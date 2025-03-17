News

Financial win for Australian visual artists internationally

The Resale Royalty Scheme has been extended, ensuring visual artists receive remuneration from sales across nine more countries.
17 Mar 2025 9:53
Gina Fairley
Blonde woman wearing a white top holding up an auction paddle. Art market.

Visual Arts

Safeguarding Australian artists in the international resale market. Photo: Anita Jankovic, Unsplash.

The Albanese Labor Government has today (17 March) announced that the Resale Royalty Scheme for visual artists has been extended, to now include a total of 26 countries.

While the secondary market resale of artworks in Australia is comparatively easier to map and track, international sales have traditionally been challenging. Last year – from 31 March 2024 – Australian visual artists became entitled to royalty payments when their work was resold overseas. It had been a long and hard-fought battle to change the Resale Royalty Right Scheme.

Now, in an expanding agreement under the Scheme, nine countries have been added to the partnership agreement taking the number to 26 nations in total.

Those countries are: Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Uruguay. The changes come into effect on 31 March 2025.

The 17 countries in the original international rollout of the scheme were: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK. 

This is a great win for visual artists.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said the expanded list would give artists the remuneration they deserve. “We’re ensuring Australian artists are properly compensated for their work when they first sell it and then again on future sales.

“So far, more than $16 million in royalties has been generated, which artists would have otherwise missed out on.”

Burke added: “The Albanese Labor Government is committed to creating a fairer playing field and supporting our home-grown talent both locally and abroad.”

What is the Resale Royalty Scheme?

The Resale Royalty Right for Visual Artists Act 2009 provides visual artists with royalty rights similar to other creators such as songwriters or authors.

Artists can register with the Scheme’s collecting society, the Copyright Agency, at any time – this is the peak organisation in Australia administering the Resale Royalty Scheme.

Under the Scheme, visual artists are entitled to a 5% share on eligible resales of their original works valued at $1000 or more in Australia, and the ability to access local schemes in participating countries when their works are resold there.

Under the Act, auction houses and galleries are required to report resales to the Copyright Agency, which determines eligibility, collects royalties and pays them to artists. The Federal Government conducted a long-overdue review of the Scheme (released 23 December 2019), on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. A criticism of the Scheme had been that it was set up to only advantage those artists who are already successful.

While this remains the case, the Government’s continued commitment to expanding the Scheme – and looking after the financial wellbeing of Australian artists operating in the international arena – is welcomed.

To learn more about the Resale Royalty Scheme, including additional countries visit Resale Royalty Scheme, Office for the Arts

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

