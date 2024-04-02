Diverse communities focus of new Carriageworks program

Carriageworks in Sydney has introduced seven fresh programming streams. The streams reflect a new seasonal approach building upon the centre’s history of hosting a breadth of different works and events. The seven seasons are Sounds, Stages, Moves, Makers, Food, Creative Marketplace and Major Events.

Fergus Linehan, Carriageworks CEO, says, ‘If Carriageworks is to truly thrive, it needs to be more than a building, it needs to be an idea that is built on an alliance of not just a single community, but multiple communities of interest. We want to build a community that is big enough and diverse enough to match this beautiful epic building.’

In line with this value of diverse communities, all seven seasons will present First Nations art. For example, the Makers stream includes a partnership with Blacktown Arts Centre, which provides education and employment pathways for young First Nations people. Further workshops, development work and industry events will be presented by resident companies.

Ticket sales open 27 March on the Carriageworks website. Further information about the seasons.