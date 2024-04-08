Funny Tonne – part one, MICF 2024

As part of ArtsHub‘s partnership with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024) this year, we will also be sharing a twice weekly round-up of some of the best reviews from the 2024 Funny Tonners. If you’re unaware of this component of the Festival, here’s what how MICF itself describes it:

‘Since 2005, Melbourne International Comedy Festival has challenged die-hard fans of funny to dive deep into the Festival program and pen engaging and enthusiastic show reviews.

‘Armed with a pen and a coveted Festival VIP pass, Funny Tonners review shows right across the Fest. Reviews are posted on the Festival website, as our Funny Tonners battle it out to be crowned this year’s winner with the best review!’

This year the ArtsHub team will be the ones judging that best review as well as publishing selected entries here. So without further ado, here’s the first batch:

Celia Pacquola: I’m as Surprised as You Are

★★★★★

I’m As Surprised As You Are is Celia Pacquola’s first full hour of stand-up since 2018. It seems she’s spent that break somehow becoming even funnier. Oh and she had a baby.

She’s Utopia’s seriously hard-working Nat Russell, Rosehaven’s lovably chaotic Emma Dawes but tonight she’s all ours.*

It’s a true joy to witness Pacquola attempt to jam the last five years of her life into a comedy show. The result? A pandemic, butt face masks (sadly, not related to aforementioned pandemic), a haunted home, a new relationship and a baby. All delivered in her signature punny, relatable and hilarious style. Oh and there was that time she missed out on being in a certain TV show, which won’t be named here, but rhymes with the “Huey” part of Huey Lewis and the News.

*for an hour, after that she really needs to get to bed.

by Bella Jones

Guy Montgomery: Over 50,000,000 Guy Fans Can’t Be Wrong

★★★★★

Guy Montgomery wants to start talking in elevators and believes saying Happy New Year doesn’t expire if you haven’t seen the person in that year yet. His charm makes it so that you’ll completely agree with him. From the moment he walks onto stage the sold out audience is laughing, the power of Montgomery’s deadpan observational style is irresistible. His delivery is second to none as he talks watches, time, unaccompanied minors, sport and the perils of a fringe.

Hilarious on Have You Been Paying Attention? and Thank God You’re Here, Guy Montgomery is completely in his element onstage and this show is one of the finest going around!

If Guy Montgomery has 50,000,00 fans you should be one of them. If Guy Montgomery has 50 fans you should be one of them. If Guy Montgomery has one fan that one should be you.

by Bella Jones

Chloe Petts. Image: Supplied.

Chloe Petts: If You Can’t Say Anything Nice

★★★★

We’ve caught Chloe in the midst of a reckoning with rage, anger and the elderly audience members who cross their arms in the front row. Chloe’s therapist reckons they have an anger problem, but they think being angry’s pretty fun. By their own admission, Chloe has two types of audience members: soccer fellas and genderqueers. Their jokes, perfectly crafted for those two groups, riff on gender, sex and football (the European kind). It’s crude and infectiously funny, and their crowd work brings them into a tight camaraderie with the audience. Chloe gets at the consequences of bringing anger into the world and the reflections they serve are poignant and hilarious. An intimate and friendly night full of teasing banter.

by Ryan Hamilton

Necrophilia

★★

Maybe I’m a prude, but a play that spends an hour contemplating the ethics of a “victimless” crime such as necrophilia isn’t a play worth watching. Both for the fact that I think there’s very little wiggle room morally re: necrophilia, but also that this text offers very little in the way of re-examining necrophilia. I was left wondering what the artists saw in this work beyond cheap shock humour wrapped up in a crude attempt at a feel-good romcom.

by Ryan Hamilton

Frankie McNair: An Intimate Evening with Tabitha Booth

★★★★★

Tabitha Booth has been performing cabaret and musical theatre for years, and now she’s back in an intimate evening setting!

This show takes a look at her past, those she knew along the way and the characters that she has played (except one that must absolutely not be mentioned).

Frankie McNair (the artist behind the artist) explores the concepts of success and fear of failure, both in the industry and life in general – creating the loveable but undeniable downward spiral that is Tabitha in this show.

Accompanied by a very patient stage manager, An Intimate Evening with Tabitha Booth stretches the concept of “the show must go on” to its very limit in this crazy, zany, yet emotionality touching performance.

by Alex Osborne

Gillian Cosgriff. Image: Supplied.

Gillian Cosgriff: Actually, Good

★★★★★

Gillian Cosgriff’s encore season of her award-winning show Actually, Good is a show centred on a list of 10 likes. A list that – with the help of her audience – Cosgriff breaks down into stories of her life and the importance of now.

With a different collation of audience lists each night, the show explores not only the possible reasons for likes, but also how they shape us as human beings.

Cosgriff also explores grief and how it can strengthen the items on her lists, as they are moments where people are celebrating their small happinesses. Overall this is a well-conceptualised and executed performance, that will leave audiences with a lot to think about long afterwards.

by Alex Osborne