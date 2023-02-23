Giving with meaning

On 10 February, Melbourne’s Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC) announced that it is in danger of closing down as ‘a reduction in donations, the rising cost of living and the continued independence from Federal Government funding’ means that the organisation can now only see six weeks into the future of its operations.

With over 97% people seeking asylum in Australia having no access to integral social support systems, for the past 21 years, the ASRC has provided refugees with the rights to basic necessities, including housing, food, medicine, lawyers, education and employment.

Kon Karapanagiotidis, CEO and founder of the ASRC, says: ‘Despite sticking to our budgets, cost of living and inflationary pressures mean public donations are down 45% since July 2022. Despite a number of interventions, such as reducing our workforce by 10% in August last year, our savings are running out and we have just six weeks to save the ASRC from stopping to deliver critical services.’

ArtKind, an artspace for queer and BIPOC people and allies, is calling for donations of artworks, which will be used to hold a charity auction in an effort to fundraise for ASRC and help keep the organisation afloat.

Read: Building queer crip spaces from the ground up

ArtKind is currently seeking donations of small to medium artworks in any medium, as well as unwanted art supplies in good condition. All funds raised will be donated to ASRC, one of the biggest refugee charities in Victoria. Contact ArtKind to arrange pick-up/drop-off for donations by 10 March, and follow on Instagram or Facebook for updates on the charity event.

Myanmar coup

In Newtown NSW, a new exhibition at 16albermarle project space shines some light upon what has happened since the 2021 coup d’état in Myanmar (which has been arguably largely ignored or forgotten in the West) and the role art and artists are playing in this revolution.

Following the first exhibition Fighting Fear: #whatshappeninginmyanmar, this second iteration Fighting Fear II: It Goes Without Saying highlights the works and lives of artists and citizens two years on.

The curatorial statement reads: ‘The artists’ lives have changed fundamentally since the coup. Some have left Myanmar and others remain, but all fear for the safety of family and friends. Yet they continue to engage. The only artists in Myanmar who have given up their craft are those that have joined the armed resistance. All others continue to organise and join exhibitions, share on social media and create in their home studios. From their perspective, it goes without saying that they must continue to speak out against the military coup.’

The exhibition features artists – including Bart Was Not Here, Richie Nath and Emily Phyo –who have departed Myanmar to begin new lives in countries such as France and the US, as well as those who have remained, their safety constantly under threat.

Organised in association with contemporary art space Myanm/art in Yangon and curated by Myanm/art Founder Nathalie Johnston and Sid Kaung Sett Lin, It Goes Without Saying is a fundraising exhibition with 80% of sale proceeds returned to the artists still fighting for freedom.

Coincidentally, at Counihan Gallery in Melbourne, Burmese artist Shwe Wutt Hmon presents her first solo show in Australia Portraits of the Anonymous featuring photographic portraits of female photographers, filmmakers, photojournalists and artists who have documented the civilian resistance during the coup d’état in Myanmar. The exhibition is on view until 30 April and is presented in association with International Women’s Day.

Giving stories and sharing memories

At Cairn’s NorthSite Contemporary Arts, an exhibition is also calling to members of the public to participate in an act of giving, by sharing their stories and memories in a multisensory installation by Cairns-based, Canadian-born artist India Collins.

Made of pre-worn women’s clothing and embodying the experiences and stories of local women, Collins’ e VULVA lution showcases eight works built upon existing pieces created in the past five years, knitted together with new technologies, and digital and material responses.

India Collins, ‘e VULVA lution’, installation view at NorthSite Contemporary Arts, 2023. Photo: Cristina Bevilacqua.

Female-identifying audience members are invited to contribute their own garments, which will be weaved into new works by the artist in the next year. Collins is seeking materials that ‘once sat against skin and harnessed energy, which means they still hold an embodied memory and meaning,’ she says.

The artist continues: ‘Ultimately, each clothing item I incorporate into an art piece retains the intimate memories of women’s experiences within its fibres. I hope this project and installation shines a spotlight on the multiplicity of women’s stories, our plurality and commonality, the cause and effect of positionality and how bias, assumption and opinion inevitably lead to stigma.’

Female-identifying audience members are invited to submit an item of pre-loved clothing at the NorthSite ‘slam dunk’ along with an intimate story of personal significance (this can be done online), with confidentiality ensured.

Fighting Fear II: It Goes Without Saying is on view until 11 March at 16albermarle project space, Newtown, NSW.

India Collins – e VULVA lution is on view until 18 March at NorthSite Contemporary Arts, Cairns, Qld.