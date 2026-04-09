Stella Prize: 2026 shortlist announced

The Stella Prize has unveiled its 2026 shortlist, featuring six works by Australian women and non-binary writers.
Some 212 books were entered into the prize for consideration, with one book to be awarded the $60,000 Stella Prize, announced 13 May.
The 2026 Stella Prize shortlist is:
- The Rot by Evelyn Araluen (Poetry)
- Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks (Non-Fiction/Memoir)
- Fireweather by Miranda Darling (Fiction)
- Cannon by Lee Lai (Graphic Novel)
- 58 Facets: On violence and the law by Marika Sosnowski (Non-Fiction)
- I Am Nannertgarrook by Tasma Walton (Fiction)
Stella Prize CEO and Creative Director Fiona Sweet said: ‘The books contained in this year’s Stella Prize shortlist remind us that women and non-binary writers contain multitudes.
‘These six books contain big stories and little stories. Big stories that challenge and delight readers and introduce ideas that dismantle the very structures we take as fact.
‘There are also little stories, small, tender, sensitive and beautiful moments that reflect on personhood, gender, relationships, trauma and loss.
‘These little stories stay with us intimately long after finishing a book. There are many forms of stories in this list, from a graphic novel, poetry and prose, to memoir and non-fiction, which showcase the incredible calibre within these genres. I hope you enjoy these big and small worlds that these books generously welcome us into just as much as I did.’
Each of the shortlisted authors receives $5,000 in prize money.
ArtsHub: Cannon by Lee Lai lingers as a quiet and powerful work
Past winners of the Stella Prize are:
- 2025: Michelle de Kretser for Theory & Practice
- 2024: Alexis Wright for Praiseworthy
- 2023: Sarah Holland-Batt for The Jaguar
- 2022: Evelyn Araluen for Dropbear
- 2021: Evie Wyld for The Bass Rock
- 2020: Jess Hill for See What You Made Me Do
- 2019: Vicki Laveau-Harvie for The Erratics
- 2018: Alexis Wright for Tracker
- 2017: Heather Rose for The Museum of Modern Love
- 2016: Charlotte Wood for The Natural Way of Things
- 2015: Emily Bitto for The Strays
- 2014: Clare Wright for The Forgotten Rebels of Eureka
- 2013: Carrie Tiffany for Mateship with Birds
The 2026 Stella Prize Chair of Judges Sophie Gee said: ‘These six wonderful books reflect the creative vitality, literary rigour and expressive richness of Australian women’s and non-binary writing.
‘The 2026 shortlist comprises poetry, a graphic novel, a work of hybrid critical and creative writing, a memoir and two novels. Each of these gives readers an irresistible sense of being new, while at the same time showing the writers’ deep engagement and skill with their chosen genre.
‘We encounter the thrill of innovation alongside the enduring pleasures of literary form.’