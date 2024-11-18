News

 > News

Between the covers: book news

Recent bookish news for easy digestion.
18 Nov 2024 9:00
Thuy On
A bird's eye view of a formation of books all standing upright so you can just see their white pages.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: mirkostoedter, Pixabay.

Share Icon

Welcome to the inaugural – and occasional – column in which ArtsHub rounds up a few recent book and literary happenings in bite-size morsels because, as 80s slacker hero Ferris Bueller once put it, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

1. Booker surprise win

Alas, our only Australian contender for this year’s Booker Prize – Charlotte Wood, who made it through to the shortlist nonetheless with Stone Yard Devotional – did not end up taking home the main award. She was pipped at the post by in a surprise win by Samantha Harvey, with Orbital. Described as a “love letter to earth”, Orbital follows the trajectory of six astronauts (from Japan, Russia, the US, the UK and Italy) aboard a space station. Harvey’s book was praised by the judges as being a “beautiful, miraculous novel”. She managed to beat the favourite, Percival Everett’s James, a reimagining of Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, in which, this time, Huck is merely a supporting character to Jim, the novel’s black, enslaved runaway.

2. Jamie Oliver puts his foot in it

Oh dear, the celebrity ‘Naked Chef’ Jamie Oliver gets out of the kitchen only to get roasted. He has been forced to withdraw his new book due to it causing offence to First Nation Australians. The subplot in Oliver’s fantasy novel for primary school kids, Billy and the Epic Escape, involved an Aboriginal girl with mystical powers living in foster care, who is abducted from her home in central Australia. As The Guardian reported, the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Corporation (Natsiec) has described the book as contributing to “the erasure, trivialisation and stereotyping of First Nations people and experiences”.

Read: 5 ways to spot and avoid vanity publishers

3. Australian authors lose as Shawline Publishing is liquidated

Victorian publisher Shawline went bankrupt last month, leaving over 500 authors and businesses reeling in the wake of its collapse. Shawline was a self-styled ‘hybrid publisher’, which demanded would-be authors front up with a fee – in the thousands – to help produce and distribute their books, with the promise of receiving higher royalties than traditional trade publishers. In many cases none saw a return on their initial investment, incurring losses instead.

4. Australian Poetry Slam looking for sponsors

Last month, Jo Giles from Western Australia was crowned the 2024 Australian Poetry Slam Champion at the National Final held at the Sydney Opera House, the evening a culmination of the competition between 16 poets from across the country at the nation’s largest spoken word prize. But the Australian Poetry Slam is in danger of not continuing next year as the organisation has lost a huge chunk of funding and is looking for patrons to help support its work to continue apace.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital News Television All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
The cover titles of six books: 'Dirt Poor Islanders', 'Liar's Test, 'Model Minority Gone Rogue', '12 Days of a bush Christmas' and '36 Ways of Writing a Vietnamese Poem' arranged on a black background.
Aggregations

12 underrated books in 2024 by PoC you need to read

A dozen books by Australian PoC writers to read and to gift.

Thuy On
Line of old fashioned colourful letterboxes. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
rows of empty green stadium seats
Opinions & Analysis

Arts Workforce Scoping Study interim findings indicate crisis across sectors

New findings illustrate that Australia's creative workforce is in a critical shape, facing recruitment and retention issues.

Gina Fairley
Two panels. On the left is author Jo Skinner, a blonde woman wearing a blue top with white floral print. On the right is the cover of her book, 'The Truth about my daughter'. It is blue with a white illustration of a pram.
Reviews

Book review: The Truth about my Daughter, Jo Skinner

An exploration into the power dynamics and emotional upheavals of one family.

Gillian Wills
Author Michel Houellebecq wearing shades of grey. He is standing with his face away from the camera and holding a cigarette.
Reviews

Book review: Annihilation, Michel Houellebecq

A dour look at the state of the contemporary world.

Richie Black
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login