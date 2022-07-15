Circa expands into Cairns with new First Nations ensemble

Contemporary circus company Circa has announced its expansion into northern Queensland with a First Nations-led ensemble.

Circa Cairns, based on Yirrganydji Country, will be led creatively by Waka Waka man Harley Mann, the founder and artistic custodian of Na Djinang Circus.

The new ensemble currently comprises Mann and two other First Nations artists, Ally Humphris and Crystal Stacey, together with well-known Cairns arts leader Rebecca Youdell in the role of Creative Producer.

Dr Anita Heiss AM, Circa Board Member, Wiradyuri woman and author said: ‘I am extremely proud of the steps taken by Circa to grow First Nations talent in the circus industry. With Harley in the leading role, and support from local community, I believe Circa Cairns is set to create a new and significant space for our performers well into the future, and that’s where our focus is directed.’

It is envisaged that Circa Cairns will grow to five artists in its first year, and by 2025 will employ seven full-time Cairns based artists, the majority of whom are First Nations artists.

Collaborations with guest artists are also intended to be a regular feature of the ensemble’s output.

Waka Waka man Harley Mann is the Creative Lead of Circa Cairns. Photo: David Kelly.

Describing the new ensemble’s role, Mann said: ‘Circa have done a lot in terms of carving out space for Australian contemporary circus and international contemporary circus, and that’s through endless hard work by a team of people that are very dedicated and very in love and passionate about what they do.’

Since 2004, the Brisbane-based company has, ‘challenged the question what is circus or what can circus be,’ Mann continued.

‘And I think Circa Cairns is another step in a direction towards that. It’s a chance for us to make contemporary circus that is very different and tells very different stories, and which comes from a strong First Nations-led place, as we fearlessly look beyond trying to create great theatre and great performance to [making] provocative and inspiring and moving art,’ he told ArtsHub.

Why Cairns?

Circa Cairns builds on Circa’s decade-long engagement with Cairns Regional Council, which has resulted in multiple successful community engagement projects to date.

Mann explained: ‘I feel really honoured and excited to be on this project and be the artistic lead of this project, but I don’t want to undermine or deny all the work that the team at Circa have done in the lead up to this project.

‘Over the last 10 years, Circa have been to Cairns multiple times, running workshops, doing shows, connecting with the community. They’ve spent a lot of time engaging with Cairns and its people and building a relationship and falling in love with this beautiful, inspiring and very different kind of place.’

Circa’s Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz originally conceived of a First Nations-led ensemble based in Cairns and Executive Director Shaun Comerford led a coalition of Circa Executive, Board, local and national stakeholders to make the vision possible.

Lifschitz told ArtsHub: ‘We have been working in the Cairns community for a decade. Led by Danielle Kellie our Executive Producer we have undertaken numerous tours, engagement projects and local creations in conjunction with the Cairns Regional Council and local arts organisations. Cairns has diversity, a burgeoning cultural scene, a supportive council and it’s a great place to be and to make work from.’

Cairns Regional Council Deputy Mayor Terry James said Council was ‘very excited’ that Circa has chosen Cairns as its home away from home.

‘Our residents have been enjoying Circa’s amazing physical theatre performances for many years as part of the Cairns Festival program,’ he said.

‘To have this nationally-renowned ensemble have a temporary base at the Tanks [Art Centre] will not only ensure more amazing shows, but provide inspiration and opportunities for local performers looking to pursue a career in the creative arts. It’s a great feather in our cap as we continue to develop our credentials as the arts and culture capital of Northern Australia,’ James added.

A thriving arts ecology

Circa Cairns is the latest addition to a thriving performing arts ecology in northern Queensland, which is already home to JUTE Theatre Company in Cairns, Mackay’s Crossroad Arts and Townsville’s TheatreiNQ, among others.

Terri Brabon, the Artistic Director of TheatreiNQ, previously told ArtsHub that investment in and the vested interest of the community is vital to the success of regional performing arts companies.

‘You simply cannot just fly in, take up the job as artistic director of a regional theatre company and then fly out again a couple of years later. The community has to feel that you are committed to the town, the area and its people, and you need to be a part of that community – not just a ring-in,’ she said.

Circa Cairns is supported in 2022 by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund – an Australian Government initiative.

In terms of future funding, Lifschitz said: ‘Circa is currently in conversation with numerous Government and private supporters regarding ongoing funding/investment for Circa Cairns.’

Circa Cairns intends to provide opportunities for emerging First Nations artists and Far North Queensland residents to undertake training and skills development that might otherwise be unavailable.

The company will also partner with CYCAS Youth Circus and work closely with Council, Cairns TAFE and remote communities to tailor a suite of programs to maximise impact, as well as pursue an ambitious program of productions. A number of projects are currently in development, including Deep Listening, commencing this month, a community workshop program targeted at First Nations circus artist development.

Reflecting place and culture

So how will the unique culture and location of Cairns be reflected in the new ensemble’s work – and will it distinctively “of Circa” or will it be more obviously influenced by First Nations culture as well as a unique sense of place?

‘I’d love it to be as different as possible but based in the same values and with a similar attention to quality and originality,’ Lifschitz told ArtsHub.

‘I have been working with Harley to refine how place and culture will be at the core of the company and I am confident something new and vibrant will emerge. That said, it will take time. Clichés, influences and received ideas are a kind of aesthetic colonisation and escaping them requires tenacity and effort. It is easy to want to be new but to actually find the authentically new is neither obvious nor certain. I’m tremendously excited to see how Harley and the team grapples with these questions and what art emerges,’ he said.

When he spoke with ArtsHub on Wednesday, Mann was already training with his Circa Cairns ensemble members Ally Humphris, a Waka Waka woman and part of the original ensemble behind Chasing Smoke (developed through the Circus Oz BLAKflip program) and Crystal Stacey (one of the original creators of Hot Brown Honey).

‘There will be lots of diverse stories coming to the plate to kind of challenge the way we think and the way we make circus,’ Mann said.

‘We’re on Country and we’re making art and we’re training – I’m in the rehearsal room at the moment, sweating a lot, because it’s Cairns. And I think the answer to your earlier question, “Why Cairns?” is because we love it, and we have a real strong history and connection with this place, and this place has a real strong history and connection with the world.

‘And we want to celebrate that and we want to be a part of that. We want to see what’s possible here,’ he concluded.