Björk to perform exclusive Australian gigs at Perth Festival

Unique art-pop artist Björk will perform in Perth on 3, 6, 9 and 12 March 2023 in an Australian exclusive for Perth Festival.

The Icelandic singer-songwriter, whose music often defies neat commercial descriptions, first came to prominence in indie band The Sugarcubes in the 1980s. She has gone on to release 10 albums to date, singles from which have included the hits ‘Army of Me’ and ‘Hyperballad’; Björk has also starred in the Lars von Trier film Dancer in the Dark (2000) and been the focus of an exhibition at the New York Museum of Modern Art in 2015.

Björk’s Perth performances will be structured around the live concert experience Cornucopia, structured around her 2017 album Utopia and set in a custom-made pavilion in Perth’s Langley Park.

Björk has presented Cornucopia only rarely in select cities around the world. Her week-long Perth riverfront residency is a rare opportunity to experience Björk’s concert spectacular for the first time in Australasia.

Featuring ‘a 50-piece choir, seven flautists and months of work by the cream of the sound, art, fashion and film worlds,’ according to UK publication NME, ‘Cornucopia … spills over with joy like the horn of plenty from which it takes its name’.

Bjork’s Cornucopia. Photo: Warren Du Preez & Nick Thornton Jones.

Bjork previously toured Australia in 1994, 1996 and 2008.

Co-directed by Björk and Argentinian filmmaker Lucrecia Martel, the ‘sci-fi pop concert’ Cornucopia is based on Björk’s environmentally themed 2017 album Utopia, plus songs from new album Fossora and hits from her 30-year solo career.

She takes to the stage in a special 100m x 55m pavilion, the largest of its kind to be seen in the Southern Hemisphere and constructed exclusively for Perth Festival, which will host 5000 guests each night.

The film clip for Björk's 'Atopos' from the new album Fossora.

‘There is no greater joy than welcoming Björk to Perth. She is an adored artist at the forefront of international creative imagining, and Cornucopia is the epitome of that artistry,’ said Perth Festival Artistic Director Iain Grandage.

‘Here on Noongar Boodjar in one of the ten most bio-diverse places on the planet, we welcome her explosion of visual and aural wonderment with open arms and excited expectation. We hope you can join us.’

Perth Festival runs from 10 February – 5 March. The full Perth Festival 2023 program will be announced on Thursday 27 October.