First Nations circus launches new development program

Two First Nations circus artists will receive six weeks of paid professional development with Na Djinang Circus thanks to the new Making Tracks development program.

The First Nations-led program aims to help a new generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists learn about and create contemporary circus work, and is designed to fill the gap in the arts ecology left by the demise of the Circus Oz BLAKflip program.

‘As a result of BLAKflip vanishing as things have been changing with Circus Oz, there’s a gap – a big gap – in the First Nations circus artist community. So this program is our attempt to help make space for artists,’ said Harley Mann, a Wakka Wakka man from Queensland and the founder and artistic custodian of Na Djinang Circus.

Mann, a BLAKflip graduate, said the Circus Oz program played an instrumental part in his circus career.

‘I just think about myself and what BLAKflip did for my career and how it helped me really cement [the idea] that “Yes, I want to be in circus. Yes, this is right, and yes there’s connections to people and physicality and culture and identity,” he told ArtsHub.

‘To me it was just a shame that that opportunity had to come to a natural conclusion. So I then thought we needed to make an opportunity just like it or similar – to restart that space for the next generation.’

Making Tracks has been funded in part through Creative Victoria’s Creative Ventures program, a two-year funding initiative supporting 20 small and very small creative organisations and businesses. The funding was announced in January this year by Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson MP.

‘We were very fortunate to be one of the new organisations to join the Creative Ventures program for micro-organisations, which was a very exciting and very daunting opportunity for the company,’ Mann explained.

‘And so, predominately the funding has come from there but also through a lot of in-kind support and hard work from organisations like the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, NICA, The Women’s Circus, HotHouse and Footscray Community Arts,’ he added.

Growing the First Nations circus sector

Making Tracks will consist of six weeks of professional development masterclasses drawing on Na Djinang Circus’s most recent work, Arterial.

Two successful applicants will receive a wage to join the show’s current four-member cast as they rehearse, develop and grow as an ensemble in a culturally safe and artistically rewarding environment.

Given the low number of First Nations artists in the Australian circus sector, Mann hopes that Making Tracks will have a lasting impact beyond its initial six week program.

We want to work with artists who also want to enter the circus industry. It’s about investing deeply in our community. Harley Mann, founder and artistic custodian of Na Djinang Circus

‘And we don’t want to just do six weeks with these two people … and then go “See you later,” or “see you next year”. It’s about going, “This is our company and this is our belief and this is how we support each other,” and it doesn’t stop at this point. Unless you say, “Oh my God, we hate you, go away,” he laughed.

‘But otherwise, it’s about opening doors and creating opportunities, because we all know how hard art is and how you have to hustle and have multiple things spinning at the same time. And so this program is just the start of much more.

‘Because when you look at First Nations circus artists, that community is small. And to put a figure on it, and I might get this wrong, but I would guesstimate there’re 12 active professional First Nations circus artists in Australia – Australian First Nations artists, that is. And that’s not even enough for some of the shows that we have existing in circus. Like, if you want a show with 15 acrobats and you want them all to be black, then too bad, buster,’ he said.

During the program, the successful applicants will engage in full time circus training including tumbling, group acrobatics and aerials.

Training will be guided by professional coaches from the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA), The Flying Fruit Fly Circus, and The Women’s Circus.

Mann stressed that applications to the program are open to artists from a range of disciplines.

‘We use circus as our identifying term, but really it’s just physical language, physical movement. I would love for people that have a strong history of community circus to apply, but also if you’re just really good at doing flips, or you’re into parkour, or you’ve got a strong gymnastics background, or any kind of physical language. I think they all kind of intertwine,’ he said.

‘I would prefer that nobody self-exclude and everyone goes, “I’m interested. Is this for me?” And then we can have a conversation.’

Applications to Making Tracks close at 5pm AEST on Friday 17 July.