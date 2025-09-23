Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 22-28 September 2025

Awards and competitions

The Libby Gleeson Prize for Children’s Literature

The Libby Gleeson Prize for Children’s Literature will be awarded to an unpublished manuscript for children or young adults, with a guarantee of publication with WestWords Books.

Applications close 13 October; learn more and apply.

Midsumma Visual Arts Award

The Midsumma Visual Arts Award is open nationwide to queer artists working in any medium, with a major prize of $6,000. The organisers ask that applicants take into consideration the current environment in Australia.

Applications close 31 October; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Creative Futures Fund

The aim of the Creative Futures Fund is to invest in the creation and sharing of Australian stories through exceptional creative projects across all artforms that can clearly demonstrate ambition, audience reach and impact. Development investment between $150,000-$250,000 and delivery investment between $250,000 and $1,500,000 is available.

Applications close 11 November; learn more and apply.

Callouts

Bus Projects 2026 Open Call (Vic)

Bus Projects invites artists, curators, collectives and creatives to submit proposals for its 2026 artistic program. It is seeking bold, rigorous, and experimental ideas for exhibitions, public programs, performances, and more. Exhibiting at Bus Projects is free and exhibitors will be paid in line with NAVA standards.

Applications close 28 September; learn more and apply.

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation Board of Directors (NT)

The Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) Foundation’s Board of Directors currently has two independent specialist positions open for applications. A not-for-profit Indigenous organisation, owned and governed by 90+ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Centres and peak bodies, DAAF Foundation provides vibrant and nationally respected platforms for Indigenous art, design and culture.

EOIs close 30 September; learn more and apply.

Createability Host organisations 2026 (NSW)

Host organisations are supported to play a leadership role in breaking down employment barriers through paid internships for creative practitioners with disability or who are d/Deaf to provide accessible pathways to employment, training and professional development and gain invaluable industry experience.

A total of $150,000 in funding will support an expanded range of host organisations from the Arts, screen industry, music industry, First Nations-led organisations and the creative industries.

Applications close 20 October; learn more and apply.

The Luminas

Diversity Arts Australia (DARTS) and Media Diversity Australia (MDA) have launched The Luminas, a program that recognises and celebrates the trailblazers transforming Australia’s cultural and media landscapes. The inaugural ceremony will take place in April 2026, spotlighting the extraordinary contributions of First Nations and culturally diverse creatives and leaders across the arts, screen, and media sectors.

Nominations close 24 October; learn more and nominate.

