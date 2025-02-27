Glass art speaks to fragile past – major commission at Australian War Memorial

As the Australian War Memorial’s (AWM) rebuild advances, one of its signature new art commissions that defines the new building has been unveiled.

Created by Canberra glass artist Annette Blair, some 1800 handcrafted glass eucalypt leaves gently fill a two-storey void of the spiral stairwells that are part of the new main entrance to the memorial.

The delicate installation evokes memories of fragility, loss and the Australian landscape.

Blair has worked on the installation for around five months, both in fabricating the glass leaves and planning the artwork’s intricate installation.

The value of art to evoke emotion

Blair made the nationally significant commission at Canberra Glassworks working with teams of five glass blowers at any one time.

The work is titled Quiet Skies, as the sun rises and Quiet Skies, as the sun sets. One group of leaves is position in the east stairwell aligning with the rising sun, while the second grouping is in the west stairwell to eulogise the setting sun.

“For Annette, the setting sun represents the weight of loss and remembrance. In contrast, the rising sun represents hope, renewal and the promise of new beginnings,” explains Aimee Frodsham, Artistic Director, Canberra Glassworks.

“It is a universal symbol of hope and renewal, endings and beginnings, and remembering the sacrifices made for a new day,” adds Blair. “Using this as a starting point, I incorporated elements from my previous works by utilising the falling leaf form. The leaves reference passing time, the changing of seasons, renewal, remembrance and growth.”

Complexity in making and meaning

Annette Blair fabricating glass leaves for commissioned artwork ‘Quiet Skies’, 2024. Image: Courtesy Canberra Glassworks.

Blair is recognised as one of Australia’s leading glass blowers, with a practice spanning 20 years both making her own work, and gaffing (lead maker) for many of Australia’s top contemporary artists. And yet, this commission marks a major milestone in her career. “Taking my children to see it for the first time was a very proud moment,” she says.

Her work typically has a sensitivity of form and palette, and often references the Australian landscape, and iconic objects that carry meaning, such as vintage tools and tin cans.

For this installation, Blair’s subject was eucalypt leaves, inspired by the iconic lines of the 1914 Laurence Binyon poem, ‘For the Fallen’ – “At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.”

Manager Exhibitions, Australian War Memorial, Peter Tonkin explains: “Pressed eucalypt leaves made their way into letters from home to the front lines. Their scent is intensely evocative and, for many Australians, eucalypts symbolise connection and longing. This distinctively Australian tree is a powerful emblem of our country.”

Annette Blair, installation view, ‘Quiet Skies’ 2025, Australian War Memorial. Photo: Adam McGrath for Canberra Glassworks.

Blair said of the 1800 leaves, which she has individually sculpted by hand in molten glass, “The process lends itself well to creating a large quantity of unique and organic shapes, each with its own character. A small amount of colour was added to each leaf so that, en masse, the gradient builds within the work as a whole.”

Glass artists assisting Blair on the project included Katie-Ann Houghton, Rob Schwartz, Meg Wilkinson, Edwina Leeper, Olivia Gates, Louis Grant, Rose-Mary Faulkner, Bailey Donovan, Nadina Geary, Broni Sargeson, Isobel Waters, Spike Deane, Mel Douglas, and installers Amos Enders-Moje and Ethan Husband.

Blair’s piece adds to the other powerful new artworks that are part of the rebuild, including the major sculptural commission by Alex Seton unveiled late last year in the grounds of the Memorial. The AWM has long used art as a potent medium to extend its narratives to the broadest audience.

The new Main Entrance at the Australian War Memorial was official opened by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in early February.