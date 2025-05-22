News

Darwin Festival 2025 announces Guy Sebastian and L.A.B as opening acts

Two nights of music will launch this year’s Darwin Festival, with a mix of national and international names and Territory talents.
22 May 2025 9:24
David Burton
Guy Sebastian and a diverse range of talent will take to the stage for Darwin Festival, 2025. Image: supplied.

Darwin Festival, which runs from 7-24 August, will open its 2025 iteration with two major concerts at a new outdoor venue on the Darwin Waterfront.

The Festival’s first weekend will feature performances by Australian pop artist Guy Sebastian (whose career to date includes ten top ten albums and representing Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2015), and Aotearoa/New Zealand band L.A.B. alongside a strong contingent of Northern Territory talents.

The Festival begins on Friday 8 August with Sebastian performing at Fort Hill Parklands, a site used for the first time by the Festival (Fort Hill was originally the site of the 1869 survey camp which identified the location and planned the initial development of Darwin, originally known as Palmerston, on Larrakia Country). Support acts for the evening include Gabriella Cilmi and Alice Springs duo The Wanted Gems.

On Saturday, August 9, L.A.B makes its Darwin debut at the same site. The group, known for its blend of reggae, blues, funk, and electronic music will be joined by Yolŋu funk outfit the Andrew Gurruwiwi Band and Darwin-based artist Juran.

The Festival’s opening weekend is presented in partnership with SRO Events, a Northern Territory-based company.

Darwin Festival Artistic Director Kate Fell said the festival continues to balance national and international headliners with local voices. “Bringing artists like Guy and L.A.B to a venue as special as the Waterfront’s Fort Hill Parklands, alongside top Territory talent, is what makes Darwin Festival so unique,” she said in a media statement.

James Gough, Darwin Festival CEO, said the new site allowed the Festival to showcase the waterfront as a cultural asset.

“Delivering this opening weekend at a new location at Darwin Waterfront allows us to highlight the city’s breathtaking harbour and showcases the Territory as a cultural destination on the national stage,” he said.

Festival organisers said the programming aims to engage a broad audience while spotlighting First Nations performers and artists across the Territory.

Tickets for the opening weekend concerts are now on sale. The full Festival program will be released on Tuesday 3 June. It will include theatre, cabaret, comedy, dance, visual arts and family events.

Darwin Festival is supported by the Northern Territory Government through Northern Territory Major Events Company and by the City of Darwin. Audiences can also sign up to become Friends of the Festival to receive early ticket access and updates.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

