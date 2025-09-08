News

Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 8-14 September 2025

Callout for nature photography, NGV Top Arts, funding open for WA and Gold Coast artists plus more opportunities.
8 Sep 2025 9:00
Celina Lei
An orchestra and singers performing on stage with red lights shining from the sides.

Experience Gold Coast Art Fund open for 2026. Photo: Supplied.

Awards and competitions

The Nature Conservancy 2025 Oceania Photo Contest

Photographers are invited to submit images that capture the vibrance and vulnerability of our natural world, with six categories and a $15,000 prize pool to win. Entries close 24 October; learn more and enter.

A seahorse under the water with saturated purple and red colours, and streams of green and blue from the water. More opportunities.
2024 Oceania Photo Contest winner Daniel Sly, ‘POT-BELLIED SEAHORSE PORTRAIT’. Photo: Supplied.

Grants and funding

2026 Minderoo Foundation Artist Fund (WA)

The Artist Fund offers grants of $35,000 and residencies at Forrest Hall to the value of $20,000, to West Australian mid-career artists to tackle new ideas and contribute to the cultural landscape of WA. With no limit on project scope or artform, this is an opportunity for artists to test new ground and extend their practice. Applications close 25 September; learn more and apply.

Create NSW 2025/26 Regional Arts Touring

Round 1 applications are now open to support homegrown arts and cultural producers eager to take their shows and exhibitions out on the road to every corner of NSW. Funding up to $60,000 for Small Tours and up to $120,000 for Large Tours is available for both individual artists and organisations with important stories to be told and experiences to be shared. Entries close 7 October; learn more and enter.

Experience Gold Coast Arts Fund 2026 (Qld)

Gold Coast based artists, collectives, and organisations are invited to apply for support to bring their creative projects to life, with a total of $1.5 million available. Successful projects will be showcased across Experience Gold Coast’s signature festivals and events including Blues on Broadbeach, Wonder, BLEACH*, Cooly Rocks On, Groundwater Country Music Festival, Kids Take Over at HOTA and HOTA Outdoor Stage. EOIs close 15 October; learn more and apply.

Callouts

Outer Space First Nations Studio (Qld)

Outer Space Brisbane is calling for First Nations artists to develop their practice in a flexible, professional and support environment, offering a 29.8-metre-square space 6km from the CBD, at Northshore Precinct. Applications close 18 September (extended); learn more and apply.

Top Arts 2026 (Vic)

National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is calling for students who have completed VCE Art Making and Exhibiting, and VCE Art Creative Practice to take part in its annual exhibition, Top Arts. The selection criteria includes strong conceptual development, imaginative and individual qualities, and technical excellence. Applications close 26 October; learn more and apply.

Professional development

King Island Artist Residency 2026 (Tas)

The King Island Artist Residency offers Tasmanian and national professional artists working in any art form, between two to five weeks of creative time on King Island, Tasmania. A key component of the residency is exchange with the King Island community. The residency includes free accommodation and access to a vehicle and studio while on the island. Applications close 1 October; learn more and apply.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

