets are on sale from 13 November 2024.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize in 2020. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

