Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 11-17 August 2025

Awards and competitions

Open to all Australia-based artists, this prize explores the interior-themed genre in art with $4000 and a solo exhibition at Weswal Gallery, Tamworth NSW, on offer.

Entries close 31 August, learn more and enter.

The inaugural Defiance Award offers $3000 to the winner with a solo exhibition at Defiance Gallery in Sydney and a two-week residency at Giverny Artist Residency in Queenstown, Aotearoa New Zealand (flights included). It’s a platform to discover, support and profile exceptional Australian painters.

Entries close 1 September; learn more and enter.

The Viola Bromley Art Prize is a celebration of local art across the disciplines of painting, works on paper, sculpture and photography, open to artists living in the Dungog, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter Shires. A $500 prize will be awarded to the winner of each section, with one work selected as the Overall Acquisitive Winner, receiving a $2000 prize and joining the Muswellbrook Shire Art Collection.

Entries close 6 October; learn more and enter.

Commissions

The Telescope New Writing Program supports emerging playwrights to make their big, bold and ambitious ideas a reality on stage by commissioning writers to create daring stories. The program offers unique opportunities for writers to have their work seen by audiences and industry through a premiere production. Writers will work with the Observatory Theatre team and associate artists to help develop the play.

Applications close 7 September; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

This program funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, including national and international audiences and communities. Grants of $10,000-$50,000 are available.

Applications close 2 September; learn more and apply.

Supports organisations to deliver arts activities that actively engage young people to develop their creative skills and enhance their social health and wellbeing. Grants of up to $80,000 are available.

Applications close 8 September; learn more and apply.

The City of Clarence has launched Cultural and Creative Grants to support community art and cultural activities. Eligible applicants include individual artists, community groups, and not-for-profit arts organisations. Grants of $500-10,000 are available.

Applications close 16 September; learn more and apply.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The Aboriginal Arts Grants provide opportunities for Aboriginal creatives to share their stories and talent through all art forms including performance art, dance, theatre, music, writing and visual art. Grants of up to $20,000 are available.

Applications close 28 September; learn more and apply.

Callouts

Gasworks is looking for theatre works, live music, visual art exhibitions and installations, site-activations, sound works, workshops, public-programs, community events, symposiums, writing programs, residencies, readings, comedy events, circus, cabaret, dance, and more to help celebrate its 40th birthday.

EOIs close 22 August; learn more and apply.

Creatives living, working or studying in the Goulburn Valley or Hume region are invited to apply for the Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) Selects and Spotlight exhibition opportunities for 2026.

Applications close 1 October; learn more and apply.

Professional development

This residency offers four, fully subsidised studio spaces int he former caretaker’s cottage within the Vaucluse House estate, open to all NSW-based creative practitioners at any stage of their career. Successful applicants will receive the space for 12 months.

Applications close 14 September; learn more and apply.

Vaucluse House residency, Museums of History NSW. Image: Supplied. Opportunities and awards.

Waverley Artist Studios are for emerging, mid-career and professional artists interested in working within Bondi and the greater Eastern suburbs area. Artists will benefit from a fully subsidised studio space for 12 months with paid professional development opportunities.

Applications close 21 September; learn more and apply.

