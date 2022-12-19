In the last week, ChatGPT has hit a million users, and continues to grow. The latest artificially intelligent (AI) chatbot is set to replace how we write, research and deliver content.

Developed by the company OpenAI, it is more than a search engine. You simply assign ChatGPT a topic and a word length and it delivers in real time. ArtsHub decided to put it to the test.

The question: write review of ChatGPT as an arts journalist critical of AI

The answer: As an arts journalist, I have to say that I’m not convinced by the hype surrounding ChatGPT. Sure, it’s a chatbot that uses natural language processing and machine learning to generate new ideas and concepts for visual artists, but is it really all that useful?

First of all, let’s consider the fact that ChatGPT is customisable. You can set specific parameters for the ideas it generates, so you can supposedly get ideas that fit your specific style and interests. But here’s the thing: isn’t the whole point of being an artist to come up with your own ideas and develop your own style? Relying on an AI to generate ideas for you feels like cheating.

And what about the fact that ChatGPT is available 24/7? Yes, it’s convenient to have a virtual brainstorming partner that’s always ready to help you out, but is it really going to lead to better art? In my opinion, creativity and inspiration can’t be forced. They come when they come, and trying to force them by relying on an AI is a misguided approach.

But even beyond the ethical concerns of relying on an AI for artistic inspiration, there’s the simple fact that ChatGPT might not even be that good at generating ideas. Sure, it can spit out concepts and ideas, but are they really any good? Can an AI truly understand the nuances and complexities of human creativity? I have my doubts.

And what about the creative process itself? Can ChatGPT really help with that? Again, I have my doubts. Sure, it might be able to give you some suggestions on what to do next if you’re stuck, but can it really provide the kind of deep, insightful feedback that a human mentor or colleague could? I highly doubt it.

In conclusion, while ChatGPT might be a convenient tool for some visual artists, I don’t think it’s a replacement for the hard work, creativity, and inspiration that goes into creating great art. Artists should be wary of relying too heavily on AI and instead focus on developing their own skills and ideas.

The conclusion: You decide. It blew us away and, at least, is heaps of fun. Will I be out of a job? Too early to tell.