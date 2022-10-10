Climate protestors glued to Picasso said more to come

Earlier this year in July, ArtsHub reported on climate activists from the group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation), who glued their hands onto famous artworks across institutions in Europe as a call to action on the climate emergency.

Now they’ve struck closer to home. On Sunday, two activists from Extinction Rebellion targeted Pablo Picasso’s Massacre in Korea (1951), currently showing at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) as part of blockbuster exhibition The Picasso Century.

Read: Why are climate activists glueing themselves to paintings?

The two activists glued their hands to the protective perspex screen over Picasso’s painting with the banner ’climate chaos = war + famine’ lying at their feet.

The incident has been covered on the ground by major Australian news outlets including ABC, 7News, The Guardian. One of the activists, 59-year-old Tony Gleeson, was interviewed on The Project (Channel Ten).

Police were called to the gallery and arrested three activists in total, who were later released without charge.

Within two hours – the incident took place from 12.30pm to 2.30pm – The Picasso Century was back open to the public again. The painting was undamaged.

Media stunt or loudspeaker, some pointed to the context of Massacre in Korea and Picasso’s advocacy against war as the basis of the activists’ choice to use the work as a visual aid for climate activism. One tweet from an account dubbed the Fake Jason Wood added: ’If Picasso was alive he could have arranged the act.’

The real Jason Wood MP expressed a differing opinion, which he took to Facebook: ’Protesters from climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion (aka The Greens) have been arrested after glueing themselves to a Picasso painting at the National Gallery of Victoria. Complete idiots. My view is they should rot in jail.’

Another gallery visitor posted on Twitter: ’I was there and most people I spoke to were very supportive and full of admiration [of the protest].’

Hi @FerrierSteph, I just saw your piece about NGV Picasso climate protest. I was there & most people I spoke to were very supportive and full of admiration. Why don't you tell that story? People desperately want more climate action. #ExtinctionRebellion — Judy Gunson (@gunson_judy) October 9, 2022

Others took to social media to question the relevancy of art and climate protests, saying that the activists would be better off gluing themselves to petrol or power stations.

Extinction Rebellion VIC posted on Facebook on Monday, quoting Picasso in 1945 to explain their actions:

‘What do you think an artist is? An imbecile who only has eyes, if he is a painter, or ears if he is a musician, or a lyre in every chamber of his heart if he is a poet, or even, if he is a boxer, just his muscles? Far from it: at the same time he is also a political being, constantly aware of the heartbreaking, passionate, or delightful things that happen in the world, shaping himself completely in their image. How could it be possible to feel no interest in other people, and with a cool indifference to detach yourself from the very life which they bring to you so abundantly? No, painting is not done to decorate apartments. It is an instrument of war.’

Gleeson revealed in an interview with 3AW that more can be expected in the coming weeks with the Victorian election also in sight.

Gleeson added: ’It seems like to be successful in this work you have to disrupt people. We’d prefer not to do it … but we figure the urgency of the situation we now face requires (it).’