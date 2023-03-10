News

Brisbane Festival to focus on cultural and economic growth in 2023

While the full program will not be released until July, some clues as to what Brisbane Festival has in store in 2023 are now available.
11 Mar 2023
Richard Watts

Once the Festival’s closing event, Riverfire will once again provide a spectacular opening to the 2023 Brisbane Festival. Image: Supplied.

The 2023 Brisbane Festival, running from Friday 1 September to Saturday 23 September, has announced a focus on boosting visitor numbers and stoking economic growth when it returns later this year.

‘We were so delighted to see visitors from other parts of Australia travelling to Brisbane specifically for the Festival last year and were absolutely thrilled to see overnight visitor expenditure return to pre-COVID levels,’ the Festival’s Artistic Director Louise Bezzina said in a statement.

The 2022 Brisbane Festival delivered more than $47 million of gross economic benefit to Queensland and generated 71,866 visitor nights in Brisbane.

Overnight visitor expenditure topped $12 million during the Festival with the average overnight spend per interstate visitor growing by more than 70%.

The Festival’s newly appointed Chair, Anna Reynolds, said visitors were drawn to experience the unbeatable combination of a world-class Festival program and Brisbane’s stunning spring climate.

‘The Festival provides a wonderful opportunity for us to prompt interstate visitors to see the city at the height of arts and cultural activations during September,’ Reynolds said.

‘As we move closer to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, now is the time to raise the profile of Brisbane Festival globally.

‘There is no better time to elevate Brisbane Festival as a serious cultural tourism driver for the city and state than now,’ she added.

To date, official program details for the 2023 Brisbane Festival are thin on the ground, though Bezzina is expected to announce several key events and productions in late May.

So far, the only officially confirmed event is the pyrotechnic extravaganza Riverfire, sponsored by Australian Retirement Trust, which once again opens the Festival on Saturday 2 September, having moved to the opening weekend for the first time in 2022 after many years as its closing event.

However, a close reading of the current Adelaide Festival and Ten Days on the Island programs reveals at least two works supported by Brisbane Festival through the Federal Government’s Major Festivals Initiative.

Both Hide the Dog, the first ever trans-Tasman First Nations production for families, and Australian Dance Theatre Theatre’s Tracker (a deeply personal work for the company’s Wiradjuri Artistic Director Daniel Riley) have been co-commissioned by Brisbane Festival and are therefore safe bets for inclusion in the 2023 program.

The full 2023 Brisbane Festival program – Bezinna’s fourth – will be released in early July.

Read: Dance review: Tracker, Perth Festival

Queensland’s Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the 2023 Brisbane Festival would once again showcase the talents of the state’s artists and arts organisations.

‘The Palaszczuk Government invests in Brisbane Festival to commission new Queensland works in collaboration with our leading arts companies, employ local artists and share our stories,’ she said.

‘We are committed to positioning Brisbane as a key event destination. Brisbane Festival’s unique programming, including key signature work that showcases the city, will help to leverage the opportunities presented by the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

‘Last year, Brisbane Festival featured works from 41 homegrown companies with a focus on Queensland stories from First Nations organisations and artists.

‘I look forward to a vibrant 2023 Festival program celebrating our arts sector in Queensland,’ Enoch said in a statement.

Bezzina noted that the Festival looked forward to working with key tourism stakeholders, including government partners and the tourism industry, to heighten the city’s appeal as a destination.

‘Brisbane really does become the stage for great art over September and it is a great thrill and privilege to program events that amaze, inspire, thrill and challenge audiences, both local and from interstate,’ she said.

‘To this end, we are finalising the 2023 program and will have a few surprises in store that will offer even more compelling reasons to visit Brisbane this spring.’

Brisbane Festival returns from 1-23 September 2023.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

