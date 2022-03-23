Creatives fundraise for flood recovery

The 2022 Lismore floods has hit the local arts community hard and artists around the nation are gathering their efforts to support this critical phase of recovery.

Apart from local creatives who have put on charity concerts, helped deliver essential supplies and running on the ground to help, many are utilising the reach of the digital sphere to fundraise across state borders.

Held from 22 – 26 March online, Arthouse Gallery will be donating all sales of their online group exhibition, Spread the Love, to The Flood Relief Fund.

Featured works include still life by Nicole Kelly and Robyn Sweaney, delightful miniature by Kendal Murray, the hypnotic photographs of Kate Ballis and more.

Similarly, Melbourne’s Flinders Lane Gallery has collaborated with its artists to offer editioned Gilclee art prints at the reduced price of $500 each. All proceeds goes to Red Cross QLD and NSW Floods Appeal with the special offer running until 31 March. View the fundraiser exhibition here.

Grassroots arts fundraiser #ArtForFloods brings together hundreds of Australian artists and collectors on Instagram for a charity sale, with 100% of proceeds going to three nominated charities: GIVIT, Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA) and Arts Northern Rivers.

Running through the first weekend of April (2–3), 425 artists have donated an estimated $250,000 worth of art for the sale in hopes of raising funds for those in need.

Founded by artists Andrea Hamann and Kate Pittas, the initiative originated from their 2018/19 Instagram fundraiser Art for Bales, which raised $160,000 for drought relief.

Hamann said: ‘Watching the devastation unfold, seeing friends lose everything and communities close to our hearts become decimated, it was a no-brainer to revive the initiative and rally our amazing Instagram community of artists to get involved again, this time to support those impacted by the wet rather than the dry.’

Posting on Art for Bales instagram account, Hamann also raised a warning bell on the dire climate disaster: ‘As we update our feed and stories with reminders of what’s going on in these regions, and how extensive this disaster is, what becomes obvious is that EVERYTHING must change … The town centre of Lismore could, with another flood even half this magnitude in the next few years, be the first small city or major town to be lost or have to move due to climate change.’

For those wanting to support the cause, there will be artworks for sale that suit every budget, ranging from $45 to $4,000.

Participating artists include Hawkesbury Art Prize winner Ben Tankard, and award finalists Ana Young, Vanessa Enarnacao, and Daniela Cristallo. The line-up also features Melanie Vugich’s bold still life of Australian native flora and Tracey Murray’s glazed ceramics. Northern Rivers local and landscape artist Nerida Woolley will also be putting up a work for auction to contribute towards the fundraising effort.

CEO of GIVIT Sarah Tennant, which manages the donation of essential items, services and funds for people impacted by floods, added: ‘#ArtForFloods is a wonderful initiative and we’re grateful to the hundreds of Australian artists that have donated their artworks for this cause.’

To participate, visit the #ArtForFloods website to browse and contact artists to directly purchase the artworks with funds donated to the nominated charity.

Another example is the online charity auction organised by children’s book author and Lismore local Zanni Louise.

With the Lismore City Library in utter destruction after the floods, Louise – who has also been helping restoration efforts on the ground – is calling for book donations to be auctioned with all proceeds going to the libraries, galleries and cultural and community groups in need.

The initiative has received hundreds of donated text and raised $10,000 within a matter of days, with the current running total at $43,906. The auction now includes over 200 items, including every 2022 kids book from Affirm Press and a one-hour Zoom session with Sarah Winman, author of Still Life availability for bidding.

Donations are still accepted and the auction runs until 3 April, head to Charity Auction for Lismore flood recovery to donate and bid.