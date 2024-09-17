News

Charlotte Wood Shortlisted for 2024 Booker Prize

The beloved author is the first Australian writer to be shortlisted in a decade. No Australian woman has ever won the prize.
17 Sep 2024 13:59
David Burton
Charlotte Wood has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize for her novel Stone Yard Devotional.

Celebrated Australian author Charlotte Wood is one of six writers to make the prestigious Booker Prize shortlist. Photo: Henry Simmons.

Charlotte Wood has been shortlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize, becoming the first Australian to be shortlisted since Richard Flanagan won the prize in 2014. No Australian female writer has ever won the prize. 

The Booker Prize is a prestigious award founded in 1969, operating principally out of London. It is dedicated to awarding the best single work of sustained fiction written in the English language. A panel of judges determined the shortlist. The novel, Stone Yard Devotional, is the first time Wood has been considered for the Booker prize. ArtsHub gave the book a five-star review. 

Read: Book review: Stone Yard Devotional, Charlotte Wood

“I’m overjoyed that the Booker judges have included my novel on their shortlist for this year,” said Wood. “Stone Yard Devotional is the most personal book I have ever written, and in large part it’s a tribute to my late mother, whom I loved so much.

“I’m beyond grateful that this amazing group of judges – such seriously talented artists and thinkers – have seen fit to bring this attention to my work, and in doing so have put real value on the type of novel that leaves ample space for a reader to enter, and invites that reader to sink into the work quietly and deeply. I’m just so honoured, and in fact am still having a hard time processing the news.”

The judges praised Wood for her unique novel. “The novel is set in a claustrophobic environment and reveals the vastness of human minds,” they said. “The juxtaposition is so artfully done that a reader feels trusted by the author to be an intellectual partner in this exchange, rather than a passive recipient of stories and messages.”

Wood shares the shortlist with five other works. There is only one male in the shortlist this year – Percival Everett for his work James. Other authors are Samantha Harvey for Orbital, Rachel Kushner for Creation Lake, Anne Michaels for Held and Yael van der Wouden for The Safekeep.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

