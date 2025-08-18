Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 18-24 August 2025

Awards and competitions

Island – Nature Writing Prize

A new partnership between Fullers Bookshop Hobart and the Tasmanian Land Conservancy (TLC), this Nature Writing Prize will be judged ‘blind’ with the winner receiving a week-long funded writers residency at TLC’s Sloping Main Reserve. The winning writer’s piece will be published in Island issue 176, due for publication in December 2025, at usual publication rates.

Entries close 25 August; learn more and enter.

Upstart Award 2025 (Vic)

The UpStart Award is an annual grant for emerging Victoria singer-songwriters. Each year the winner of the award receives a grant of $10,000, with second place receiving $3000 and third place receiving $2000. The remaining seven artists, who make up the top 10, will receive a grant of $1000.

Applications close 31 August; learn more and apply.

St Kilda Festival 2026 New Music Competition

Up to 10 of Australia’s most talented emerging artists and music acts will be chosen to compete at St Kilda Festival next year. Acts are evaluated on creative flair, quality, originality and must be unsigned. The competition winner will be voted for by the audience and win a $5000 cash prize.

Entries close 3 September; learn more and enter.

2026 APRA AMCOS Professional Development Awards

Songwriters and composers are offered career-boosting opportunities from APRA AMCOS, with 13 individual winners each taking home $10,000 cash to help recipients with their professional development. Entrants must be APRA AMCOS members.

Applications close 23 September; learn more and apply.

Queensland Premier’s Drama Award 2026

The biennial award program has expanded its eligibility criteria to invite playwrights as well as theatre makers, collectives and companies to collaborate with Queensland Theatre to create an exceptional piece of theatre. Entrants just need to have a compelling concept or idea. Finalists’ developed works will be presented in a public reading, with a cash prize of $30,000 to be won.

Entries close 1 October; learn more and enter.

2026 Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize

The South Australian Museum’s 2026 Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize will carry a total of $40,000 in prizes across its Open and Emerging artist categories. Artists can submit any form of visual fine art that relates to the natural world, with the exception of photography.

Entries close 4 December; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Vibrant Parramatta (NSW)

Artists are invited to submit expressions of interest for a chance to create an original mural that celebrate the stories, people, and place of Parramatta. Property owners are also invited to submit expressions of interest for wall-art murals, facade restorations and architectural/decorative lighting displays.

EOIs close 7 October; learn more and apply.

Brodie St Shops Rydalmere Mural, City of Paramatta. Photo: Cassandra Hannagan.

Grants and funding

Copyright Agency Cultural Fund for Organisations

The Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund supports leading Australian creative organisations and key industry stakeholders with grants to create and deliver exceptional opportunities for Australian writers, journalists, editors, publishers, English and literacy teachers, and visual artists, and especially for those from First Nations and diverse backgrounds. Grants of $10,000-$30,000 per project are available.

Applications close 1 September; learn more and apply.

Government of Western Australia – Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups

This program provides funding to help individuals and groups from a wide range of artistic and creative fields, most notably within the vibrant sector of Western Australian communities. The program is designed to foster creative development and growth, and to promote active engagement in exceptional arts and cultural experiences. Up to $80,000 in funding is available.

Applications close 11 September; learn more and apply.

Callouts

Shepparton Arts Festival 2026 (Vic)

Creatives, community members, storytellers, artists, producers and performers are invited to submit expressions of interest for the 2026 Shepparton Arts Festival (20-29 March).

EOIs close 14 September; learn more and apply.

Newcastle Fringe 2026 (NSW)

Artist registrations are open for the 2026 Newcastle Fringe (14-29 March 2026). Whether you’re a stand-up comedian, cabaret queen, physical theatre innovator, spoken word wizard, or someone who’s been quietly brewing the most gloriously weird idea in your lounge room – this is your chance to join the Fringe.

Applications close 30 September (or when full); learn more and apply.

Professional development

Copyright Agency Publishing Fellowships

The Copyright Agency’s Publishing Fellowships provide support for professionals in the Australian book publishing industry by funding career-enhancing opportunities and projects that contribute to the broader publishing sector. Up to $15,000 are on offer, targeted at mid-carer professionals.

Applications close 1 September; learn more and apply.

Australian Queer Archives Research Fellowship

This is a $5000 fellowship to support research into Australian LGBTQIA+ history with access to the Australian Queer Archives collection.

Applications close 1 September; learn more and apply.

2025 First Nations Impact Lab

Hosted in partnership with Shark Island Foundation, the Impact Lab is a five-day immersive learning experience for First Nations documentary and screen-based change makers using storytelling as a tool for cultural, environmental and social change. Runs from 4-8 November on Wodi Wodi Country in Kangaroo Valley.

Applications close 5 September; learn more and apply.

Australian Tapestry Workshop 2026 Artist in Residence Program

ATW’s annual Residency program offers mid-career artists the chance to extend and innovate their textile practice. With a designated First Peoples Residency, Regional Residency and International Residency, there are a range of opportunities supported with resources, expertise and exhibition and public program outcomes.

Applications close 10 September; learn more and apply.

