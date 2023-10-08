What is your impression of fairy tales? Adventure (and romance) with a happily-ever-after, unconventional friendships filled with the nostalgia towards bedtime stories… Or perhaps the moment when you learned that every fairy tale has a darker side.

All these and more will be explored as Brisbane’s Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) transforms its entire ground level to encapsulate our lingering fascination with these age-old stories in Fairy Tales (2 December to 28 April 2024).

Bringing together contemporary artists, designers and filmmakers, Fairy Tales is divided into three chapters to guide visitors of all ages and backgrounds through the curios of fairy tales including Little Red Riding Hood, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Snow White and more.

The thematic sections, ‘Into the Woods’, ‘Through the Looking Glass’ and ‘Ever After’ each draw out classic tropes in our favourite stories, as well as exemplify how these ideas are being reinterpreted with renewed relevance for present day audiences.

A look inside Fairy Tales

Fairy Tales begins with a major new commission by Brazilian sculpture Henrique Oliveira featuring twisted tree branches that envelops the exhibition’s entrance and forms a portal into the immersive and magical journey.

Henrique Oliveira, ‘Baitogogo’, 2013, Palais de Tokyo, Paris. Image: Courtesy SAM Art Projects, Galerie GP&N Vallois, Galeria Millan © Henrique Oliveira. Photo: André Morin. This work is indicative of a new commission by Henrique Oliveira for the exhibition ‘Fairy Tales’ at QAGOMA.

QAGOMA’s ground level exhibition space will open like a story book or stage set, positioning visitors at the centre of the storytelling.

Works in the first ‘Into the Woods’ section include Anish Kapoor’s Red and Black Mist Magenta (2018), Trulee Hall’s Witch House (Umbilical Coven) (2023) and Jana Sterbak’s glass coffin Inside (1990). It will also delve into the characters we often come across in fairy tales and the idea of the “other”, such as Kiki Smith’s self-portrait Born (2022) and Abdul Abdullah’s photographic series Coming to Terms (2015).

Entering the second chapter ‘Through the Looking Glass’, visitors will find Patricia Piccinini’s Enchanted Field (2023), costumes by the Jim Henson Creature Shop for the 2009 film adaptation of Where the Wild Things Are and a costume worn by David Bowie in Henson’s Labyrinth (1986).

Three augmented reality works by Walter Martin and Paloma Muñoz (known as collaborative duo Martin & Muñoz) will position visitors’ smartphones as the “looking glass”, inviting reflection on the possibility of parallel universes and challenging what we can and cannot see.

The finale, ‘Ever After’ takes its cue from how love and relationships take form in fantasy stories such as Cinderella and Snow White. Works include Timothy Horn’s Mother-load (2008), a rock sugar-embellished stagecoach, and costumes by the Oscar-winning designer Eiko Ishioka for the 2012 film, Mirror Mirror. Visitors will come across Julia Robert’s white wedding dress, which measures eight metres in circumference and is embroidered with more than 100,000 Swarovski crystals. Sadly, Ishioka died of pancreatic cancer before the film was released and never saw her creations on the big screen. At QAGOMA, visitors will get to witness her legacy in its full glory.

Timothy Horn, ‘Mother-load’, 2008. Crystalised rock sugar, plywood, steel 292.6 x 182.9 x 170.7cm. Image: Courtesy the artist, Jason Schmidt, New York Times. Photo: Jason Schmidt.

Altogether, the exclusive to Queensland exhibition will present more than 100 works from installations to film props, and includes pieces on loan from national and international institutions and studios across the globe.

The exhibition is accompanied by a major publication featuring a still from Del Kathryn Barton and Brendan Fletcher’s animation The Nightingale and the Rose (2015) on the cover. The animation is also on view inside the final gallery space.

In addition, a free film program of over 40 films, Fairy Tales: Truth, Power and Enchantment will be screened at the GOMA Cinema throughout the duration of the exhibition. Highlights include special event screenings of silent films The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926), Häxan (1922) and Claire (2001), each presented with new live music scores. Musician details and ticketing information will be announced soon.

Exhibition curator and Curatorial Manager of QAGOMA’s Australian Cinémathèque Amanda Slack-Smith says Fairy Tales aims to bring the topic into contemporary conversation with deeper resonance. ‘The exhibition explores enchantment, thresholds and transformation while articulating concerns that have always been inherent in fairy tales, such as power imbalances, injustice, ageing, gender and otherness, and resilience in the face of adversity.’

Fairy Tales will open at GOMA from 2 December to 28 April 2024; tickets $10-$28.