Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 29 Sept to 5 Oct 2025

Awards and competitions

M16 Artspace Drawing Prize 2025

The M16 Artspace Drawing Prize invites artists to submit works that showcase the essence of drawing in both traditional and contemporary contexts. Entries encompassing traditional drawing media and techniques, as well as innovative non-traditional works, are encouraged, further expanding the horizons of contemporary art practice. Entry is free for First Nations artists.

Entries close 12 October; learn more and enter.

G.C. O’Donnell Essay Prize 2025

A prize of $3500 will be awarded to the author of an essay displaying original thinking on a topic of the author’s choice in relation to copyright and the protection of the interests of creators. The competition is open to any interested persons including authors, lawyers and students.

Entries close 19 October; learn more and enter.

2025 Newcastle Poetry Prize (NSW)

A $15,000 First Prize is on offer to highlight the importance of poetry in cultural life, with an increase in prize money for the Harri Jones Memorial Award to $1500. Also on offer is the $1000 Hunter Writes’ Centre Member Prize and a new $500 Kade Fenwick Prize.

Entries close 7 December; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Create SA arts grants for individuals and organisations

Applications are now open for a range of project and development grant categories for funded activities commencing from 26 December 2025. Categories include project grants for independent artists and groups to support the development, production and presentation of new work and grants for professional skills development and market development. Grant values range up to $50,000.

Applications close 7 October; learn more and apply.

Helpmann Academy Development Grants

Emerging creatives looking to kickstart projects, explore new directions, and grow their practice can apply for Helpmann Academy’s Development Grants, with funding available for showcasing work, mentorships, research, and skill development.

Applications close 19 October; learn more and apply.

Young People: First Nations Arts & Culture Project Fund

Open to Australian First Nations artists or arts workers between the ages of 18 and 35 to support their creative practice and career development, nationally and internationally across all art forms. Funding of between $10,000 to $20,000 is available.

Applications close 11 November; learn more and apply.

Callouts

Vigil Choir EOI (NSW)

Sydney Festival’s annual Vigil choir (25 January 2026), a moment of communal reflection and sharing of First Nations visions for the future. Singers from all cultural backgrounds and all levels of experience are welcome. The choir will rehearse in age groups: Primary school-aged singers (8-12), high school-aged singers (12-17) and open choir and First Nations Elders (18+).

EOIs are now open; learn more and apply.

Professional development

STUDIO by Miraval free music workshops (NSW)

STUDIO by Miraval has partnered with Brightside Studio to launch free-to-book rotating workshops for Sydney-based music artists. Six free workshops will run across October on recording vocals, music productions, spoken word, song writing, finishing tracks, as well as Q&A sessions on getting into the industry.

Registrations now open; learn more and apply.

ANAT Synapse Residency Program

Applications are now open for the 2026 Australian Network for Art & Technology (ANAT) Synapse Residency, supporting Australian artists of all disciplines working at the intersection of art, science, and technology.

Applications close 29 October; learn more and apply.

2026 Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship

New, emerging and established writers with biographical projects in mind or in progress are invited to apply for the 15th Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship, worth $20,000.

Applications close 16 November; learn more and apply.

