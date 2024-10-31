News

 > News

Egyptian fans account for biggest cultural spend in 23-year history

The Egyptian blockbuster exhibition delivers a $27.7 million boost to Canberra – the highest in the National Museum’s history.
31 Oct 2024 5:00
ArtsHub
three people leaning over a museum case looking at ancient Egyptian artefacts.

Visual Arts

Visitors at “Discovering Ancient Egypt”, National Museum of Australia. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

On its second stop in a national tour, Discovering Ancient Egypt has broken all records in Canberra.

Over its presentation at the National Museum of Australia (NMA), it attracted 208,900 visits and generated $27.7 million in total economic stimulus for the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), making it the most successful show in the Museum’s 23-year history.

The record-breaking exhibition was on display for 10 months between December 2023 and September 2024. More than half of visitors, 53%, were from interstate with 3% from overseas.

Additionally, 34% were first-time visitors to the NMA.

NMA Director Katherine McMahon said: “We have a strong history of bringing innovative and world-class exhibitions to the nation’s capital… International blockbusters like Discovering Ancient Egypt have important cultural and social value, giving Australians and other visitors a chance to experience history and the world in ways they might not usually get to.”

She continued: “And, of course, exhibitions like this provide a major boost for Canberra’s tourism sector and local economy, firmly establishing the capital as a must-see destination.”

Read: Shaking up the past: Katherine McMahon tells how

The exhibition was presented at the Western Australian Museum from 10 June to 8 October 2023 and, expecting the trend of high visitation to continue, it opened this week at Queensland Museum, continuing through until August 2025.

Group of people having an education tour of an exhibition of ancient Egypt
A keen interest in learning about Egypt, at ‘Discovering Ancient Egypt’, National Museum of Australia. Image: Supplied.

Regarding the popularity of Discovering Ancient Egypt, NMA Senior Curator Craig Middleton added, “What’s also really pleasing about the numbers we’ve seen for Discovering Ancient Egypt is that they came at a time when there were two other exhibitions on ancient Egypt taking place on the east coast of Australia.

One of those was Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs – held at the Australian Museum (AM) in Sydney from November 2023 to May 2024. Proving just how popular ancient Egypt is, this was also a big hit. Among the most successful museum exhibitions in NSW history, both in terms of visitors and economic impact, it attracted more than 508,000 visitors and contributed more than $57 million to the NSW economy, according to a September 2024 report prepared by Inform Economics.

“Clearly Australians can’t get enough of Egypt!” Middleton continued. “Archaeologists have only scratched the surface of what there is to know about the country’s past, so this fascination is not going anywhere any time soon.”

Read: Are you cynical about cultural tourism, but crave it?

Discovering Ancient Egypt was originally developed by the acclaimed Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden).

The National Museum of Australia’s next blockbuster exhibition, POMPEII, opens in Canberra on 13 December. It brings 90 incredible artefacts from the ancient Roman city, many never before seen in Australia, with a powerful, multisensory immersive experience, including the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Installation
More
A man is standing beside a black and white painting of a racing greyhounds.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Tommy Carman: Well Heeled, Mega

Tommy Carman's paintings riff on a mix of photorealism and the abstract.

Solomiya Sywak
Spencer Tunick is part of Melt Festival 2024.
Features

Spencer Tunick and 5500 nude models shut down Brisbane traffic

As part of Melt Festival 2024, Spencer Tunick invited thousands of people to participate in a large-scale nude artwork.

David Burton
shiny tube-like sculpture illuminated from within, view at night. Lindy Lee
Reviews

Exhibition review: Lindy Lee’s Ouroboros and exhibition, NGA

Lindy Lee pulls off $14 million sculpture commission 'Ouroboros' at the National Gallery of Australia.

Gina Fairley
Karla Dickens, '#2 Rise and Fall', Inkjet prints. Recipient of the 2024 Windmill Trust Scholarship. A brown-skinned woman in a witchy outfit sitting on a shopping trolley filled with plastic waste as teh ground around them is flooded.
News

Opportunities and awards

Scholarship for landscape artists, winners of The Reading Prize and more!

Celina Lei
Photos of two Māori women with chin tattoos.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Māreikura-Ka rere te rongoā | the medicine flows, Immigration Museum 

A multimedia exhibition that showcases the strength of the Māori matriarchy.

Dorcas Maphakela
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login