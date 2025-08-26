News

Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 25-31 August 2025

ArtsHub's new Creative Journalism Fellowship, Create SA grants, environmental artist residency, First Nations Arts Leadership and more opportunities.
26 Aug 2025 9:04
Celina Lei
A young blonde woman wearing coloured sunglasses with a diary sticking out of her mouth against a blue sky-like backdrop. Opportunities.

Photo: Katsiaryna Endruszkiewicz, Unsplash.

Awards and competitions

AWGIE Awards

The AWGIE Awards recognise and reward the outstanding achievements of Australian performance writers and their contribution to Australian culture and the arts. Entries are open for eligible screen, stage, interactive and audio works that finished principal photography or production or had a first performance between 1 January 2024 and 31 December 2024. A new comedy category for Stand-Up has been added in 2025.
Entries close 18 September; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Queensland Ballet Bespoke 2026

Queensland Ballet is inviting emerging and established choreographers, designers, costumiers, composers and interdisciplinary creatives to pitch original ideas for Bespoke 2026 contemporary dance season showcasing new commissions in an immersive theatre experience at the Thomas Dixon Centre.

Selected collaborators receive a fee-based commission, studio development time with Queensland Ballet dancers, access to the Company’s production facilities and technical crew and more.
EOIs close 26 September; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

City of Melton Community Grants (Vic)

Not-for-profit community organisations located within the City of Melton might be eligible for one of five grant categories: The Arts; Sports and Hobbies; Healthy and Safe Living; Festivals, Events and Culture; and Environment and Nature. Applicants can seek up to $5000 per project, with a maximum of $10,000 per financial year.
Applications now open; learn more and apply.

City of Greater Geelong Arts Projects Grants (Vic)

A grant pool of $100,000 is available for new projects that are designed to grow arts and culture in greater Geelong, engage the whole community and deliver on the goals described in the City’s Arts and Cultural Strategy 2021-2031.

Activities may include visual arts and craft, music, performing arts, literature and writing, design, screen and media, digital media and creative technology, cultural heritage and collections, community arts and cultural development.
Applications close 8 September; learn more and apply.

Create SA Arts Organisations Program 2023-2026

The Arts Organisations Program (AOP) provides funding to a diverse portfolio of small-to-medium organisations that contribute to a sustainable and thriving arts and cultural sector in South Australia. Program support to up to $50,000 per annum and annual funding of up to $100,000 a year are available.
Applications close 15 September; learn more and apply.

Professional development

ArtsHub Creative Journalism Fellowship

ArtsHub is offering a new paid arts and cultural journalism mentorship program for emerging NSW-based writers. Over a six-month period, 10 participants will gain real-world journalism experience, mentorship, and training in defamation, cultural safety and technical skills.
Applications close 14 September; learn more and apply.

M16 Environmental Artist in Residence (ACT)

This residency is designed to support artist developing and exhibiting new artworks that examine the core principles of environmental stability. The M16 Environmental Artist in Residence will receive a $2000 scholarship, a nine-month residency at M16 Artspace in 2024 and four-week exhibition in 2026.

Visual artists and creative practitioners from all backgrounds and career stages residing in ACT or surrounding region are invited to apply.
Applications close 15 September; learn more and apply.

The Neil Balnaves Fellowship

Mosman Art Gallery and The Balnaves Foundation have launched a new initiative providing $80,000 biennially to support the development of a significant piece of research or creative endeavour over a one-year period. Each winning project must engagement with Mosman’s artistic heritage and/or The Balnaves Gift to be selected and will be included in the Mosman Art Gallery program.
Applications close 29 September; learn more and apply.

2025 Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program (ACT)

Established in 2010 by the National Gallery of Australia and Wesfarmers Arts, the Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program has supported 138 First Nations arts professionals and built capacity within the arts sector through leadership and mentoring opportunities. The program runs from 1-12 December 2025 in the ACT.
Applications close 19 October; learn more and apply.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

