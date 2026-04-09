Stella Prize: 2026 shortlist announced

The Stella Prize has unveiled its 2026 shortlist, featuring six works by Australian women and non-binary writers.

Some 212 books were entered into the prize for consideration, with one book to be awarded the $60,000 Stella Prize, announced 13 May.

The 2026 Stella Prize shortlist is:

The Rot by Evelyn Araluen (Poetry)

Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks (Non-Fiction/Memoir)

Fireweather by Miranda Darling (Fiction)

Cannon by Lee Lai (Graphic Novel)

58 Facets: On violence and the law by Marika Sosnowski (Non-Fiction)

I Am Nannertgarrook by Tasma Walton (Fiction)

Stella Prize CEO and Creative Director Fiona Sweet said: ‘The books contained in this year’s Stella Prize shortlist remind us that women and non-binary writers contain multitudes.

‘These six books contain big stories and little stories. Big stories that challenge and delight readers and introduce ideas that dismantle the very structures we take as fact.

‘There are also little stories, small, tender, sensitive and beautiful moments that reflect on personhood, gender, relationships, trauma and loss.

‘These little stories stay with us intimately long after finishing a book. There are many forms of stories in this list, from a graphic novel, poetry and prose, to memoir and non-fiction, which showcase the incredible calibre within these genres. I hope you enjoy these big and small worlds that these books generously welcome us into just as much as I did.’

Each of the shortlisted authors receives $5,000 in prize money.

ArtsHub: Cannon by Lee Lai lingers as a quiet and powerful work

Past winners of the Stella Prize are:

2025: Michelle de Kretser for Theory & Practice

2024: Alexis Wright for Praiseworthy

2023: Sarah Holland-Batt for The Jaguar

2022: Evelyn Araluen for Dropbear

2021: Evie Wyld for The Bass Rock

2020: Jess Hill for See What You Made Me Do

2019: Vicki Laveau-Harvie for The Erratics

2018: Alexis Wright for Tracker

2017: Heather Rose for The Museum of Modern Love

2016: Charlotte Wood for The Natural Way of Things

2015: Emily Bitto for The Strays

2014: Clare Wright for The Forgotten Rebels of Eureka

2013: Carrie Tiffany for Mateship with Birds

The 2026 Stella Prize Chair of Judges Sophie Gee said: ‘These six wonderful books reflect the creative vitality, literary rigour and expressive richness of Australian women’s and non-binary writing.

‘The 2026 shortlist comprises poetry, a graphic novel, a work of hybrid critical and creative writing, a memoir and two novels. Each of these gives readers an irresistible sense of being new, while at the same time showing the writers’ deep engagement and skill with their chosen genre.

‘We encounter the thrill of innovation alongside the enduring pleasures of literary form.’



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