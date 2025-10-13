Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 13-19 October 2025

Awards and competitions

Small Works Art Prize 2026 (Vic)

Brunswick Street Gallery’s prize for artworks measuring 35x35x35cm or less is now open, offering a $5000 first prize and $1000 second prize. All entries will be exhibited from 4-17 January 2026.

Entries close 16 November; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Brisbane 2026 Creative Grants

Brisbane-based creatives or not-for-profit community organisations may be eligible to apply for funding of up to $15,000 through one of Brisbane City Council’s creative grants. The Creative Sparks Grants Program is for the creation and presentation of creative projects that are shared with the public with project activities to commence after 13 March 2026; the Lord Mayor’s Creative Fellowships support emerging and early-career Brisbane-based creatives for structured career and professional development.

Applications for Creative Sparks close 10 November and for Creative Fellowships close 17 November; learn more and apply.

Commissions

Nupiri-ti Pala Art Festival Design Commission (Tas)

Nupiri-ti Palawa is a major new initiative launching in November 2027 celebrating Tasmanian Aboriginal art across galleries and art spaces in Lutruwita/Tasmania. Palawa artists and designers are invited to submit expressions of interest to create a series of works that reflect the identity and purpose of the new Nupiri-ti Palawa Art Festival.

Applications close 21 October; learn more and apply.

Kaimkillenbun Public Art Project (Qld)

Western Downs Regional Council is commissioning a new artwork in Kaimkillenbun, 24 km north-east of Dalby, Queensland. Emerging, mid-career and established artists are invited to submit proposals for this commission. The successful applicant will demonstrate a strong understanding of public art’s capacity to enhance and interpret both built and natural environments, while also fostering community identity, pride, and connection.

Applications close 26 October; learn more and apply.

Crowther Reinterpreted: Stage 4 (Tas)

The City of Hobart is seeking expressions of interest from writers and designers/artists to work with the Crowther Reinterpreted Project Team to develop a permanent interpretive work that responds to the history and legacy of the William Crowther monument in Franklin Square. The project responds to requests from the Tasmanian Aboriginal Community for action in relation to the monument.

Applications close 27 October; learn more and apply.

Callouts

Festival of Dangerous Ideas Artistic Projects callout (NSW)

FODI is calling for performance works, interactive pieces or live experiences that could fit the festival in August 2026. Renowned for being at the zeitgeist of ideas, FODI continues to bring Australian audiences access to the highest quality thought leaders, credentialed presenters and groundbreaking makers from all over the world, including Australia.

Submissions close 31 October; learn more and submit.

Art & About Sydney (NSW)

In 2026, Sydney’s temporary art installation program will transform spaces around Oxford Street and Taylor Square from 23-25 October with installations, performances and participatory projects. Local artists, curators and other creatives are invited to pitch. Up to 10 artists will be selected for both outdoor and indoor categories. The City of Sydney will provide financial support for each of the selected projects.

Applications close 12 November; learn more and apply.

Melbourne Design Week 2026

EOIs are now open for the 10th edition of Melbourne Design Week (14-24 May 2026). Designers, studios and collectives are invited to submit innovative and ground-breaking ideas for events, talks, exhibitions, workshops and more for the 2026 festival’s state-wide program, including the Melbourne Art Book Fair.

EOIs for Melbourne Design Week close 13 November and for Melbourne Art Book Fair close 1 December; learn more and apply.

SuperfabShop presented by Danielle Brustman at Melbourne Design Week 2025. Photos: Dylan James.

Professional development

2026 Gertrude Studio Program

Participation in Gertrude’s two-year program includes an individual studio, as well as access to all of the shared communal spaces and workshop facilities. The Program includes a funded solo exhibition at Gertrude Glasshouse during the residency tenure, and participation in the annual Gertrude Studios exhibition at Gertrude Contemporary across both years. Each year Gertrude offers a fully-subsidised studio for a First Nations artist.

Applications close 20 October; learn more and apply.

2026 Creative Spaces Program (NSW)

North Sydney Council’s Creative Spaces Program features two residency streams: the Coal Loader Residency for artists to engage with a sustainability-focused community across Waverton, and two dedicated First Nations Residencies on Cammeraygal land (Milsons Point). Participants in the Creative Spaces Program receive a fully or partially subsidised studio space for 12 months, along with paid opportunities to engage with the community through artist talks, panels and presentations.

Applications close 30 November; learn more and apply.

Interplay Callout 2026 (SA)

Interplay is Nexus Arts’ music development program, tailored for contemporary musicians from First Nations and culturally diverse backgrounds. It encompasses career guidance, a tailored mentorship, a creative intensive (13-17 April 2026) and a performance series (14, 21 and 28 November 2026). Artists taking part in Interplay will work one-on-one with Nexus’ staff to support your individual career pathways and goals.

Applications close 1 December; learn more and apply.

