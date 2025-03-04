Chau Chak Wing Museum returns human remains to Papua New Guinea

This is a classic example of actions echoing words. The University of Sydney’s Chau Chak Wing Museum (CCWM) has long been advocating for the repatriation of the Gweagal Spears – a battle it won, with the return of these four important spears that were stolen by Lieutenant James Cook and the crew of the Endeavour in April 1770. Returning home from Trinity College (UK) after 254 years, they will be on display from 5 April.

But CCWM has demonstrated that repatriation is not a one-way street. The Museum repatriated 16 human crania to Papua New Guinea, in an official ceremony at Gorendu in Madang Province on Wednesday 19 February.

The Museum explains: “Following songs of mourning, festivities across the day included speeches, sing-sing dancing and feasting with representatives from six local villages.”

CCWM Senior Curator Dr Jude Philp accompanied the crania on their return journey.

The history of the skulls

The skulls were taken from Papua New Guinea’s Rai Coast in 1876-1877. Jack Simbou, a Deputy Secretary at Papua New Guinea’s Department for Community Development and Religion, explains: “These ancestors were taken by Nikolai [Miklouho-Maclay] almost 150 years ago, to support his work promoting one shared humanity. They departed the Rai Coast aboard a Russian Corvette and returned on a Boeing jet. Their journey spans time and distance and we extend gratitude to the Chau Chak Wing Museum for reuniting us.”

Simbou said welcoming ancestors was a moving experience for the community.

Repatriation of human crania to Papua New Guinea., 2025. Photo: Norman Ketan, NKW Photography.

The Museum continues: “These villages were home to the people whose crania were given to Russian scientist Nickolai N Miklouho-Maclay in the late 19th century, when he undertook a scientific expedition in Papua New Guinea. In his journal, Miklouho-Maclay said the skulls were acquired only when freely given and were not exhumed remains. In 1888 they became part of the collections of the Macleay Museum, a constituent collection in what is now the Chau Chak Wing Museum.”

The crania were donated to the Macleay Museum by his widow following his death.

For more than 40 years, the Museum has been in contact with descendants on the Rai Coast, engaging with them on items from its collections, including the skulls. This long and respectful conversation resulted in a formal request in April 2024 for their return to Papua New Guinea.

“Repatriating these ancestors to their homeland was an immense honour,” says Philp.

Museum Director, Michael Dagostino, concludes: “Like many other institutions, the Chau Chak Wing Museum is reckoning with its past collection practices. We work with communities across the globe to connect them with objects, artefacts and remains that once belonged to them.”

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Madang province governor the Honourable Ramsey Pariwa, Astrolabe Bay Local Level Government president Igu Stabie Gasom, Dr Philp, Miklouho-Maclay descendant Nickolay and councillors from villages the skulls came from: Inglam, Sandingby, Bilibili, Bongu, Ibor and Gorendu.