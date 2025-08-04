Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 4 to 10 August 2025

Awards and competitions

Sculptures in the Garden introduces the new $2000 Mudgee Regional Tourism Small Sculpture Prize as part of its $60,000 prize pool. This year’s event runs from 11-26 October, set against the backdrop of Rosby Wines in Mudgee, NSW.

Submissions close 8 August; learn more and submit.

CreateSA invites nominations for the Ruby Awards across 11 categories. These annual awards recognise the achievement and excellence of artists, creatives and organisations, demonstrated by innovation, collaboration, community involvement and inspirational leadership.

Nominations close 12 August; learn more and nominate.

The Stella Prize is a major literary award celebrating Australian women and non-binary writers. The prize is awarded annually to one outstanding book of fiction, non-fiction or poetry. For the first time, published books can now be self-entered by authors, as well as by publishers. The winner will be awarded $60,000.

Early bird entries close 24 August and general entries close 5 October; learn more and enter.

The City of South Perth is providing a platform for young and early-career artists to showcase their talents, unlock professional opportunities and connect with the community. The annual award offers a prize pool over $15,000 and will be presented across 10 categories. The exhibition and arts program runs from 10-18 October.

Entries close 29 August; learn more and enter.

Since its inception in 2009, the competition has launched and celebrated songwriters across various career stages. This year’s first prize offers $50,000 with $10,000 awarded to second place and $5000 to third. In addition, there is a special prize exclusively for unsigned and unpublished Australasian songwriters of $5000.

Entries close 15 September; learn more and enter.

Nominations are open for this $25,000 award that recognises the achievement of one Australian First Nations artist or arts worker in community arts and cultural development, dance, experimental arts, literature, multi-arts, music, theatre and/or visual arts between the age of 18 and 35.

Nominations close 16 September; learn more and nominate.

The Asia Pacific Arts Awards recognise and celebrate Australian artists, collectives and organisations engaging across Asia Pacific. The awards are open to individuals, collectives and organisations from all Australian states and territories who have been engaged in building stronger, deeper and broader cultural links between Australia and its regional partners through people-to- people connections, opportunities for cultural exchange, expertise and knowledge sharing, and projects of high artistic merit.

Nominations close 16 September; learn more and nominate.

Emerging and established artists from across Australia are invited to enter the Wyndham Art Prize with their most powerful, thought-provoking or unexpected work. First prize is $15,000 with $10,000 for second place and $8000 for third. The acquisitive Local Emerging Prize offers $5000 and there is also a $2500 People’s Choice Award.

Applications close 3 October; learn more and apply.

Australian Book Review welcomes entries to the 2026 Peter Porter Poetry Prize worth a total of $10,000. All living poets writing in English are eligible. Entries must be an original and unpublished single-authored poem of not more than 60 lines. The five shortlisted poems will be published in the January–February 2026 issue of ABR.

Entries close 13 October; learn more and enter.

University of Southern Queensland’s 2025 Bruce Dawe Poetry Prize honours the legacy of Bruce Dawe AO and was established 26 years ago following his tenure at the University. The winner receives $3000 and two highly commended awarded $500 each.

Entries close 22 October; learn more and enter.

The aim of the Glover Prize is to stimulate conversations about the meaning and possibilities expressed in the words ‘landscape’, ‘painting’ and ‘Tasmania’. The major cash prize of $80,000 is up for grabs, with 42 finalists’ paintings exhibited at Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale, Tasmania in March 2026.

Entries close 23 January; learn more and enter.

Commissions

The City of Joondalup (the City) is seeking to commission a suitably qualified and experienced artist or artist team to design, fabricate and install a public artwork at Sorrento Beach as part of the Sorrento Surf Life Saving Club Facility Redevelopment project scheduled for completion in late-2027.

EOIs close 25 August; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

The Multi-Year Investment program for 2026-2028 will focus on audience development in regional and remote communities aligned with national touring activity. This is a competitive program supporting a minimum of three projects. Applicants may apply for up to $300,000 per year, to support two or three years of activity.

Applications close 5 August; learn more and apply.

Geelong Arts Centre has issued a call-out for six local artists to share $64,000 in cash and in-kind studio access and mentorship as part of their Creative Engine Grant program. Now in its sixth year, the Creative Engine program offers direct support to local performing artists and those with a connection to the Geelong and G21 community to access, studio space and resources to create, workshop and develop new and exciting work.

Applications close 18 August; learn more and apply.

Callouts

Platform is Canberra Contemporary’s new satellite project space, programmed through an annual open-call process for artists and curators. Preference is given for exhibitions by artists with a strong connection to the Canberra region, early-career artists, as well as established artists exploring new directions in their practice. In 2026, Canberra Contemporary is offering one paid exhibition ($2000 in financial support) for an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander-led project through its Platform First Peoples Program.

Applications for the 2026 exhibition callout and First People’s Program close on 19 September; learn more and apply.

Expressions of interest is now open for New or In Development Works, Established Works, and Roving Performers and Solo Acts. The Adelaide Cabaret Festival and centrED are also seeking submissions from talented students currently in Year 10 or 11 to participate in the Class of Cabaret Program for 2026. Regional students are encouraged to apply for the Nathaniel O’Brien Class of Cabaret Scholarship valued at $6000.

EOIs close 24 September; learn more and apply.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival performer and 2026 Artistic Director Reuben Kaye at Her Majesty’s Theatre on 21 June 2025. Photo: Naomi Jellicoe. Opportunities, grants and awards.

Professional development

Offered by the Australian Society of Authors (ASA), the Blake-Beckett Trust Scholarship is awarded each year to an ASA member to provide them with time to work on a current manuscript. The 2025 winner will receive $35,000, with the runner-up receiving $15,000. The scholarship is open to applications from writers of adult fiction in any genre, and writers of biography.

Entries close 11 August; learn more and enter.

ANAT welcomes submissions from Australian artists who work in any genre with conceptual aims that intersect and deeply engage with science and/or technology. The successful artist will undertake the residency in 2026 across 16 weeks full time (or part-time equivalent).

Applications close 29 October; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.