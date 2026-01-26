Australia Day Honours 2026: celebrating those honoured for services to the arts

On Australia’s fiercely contested national day, 680 Australians have been recognised in the General Division of the Order of Australia’s 2026 Australia Day Honours list.

In total, 949 Australians were recognised today, including awards in the Order of Australia (Military Divisions), meritorious awards and recognition for distinguished and conspicuous service – an increase of over 200 more awards than on Australia Day last year.

Australia Day Honours 2026 at a glance

Creatives and arts champions honoured in the General Division range from major philanthropists such as Paula Fox AO, who now becomes a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) – the Australian Honours system’s highest honour – to musicians like the late Rob Hirst, Midnight Oil’s drummer and songwriter, who died last week aged 70 and is now posthumously honoured by becoming a Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

Many more Australians from all walks of life have been honoured today. They include Owen Saleeba, the inaugural Chair of the Murray River Performing Group and the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, whose varied services to the communities of Albury-Wodonga have seen him recognised with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM); respected Noongar elder and artist Roma Yibiyung Winmar, who becomes a Member of the Order of Australia (AM); and Penelope Seidler AM, now honoured as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in recognition of her ongoing dedication to the cultural sector as a patron, advocate and philanthropist, as well her lifelong commitment to heritage preservation, conservation and architecture.

In the words of the Council of the Order of Australia (the 19-member body that considers public nominations and recommends honour recipients to the Governor-General, Ms Sam Mostyn AC): ‘[This year’s] recipients come from all parts of the country and their service, achievements and impact are remarkable. All are deserving of recognition through our nation’s honours system for their service to the Australian community.’

Gender parity a concern says the Council of the Order of Australia

Of the 680 people honoured today in the General Division, 72% of recipients (496) are male. The Council highlighted the lack of gender parity among this year’s Australia Day Honours recipients, saying: ‘the gender balance of this year’s honours list more broadly is both a cause for concern and, the Council hopes, a prompt for community action’.

The Council noted that ‘anyone can nominate a worthy Australian for recognition’, adding that its members can only consider the nominations submitted each year.

‘Many more nominations are still being received for men than women,’ the Council’s statement continued. ‘There is no doubt there are as many outstanding women contributing to our communities as there are men – the fact an equal number of women and men have been appointed Companions of the Order in this list underlines that. The Council would like to see this balance reflected across all nominations and, therefore, outcomes at all levels of award. We need Australians nominating outstanding women for recognition.’

The Council’s statement stressed that, ‘Nominating is simple – the form is online and help is available. Nominators need to provide information about the person they are nominating and three referees who can attest to the person’s service and impact. We encourage all Australians to look around their community, their workplaces and the whole of our society, identify the women, as well as the men, who make a difference and whose impact is profound and nominate them so they can be celebrated through the Order of Australia.’

Less than 10% of Australia Day Honours recognise artists and arts administrators

In addition to the gender disparity on show, only a small number of artists, cultural practitioners and arts administrators have been recognised in this year’s Australia Day Honours – just 63 people (9.26%) of the 680 Australians honoured this year.

As ArtsHub’s Gina Fairley wrote in 2024: ‘Anyone can nominate someone for recognition through the Order of Australia (General Division) at any time.

‘So if you want the arts to be more visible in these lists, don’t leave it to someone else – you can make a difference by nominating an outstanding person you know today.’

Australia Day Honours 2026: who has been recognised?

The Order of Australia recognises Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement.

There are four levels of award in the General Division of the Order of Australia: The Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), Member of the Order of Australia (AM), and Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

The Order of Australia also has a Military Division (awards in this division are recommended to the Governor-General by the Minister for Defence) as well as Meritorious awards, which are presented for distinguished service by public servants.

Here are the 63 Australians recognised for services to arts and culture – including arts administration – in the General Division of the Order of Australia’s 2026 Australia Day Honours.

Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) in the General Division

The Honourable Chief Justice Andrew Scott Bell SC, NSW: For eminent service to the judiciary and to the law, to legal education and training, and to the arts as an administrator and benefactor. As well as his stellar legal career, Bell is an Honorary Life Governor of Sculpture by the Sea, was its Chair from 2010-2016 and a Board Member from 2006 – 2016.

Mrs Paula Grace Fox AO, Vic: For eminent service to the arts, to medical research, and to children and youth, through philanthropic giving, fundraising and governance. Fox has a long history of arts and other philanthropic endeavours, including a strong connection with the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV): she has been a Board Member of the NGV Foundation since 2016; a Committee Member since 2004; is a Joint Benefactor of under-construction The Fox: NGV Contemporary, donating $100 million (with her husband Lindsay Fox AC) to its development in 2023, and is an NGV Life Member.

Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the General Division

Mr Graham John Bradley AM, Neutral Bay NSW: For distinguished service to corporate governance, to arts leadership, and to sport and education. Bradley has been Chair of Ensemble Theatre since 2017, was a Council Member of the State Library of New South Wales from 2004 to 2013, and has been a Member of the Library’s Foundation Board since 2004.

Mr Anthony Ray Burgess, Toorak Vic: For distinguished service to business, to tertiary education, to philanthropic corporate governance and benefaction, and to the arts. Burgess has been a Governor of the Ian Potter Foundation since 2013 and is currently Chair of its Finance Audit and Risk Committee; he previously served as a Director of the Melbourne Theatre Company’s Board of Management from 2015-2023, and Chair of its Finance and Risk Management Committee from 2020-2023.

Mr Bruce William Neill, Tas: For distinguished service to the community through philanthropic support, to governance of medical research organisations, to the arts, and to cricket. Neill’s philanthropy has supported the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery, Queensland Art Gallery, Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Detached Cultural Organisation and the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona).

Mrs Penelope Alice Seidler AM, NSW: For distinguished service to the visual arts as an administrator, patron and benefactor, to heritage preservation, to conservation, and to architecture. Seidler’s extensive arts commitments include serving as Director of the NGA Foundation, National Gallery of Australia since 2000; as the current patron and benefactor of Maitland Regional Art Gallery; a member, supporter and donor of the Art Gallery of New South Wales since 1983; director, Biennale of Sydney, 2010-2019; member, Australian Commissioners Council, Australian Pavilion, Venice Biennale, 2005-2013; former Deputy President, The Australiana Fund; art donor, Museum of Contemporary Art, Australian Museum, and a former member of the International Advisory Board, Museum of Applied Arts and Contemporary Art, Vienna.

Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division

Ms Kim Elizabeth Anderson, NSW: For significant service to literature, and to the publishing industry.

Mr Graeme Rowland Base, St Kilda Vic: For significant service to children’s literature as an author and illustrator.

Dr Anthony Vincent Brown PSM, Tas: For significant service to the museums and galleries sector.

Ms Sandra Chipchase, Paddington NSW: For significant service to the major event and tourism industry (including serving as Executive Producer, Vivid Sydney Festival from 2012-2019).

Ms Justine Mary Clark, Edithvale Vic: For significant service to architecture in a range of appointments.

Mr Maxwell James Connery OAM, Neutral Bay NSW: For significant service to social welfare, and to choral music.

Mr Paul McLeod Cross, Toorak Vic: For significant service to the arts, and to secondary education.

Ms Sylvia Falzon, South Yarra Vic: For significant service to community health, to corporate governance, and to the museums and finance sectors.

Mr Desmond Harold Freeman, Claremont WA: For significant service to interior design, and to vocational education.

Ms Gail Iris Hambly, NSW: For significant service to the media and communications sector, to the arts, and to the legal profession.

Mr Bill Yidumduma Harney: For significant service to the Indigenous community of the Northern Territory, and to the arts.

The late Mr Robert George Hirst: For significant service to the performing arts through music.

Mr Barry William Janes, Toorak VIC: For significant service to the arts, and to philanthropic initiatives.

Mr Michael Andrew Katz, NSW: For significant service to the arts, to business governance, and to the community.

Mrs Janette Kendall, Brighton VIC: For significant service to business, to the arts, to the marketing sector, and to the community.

Mrs Farah Percy Madon, Emu Plains NSW: For significant service to architecture, and to people with disability.

Professor Ruth Elizabeth McPhail, Buccan QLD: For significant service to tertiary education, and to the arts.

Dr Leon Pitchon, SA: For significant service to medicine as a plastic surgeon, and to the arts through philanthropy.

Mr Richard Edwin Stringer, Toowong QLD: For significant service to architectural photography, to education, and to history.

Mr Paul Christopher Taylor, Teneriffe QLD: For significant service to the arts and education through governance and philanthropic roles.

The late Mr Gene Thomas Tilbrook, Cottesloe WA: For significant service to business, and to the arts.

Ms Roma Yibiyung Winmar, Belmont WA: For significant service to the Indigenous communities of Western Australia, to the arts, and to education.

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division

Dr Kevin John Cameron, Sale Vic: For service to music, and to education.

Ms Beverley Anne Clarke, ACT: For service to the performing arts through administrative roles.

Mr David Peter Coleman, Battery Point Tas: For service to the community of Tasmania, and to the arts.

Ms Janice Lynette Collingwood, NSW: For service to community history, and to the arts.

Mr Robert Barry Cranston, Calwell ACT: For service to the arts.

Mr Graham Richard Etherington: For service to the performing arts as an entertainer.

Mr Gavin David Fry, Lorn NSW: For service to the arts.

Mr Kenneth John Gibbons, Morley WA: For service to community cinema.

Ms Eliza Rachel Hull, Castlemaine Vic: For service to people with disability, and to the arts.

Mr Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Pakenham VIC: For service to the arts, and to the Bengali community of Melbourne.

Mrs Frances Helen Kendall, NSW: For service to music, and to the performing arts.

Mr Jeffrey David King, Carlingford NSW: For service to music.

Mr Ronald Eric King, Carlingford NSW: For service to music.

Mr Stephen Thomas King, Walcha NSW: For service to the visual arts as a sculptor.

Mr John Anthony Lackey, Penrith NSW: For service to the community of Penrith (including Penrith Performing and Visual Arts Limited).

Mr Neil McLeod, VIC: For service to the visual arts.

Mr David George Milne, Clapham SA: For service to the community through a range of organisations (including Gallery One – Mitcham Village Arts and Crafts, and Royal South Australian Society of Arts).

Mr Martin Hugh Mitchell, NSW: For service to community theatre.

Mr Monte Hilton Mumford, Newstead Tas: For service to music education.

Mrs Sally Patricia Odgers, Tas: For service to literature.

Mr Robert John Peet, Mount Barker SA: For service to the performing arts.

Mrs Patricia Anne Pledger, Adelaide SA: For service to children’s literature.

The late Mrs Joy Enid Ransley-Smith, Bilinga QLD: For service to ballet, and to the performing arts.

Dr Stephanie Owen Reeder, Rivett ACT: For services to children’s literature.

Mr Michael Ryan, Winthrop WA: For service to the community through a range of roles (including as Chair of Perth Symphonic Chorus – Collegium Musicum from 2017-2022; he also served as a Director and Board Member from 2007-2023).

Mr Owen James Saleeba, Albury NSW: For service to vocational and tertiary education, and to the community (including as Founding Chairperson, Flying Fruit Fly Circus Board of Directors, 1985-1995 and Founding Chairperson, Murray River Performing Group Board of Directors, 1978-1985).

Mr Stephen Walmsley Shrimpton, Point Piper NSW: For service to the performing arts through administrative roles.

The late Mr Cornelis Sliedrecht, Qld: For service to the visual arts.

The late Mr Jacobus Hubertus Smits, Port Fairy VIC: For service to the community of Port Fairy (including serving as a Committee Member for the Port Fairy Folk Festival from 1993 to 2024 and as an inaugural member of the Festival from 1976 to 2024).

Mr Alan Steen Stevns, Darling Point NSW: For service to literature as an award sponsor (as sponsor of The Australian/Vogel’s Literary Prize from 1979-2024).

Mr Paul Geoffrey Sweeney, NT: For service to the arts, and to the Indigenous community of the Northern Territory.

Mrs Margaret Taylor, Maleny QLD: For service to community music.

Ms Gerlinde Trappe, SA: For service to the community of the Barossa, and to the arts.

Mr Alan Justin Trueman, Mount Lofty QLD: For service to music through brass bands.

Mr Rodney Douglas Walker, NSW: For service to the arts as an entertainer.

Read the full Australia Day 2026 Honours List.

