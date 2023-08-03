Cambodian sculpture return is a win-win

A sculpture that was part of the breaking provenance story back in 2013 – which led to the National Gallery of Australia (NGA)’s Asian Art Provenance Project – has been handed back to the Kingdom of Cambodia in a formal ceremony.

It, along with two other ninth to tenth century bronze sculptures, had been acquired into the NGA’s Asian Art Collection in 2011, at a cost of US$1.5 million (AU$2.3 in today’s figures), purchased from the late art dealer Douglas Latchford.

The artworks being repatriated are: Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Padmapani, Bodhisattva Vajrapani and Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Padmapani.

NGA Director Nick Mitzevich said in a statement today: ‘The decision to repatriate these sculptures to the Kingdom of Cambodia is the culmination of years of research and due diligence that would not have been possible without the support of the Cambodian Government through the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, Bradley Gordon and the researchers at Edenbridge Asia, and Nawapan Kriangsak, daughter of the late Douglas Latchford, through her adviser Charles Webb of Hanuman Partners.’

While the closed ceremony took place last week (Friday 28 July) – with the Australian Government’s Special Envoy for the Arts, Susan Templeman officiating – the repatriation is the result of a decade-long investigation.

His Excellency Dr Chanborey Cheunboran, Ambassador, Royal Embassy of Cambodia, said: ‘This is an historic occasion and an important step towards rectifying past injustices, reinforcing the value of cultural properties, and acknowledging the importance of preserving and protecting cultural heritage.’

The works were officially removed – deaccessioned – from the national collection in 2021, ‘due to the likelihood that they were illegally exported from their country of origin,’ explained the Gallery.

The Gallery strengthened its policies in 2018/9 stemming from independent reviews conducted by former High Court Justice Susan Crennan AC QC.

The Gallery explained the history of acquisition of these pieces: ‘From December 2016 onwards, the vendor has been convincingly implicated in the illegal trade of antiquities. Charges were laid against him related to alleged trafficking in stolen and looted Cambodian antiquities in 2019. Latchford died in August 2020 and charges have since been laid posthumously against works of art sold by him.’

Templeman said this repatriation is a demonstration of the maturity and respect that exists in Australia’s relationship with Cambodia. ‘It is an opportunity to put right a historical wrong, but also to strengthen our ties and deepen our understanding,’ she said.

Cham people, ‘Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Padmapani and attendants’, 9th­­–10th century, National Gallery of Australia acquired 2011, deaccessioned 2021. On loan from the Kingdom of Cambodia, 2023 – 2026. Image: Supplied.

Boomerang provenance

Following consultations with the Kingdom of Cambodia, the sculptures are set to remain on display at the National Gallery for up to three years (until 2026), while the Cambodian Government prepares a new home for them.

The Gallery said it welcomes the offer ‘to share these important works with the Australian people,’ in the interim. ‘This loan agreement signals a new era of collaborative decision-making for the National Gallery; we are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to working with the Kingdom of Cambodia to return the works when they are ready,’ added Mitzevich.

Dr Cheunboran said: ‘The display and care of the sculptures at the National Gallery and their eventual repatriation highlight the power of international cooperation and, more importantly, signify a strong Cambodia-Australia cultural link, which is a cornerstone of our bilateral ties.’

The Gallery concluded: ‘The repatriation is the second major decision under the Gallery’s Provenance Framework, the first being the deaccessioning of 17 works of art connected to art dealers Subhash Kapoor and William Wolff in 2021 and demonstrates the National Gallery’s commitment to being a leader in the ethical management of collections.’

The way the provenance issue continues to be handled is a win-win for all involved.