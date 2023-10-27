Butoh – the art of darkness, movement and now … food

Butoh is a dance form that originated in Japan in the late 1950s and early 60s, but many may know it by its original name “ankoku butoh”, meaning “dance of darkness”. Often characterised by slow, controlled movements with dancers painted head-to-toe in white, butoh is a form of expression that focuses on both physical and psychological states of being.

In the past few decades, however, butoh has evolved into both traditional and contemporary streams. Yumi Umiumare, butoh dancer, choreographer and co-Founder of ButohOUT! festival says when she first came across butoh, it completely changed her understanding of dance. ‘I had classical ballet training when I was little, so when I first saw butoh I was totally shocked. It was the exact opposite of what dance teachers taught us; butoh was everything they said not to do.

‘I felt almost scared, but also this weird curiosity – I couldn’t take my eyes off [the performance].’

While traditional practitioners of butoh may have kept to the dark and almost grotesque movements, contemporaries have begun to incorporate aspects of healing and poetry into the dance form. Umiumare continues: ‘I quite like to see butoh as also a liberation of people. Darkness is important to embrace, rather than just sugar-coating everything. Healing may not be the purpose but, in a way, this becomes part of the attraction for many people to start coming to our classes and performances.’

Since 2017, ButohOUT! has been a platform aimed at showcasing the breadth of butoh, while also making it accessible for a variety of people to practise. Led by Umiumare and Taka Takiguchi, every year the festival offers a range of workshops highlighting both the classical and contemporary approaches to butoh.

This year, a new highlight of the festival is ButohBAR 番狂わせ OUT of ORDER. Running from 15-19 November at the Abbotsford Convent Industrial School in Melbourne, the event will present the art of butoh alongside collaborations with visual artist Jacqui Stockdale, sound artist and DJ, Ai Yamamoto and the team from Tamura Sake Bar. With the venue transforming into a fully functioning bar, butoh waiters will be serving audience members and creating “out of order” elements each night alongside a curated butoh-inspired menu.

ButohOUT! 2023, ‘OUT of ORDER’. Image: Supplied.

For Umiumare, lightness and humour play a big role in her butoh practice, which is also where the idea for a butoh bar originated. ‘I’ve been doing butoh cabaret since the mid 90s after I realised you have to have light to see darkness – I was always attracted to that lightness and comedy part of it,’ she says.

‘I’ve had this idea of a butoh banquet, but never really got to do it. When I travelled to Hokkaido Butoh Festival – which is a collaborator in this year’s ButohOUT! – they were talking about a butoh bar they did last year in order to make it more accessible for people to understand butoh.

‘One of the best ideas was having a butoh waiter who would bring beer, and because butoh walk is a very slow walk, by the time the beers arrived they would become kind of flat – witnessing that was actually quite funny.’

This isn’t the first time Umiumare has worked with the concept of food and hospitality. Her solo performance Buried TeaBowl – OKUNI premiered in 2022 and is showing for two performances as part of OzAsia Festival in Adelaide.

Read: Performance review: Maho Magic Bar, Chinatown

The “out of order” aspect of ButohBAR will also be an opportunity to interrogate the dichotomy between order/disorder, normal/abnormal and function/dysfunction. Rather than chaos, Umiumare suggests there is harmony in this duality.