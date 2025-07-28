Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 28 July to 2 August 2025

Awards and competitions

2026 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards

Submissions are now open for the 2026 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards (VPLAs) championing excellence across Fiction, Non-Fiction, Drama, Poetry, Indigenous Writing, Children’s Literature and Writing for Young Adults. Each category winner receives $25,000, with all six going on to compete for the Victorian Prize for Literature.

Submissions close 29 August; learn more and submit.

Victorian Trades Hall Art Prize

The 3rd Trades Hall Arts Prize is now open for entries with exhibition opening night on 1 October. The Trades Hall Art Prize seeks to support artists as workers with this year’s theme ‘Create Against the Machine. The winning artist takes home $5000 and there are no limits on medium.

Submissions close 1 September; learn more and submit.

Commissions

South Side Festival 2026 (Vic)

Frankston City Council is seeking creatives for artist work to be presented at South Side Festival in 2026, an annual 10-day festival in May that brings together contemporary arts, culture and heritage. The artistic commission funding pool includes $20,000 with $5000 being the maximum amount for each applicant.

EOIs close 11 August; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

ArtsPay Foundation No Fuss Funding

For its funding round two, ArtsPay Foundation will distribute over $100,000 in funding to artists and small arts organisations. The applicant only needs to submit 400 words or a three-minute video or audio file for consideration. All creative disciplines are accepted with the selection criteria based on value, timing, connection and good practice.

Applications close 4 August; learn more and apply.

Playing Australia Audience Development Multi-Year Investment Program 2026-2028

This is a competitive program supporting a minimum of three projects. Applicants may apply for up to $300,000 per year, to support two or three years of activity. The program will facilitate audience development and engagement activities, which may be driven by producers, tour coordinators, presenters, community or other relevant sector organisations.

Applications close 5 August; learn more and apply.

Creative Enterprises Program (Vic)

Creative Victoria’s Creative Enterprises Program provides four-year investment in the leadership, organisational infrastructure and capacity of non-government not-for-profit creative organisations across Victoria. The program has three streams: First Peoples Organisations, Industry Service Organisations and Creative Organisations. An online information session will be held on 30 July 12-12.45pm.

Applications close 3 September; learn more and apply.

Discover the best new opportunities, grants and awards. Image: pure julia on Unsplash.

Callouts

Montsalvat Exhibitions 2026 (Vic)

Montsalvat invites artists, curators, and creative collectives to participate in its 2026 exhibition program (January-June). It’s seeking compelling, original proposals that reflect diverse creative practices and respond thoughtfully to its unique gallery spaces. Exhibitions, interdisciplinary projects, site-specific works, installations, and creative research outcomes are welcomed from artists at all stages of their careers.

EOIs close 4 August; learn more and apply.

Western Sydney Mall Stories

Powerhouse opened a public callout for photographs, ephemera and personal stories that capture the social and cultural spirit of Western Sydney’s shopping malls from the 1970s to early 2000s for a new exhibition opening in 2026. The show will investigate the role of suburban shopping centres like Westfield Parramatta, Bankstown Square, Stockland Merrylands, Westpoint Blacktown and Roselands as vital community hubs – places where generations of locals worked, shopped, socialised, fell in love and grew up.

Submissions close 22 August; learn more and submit.

West of Central 2 (regional NSW)

Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) is inviting artists living and working across Wiradjuri Country in Central West NSW to participate in its chartered exhibition celebrating regional practice. The exhibition runs from 22 November 2025 to 18 January 2026.

EOIs close 24 August; learn more and apply.

100 guitarists for Brisbane Festival (Qld)

Brisbane Festival is calling for guitarists for its premiere performance, 100 Guitars on 14 September. More than 70 guitarists have signed up and it is looking for more players to join. Hobbyists, retirees, students and bedroom strummers are all welcome, including those who’ve never performed publicly before. The free performance will be led by Canadian composer Tim Brady, and Topology will run a series of free community workshops and social strumming sessions at seven locations across Brisbane to help prepare participants.

Registrations now open.

Magabala Books Romance Anthology

Short works of romance fiction by First Nations writers are invited for a new anthology from Magabala Books, to be edited by Melanie Saward, Ambelin Kwaymullina and Kate Cuthbert. The anthology will explore the many different places, times, settings, and ways that people can fall in love, with submissions welcome from all sub-genres and examples of romance across culture, gender, sexuality, spirituality, and setting.

Submissions close 31 October; learn more and submit.

Professional development

International Studio and Curatorial Program (ISCP), New York Residency (International)

The International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) supports the creative development of artists and curators, and promotes exchange through residencies and public programs. It is housed in a former factory in Brooklyn with 35 work studios and two galleries, founded in 1994. ISCP organises exhibitions, events and offsite projects, which are free and open to all. The International Program Residency opportunity at ISCP is for four months with $35,000 support.

Applications close 5 August; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.