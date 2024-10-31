Egyptian fans account for biggest cultural spend in 23-year history

On its second stop in a national tour, Discovering Ancient Egypt has broken all records in Canberra.

Over its presentation at the National Museum of Australia (NMA), it attracted 208,900 visits and generated $27.7 million in total economic stimulus for the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), making it the most successful show in the Museum’s 23-year history.

The record-breaking exhibition was on display for 10 months between December 2023 and September 2024. More than half of visitors, 53%, were from interstate with 3% from overseas.

Additionally, 34% were first-time visitors to the NMA.

NMA Director Katherine McMahon said: “We have a strong history of bringing innovative and world-class exhibitions to the nation’s capital… International blockbusters like Discovering Ancient Egypt have important cultural and social value, giving Australians and other visitors a chance to experience history and the world in ways they might not usually get to.”

She continued: “And, of course, exhibitions like this provide a major boost for Canberra’s tourism sector and local economy, firmly establishing the capital as a must-see destination.”

Read: Shaking up the past: Katherine McMahon tells how

The exhibition was presented at the Western Australian Museum from 10 June to 8 October 2023 and, expecting the trend of high visitation to continue, it opened this week at Queensland Museum, continuing through until August 2025.

A keen interest in learning about Egypt, at ‘Discovering Ancient Egypt’, National Museum of Australia. Image: Supplied.

Regarding the popularity of Discovering Ancient Egypt, NMA Senior Curator Craig Middleton added, “What’s also really pleasing about the numbers we’ve seen for Discovering Ancient Egypt is that they came at a time when there were two other exhibitions on ancient Egypt taking place on the east coast of Australia.

One of those was Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs – held at the Australian Museum (AM) in Sydney from November 2023 to May 2024. Proving just how popular ancient Egypt is, this was also a big hit. Among the most successful museum exhibitions in NSW history, both in terms of visitors and economic impact, it attracted more than 508,000 visitors and contributed more than $57 million to the NSW economy, according to a September 2024 report prepared by Inform Economics.

“Clearly Australians can’t get enough of Egypt!” Middleton continued. “Archaeologists have only scratched the surface of what there is to know about the country’s past, so this fascination is not going anywhere any time soon.”

Read: Are you cynical about cultural tourism, but crave it?

Discovering Ancient Egypt was originally developed by the acclaimed Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden).

The National Museum of Australia’s next blockbuster exhibition, POMPEII, opens in Canberra on 13 December. It brings 90 incredible artefacts from the ancient Roman city, many never before seen in Australia, with a powerful, multisensory immersive experience, including the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.