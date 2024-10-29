Cats and dogs and panthers and dingoes – animal lovers get ready for a season of exhibitions

Animal lovers are in luck as galleries across Melbourne and NSW welcome a series of exhibitions featuring animals – from cats and dogs to dingoes and panthers.

Native animals – Spirit of the Animals at KHT

Currently showing at the Koorie Heritage Trust (KHT) at Melbourne’s Federation Square is Spirit of the Animals, which invites mammals, fish, birds, reptiles and even insects into the gallery. The exhibition features nearly 50 works by First Nations artists from south-east Australia, utilising a range of mediums from painting to adornment to showcase the diverse and fascinating animal motifs of First Peoples.

In my tribe by Ngarigo artist Peter Waples-Crowe “is about belonging and features a motif I use a lot in my art, the dingo,” he says. “I see the dingo as self and its spirit is always with me. An underdog since 1788, I honour this outsider native and ask ‘Are you in my tribe?'”

Spirit of the Animals features artists Albert and Richard Mullett, Brook Andrew, Glenda Nicholls, Lin Onus, Peter and Alex Mongta, Len Tregonning, Trevor Brown, Tommy McRae, Vera Cooper, Aunty Zeta Thomson and more.

The exhibition is on view at KHT until 24 November; free.

Preferred pets – Cats & Dogs at the NGV

Meanwhile across the other side of Federation Square, The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia will soon open Cats & Dogs, an exhibition dedicated to our most beloved furry companions with over 250 works of art and design.

The show will demonstrate the importance these animals have played in our visual culture, from ancient history to the present day. Pieces by Albrecht Dürer and Pierre Bonnard will be included alongside work from the likes of David Hockney, Jeff Koons, Grace Cossington Smith and Nora Heysen.

Get ready for a thematic experience with dogs on one side and cats on the other, including Poster of the Black Cat (1896) (better known as the Chat Noir art nouveau poster) by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen, Atong Atem’s portrait commenting on the association of wealth and status with lap dogs, and The world of the Gonds (2017) by Indian artist Venkat Raman Singh Shyam, which depicts animal-human harmony in the culture of one of the largest Indigenous groups India.

A series of Ku’ sculptures (wooden carvings of ‘camp dogs’) will be on display by Aurukun artists from Far North Queensland, as well as a selection of fashion featuring cats and dogs from Alexander McQueen, Di$count Univer$e and Romance was Born.

Cats & Dogs opens on 1 November and runs until 20 July 2025; ticketed.

Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen, ‘Poster for the Company of the Black Cat (Prochainement la très illustre Compagnie du Chat Noir)’, 1896. National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne. Purchased, NGV Foundation, 2022. Image: Supplied.

Frisky felines – Spot the Difference at Penrith Regional Gallery

Penrith Regional Gallery in NSW will soon open its doors to Spot the Difference, an exhibition based around the black panther and how its symbolism and legend has played a part in the local community. Penrith is home to the Penrith Panthers rugby league football club at the foot of the Blue Mountains, while regions around western Sydney have reported panther sightings in the wild, posing a threat to livestock.

The Blue Mountains or Lithgow panther is believed to exist by locals and yet no solid evidence has confirmed its presence for over a century. Theories about how these animals came to inhabit the Australian bush include as escapees from travelling circuses and/or the exotic animal trade in the 19th century, and as live animal mascots brought home by WWII returning servicemen. A more modern theory points to big cat cubs bought on the black market being raised by individuals and released when they get too big and pose a danger to their owner.

Toby Chapman, Director, Penrith Regional Gallery and Exhibition Curator, says, “Since moving to this area I’ve been enamoured with the mythology of the black panther. It’s a story that is both deeply connected to our local context and has universal resonance. It speaks to themes of contact on the urban/rural fringe, of displacement and settlement, and, of course, the idea that each time we evoke the image of the panther, in so many different forms, we reinvigorate the myth.

“Strengthened by the Penrith Panthers’ triumphs on the field, the symbolism of the panther is now associated with ideas of community pride and resilience – of what it means to be successful and proud of being from the West.”

Chapman continues, “It’s been eye-opening, inspiring and thrilling to invite this group of artists to connect with this place and the ideas associated with the panther. To give credence to this modern mythology and together ask the question, what can it tell us about the people and identity of Penrith?”

For Spot the Difference, local artist Regina Walter will create a facsimile newspaper working with the Penrith Museum of Printing, while St Marys graphic artist Osselan ‘Ozzy’ Scanlan Tupai will design a bespoke Spot the Difference T-shirt riffing on the unofficial merchandise he creates for Penrith Panthers players. Other artists in the show include Daniel Boyd, Black Douglas, Claudia Nicholson, Troy Emery and Jason Phu.

Abdul-Rahman Abdullah, ‘Big Cat’, 2024, new commission for ‘Spot the Difference’. Photo: Courtesy of the artist and Ames Yavuz.

Billy Bain and Abdul-Rahman Abdullah will also present new commissions alongside Nicholson, Phu and Walter.

Spot the Difference opens on 9 November and runs until 16 February 2025.