Between the covers: book news

Welcome to the inaugural – and occasional – column in which ArtsHub rounds up a few recent book and literary happenings in bite-size morsels because, as 80s slacker hero Ferris Bueller once put it, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

1. Booker surprise win

Alas, our only Australian contender for this year’s Booker Prize – Charlotte Wood, who made it through to the shortlist nonetheless with Stone Yard Devotional – did not end up taking home the main award. She was pipped at the post by in a surprise win by Samantha Harvey, with Orbital. Described as a “love letter to earth”, Orbital follows the trajectory of six astronauts (from Japan, Russia, the US, the UK and Italy) aboard a space station. Harvey’s book was praised by the judges as being a “beautiful, miraculous novel”. She managed to beat the favourite, Percival Everett’s James, a reimagining of Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, in which, this time, Huck is merely a supporting character to Jim, the novel’s black, enslaved runaway.

2. Jamie Oliver puts his foot in it

Oh dear, the celebrity ‘Naked Chef’ Jamie Oliver gets out of the kitchen only to get roasted. He has been forced to withdraw his new book due to it causing offence to First Nation Australians. The subplot in Oliver’s fantasy novel for primary school kids, Billy and the Epic Escape, involved an Aboriginal girl with mystical powers living in foster care, who is abducted from her home in central Australia. As The Guardian reported, the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Corporation (Natsiec) has described the book as contributing to “the erasure, trivialisation and stereotyping of First Nations people and experiences”.

3. Australian authors lose as Shawline Publishing is liquidated

Victorian publisher Shawline went bankrupt last month, leaving over 500 authors and businesses reeling in the wake of its collapse. Shawline was a self-styled ‘hybrid publisher’, which demanded would-be authors front up with a fee – in the thousands – to help produce and distribute their books, with the promise of receiving higher royalties than traditional trade publishers. In many cases none saw a return on their initial investment, incurring losses instead.

4. Australian Poetry Slam looking for sponsors

Last month, Jo Giles from Western Australia was crowned the 2024 Australian Poetry Slam Champion at the National Final held at the Sydney Opera House, the evening a culmination of the competition between 16 poets from across the country at the nation’s largest spoken word prize. But the Australian Poetry Slam is in danger of not continuing next year as the organisation has lost a huge chunk of funding and is looking for patrons to help support its work to continue apace.